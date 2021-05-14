PREP ROUNDUP: Pardeeville golf tops Madison Tri-Op, notches first mini-meet win since 2013

The Pardeeville prep golf team broke a lengthy winless drought on Thursday.
Having last won a league mini-meet in 2013, the Bulldogs topped Madison Country Day/Abundant Life by three strokes for their first Trailways South Conference mini-meet win in eight years at Portage Country Club.
Pardeeville combined to a shoot a 184, just three strokes ahead of the Eagles and seven strokes ahead of third-place Orfordville Parkview as the top-four were separated by just 10. Carter Boehmer earned medalist honors as the Horicon No. 1 shot a 5-over-par 40.
Leading the way for the Bulldogs was the duo of Peter Freye and Cooper Jenatscheck as they shot a 43 and 44, respectively. Close behind was Jayce Pargman as he shot a 47, while Ty Westbury (50) and Kylee Barden (52) rounded out the Bulldogs quintet.
Pardeeville will look to stay hot next Monday when it competes in the Wisconsin Dells Invite.
Warriors can’t cage Eagles
The Portage prep boys tennis team scratched out a pair of wins but it wasn’t enough on Tuesday night as the Warriors fell to Sauk Prairie, 5-2, in a home Badger North Conference dual meet.
Owen Benck and Kyle Kinzler earned the victories for the Warriors at No. 2 and No. 4 singles, respectively.
Benck held on for a 7-5 win in his opening set against Adam Baier before rolling to a 6-2 victory in the second to finish off the straight-sets win. Kinzler also looked dominant, motoring to a 6-2, 6-0 straight-sets win over Ben Levers.
The Warriors nearly swept the singles flights but came up just short. At the No. 3 flight, Alex Rietmann rebounded from a 6-3 loss in the first set to take the second 7-5. He couldn’t follow through though, dropping a 6-3 decision in the final set to Daniel Johnson.
Emmett Benck nearly went the distance in his No. 1 singles match against Ayden Wildman, rally from a 6-2 loss to force a tiebreaker in the second set. The Warriors top player couldn’t close things out however, dropping the tiebreaker 7-4 to fall in straight sets.
Along with the singles flights, the Warriors’ No. 1 doubles team of Andrew LaCrosse and Cooper Atkinson fell to Sauk Prairie’ Zach Guentherman and Jason Chao, 6-2, 6-2, in straight-sets.
Hilltoppers touched up by Hornets
The Montello prep baseball team had a rough go against Markesan on Thursday as the Hilltoppers suffered a second-straight shutout loss, falling to the Hornets, 20-0, in a five-inning Trailways North Conference tilt.
Nate Postler and Joel Eaches each doubled for the Toppers, while Chayce Osterhaus fanned eight and allowed three hits and two walks in the complete game win. Markesan started fast, scoring two runs in each of the first two innings before pouring things on in from there, adding 10 runs in the third and another six in the fourth.
Sage Stellmacher went 4-for-4 with a pair of doubles and two RBIs to pace the Hornets at the plate, while five Markesan players notched multiple RBIs, including three from Brock Straks.
Pioneers walk-off on Hornets
The Westfield baseball team exacted a bit of revenge against Wautoma on Tuesday as the Pioneers earned a 5-4 walk-off win after falling 4-3 in 12 innings in the conclusion of the season-opener at Westfield Area High School.
Cole Barton, Jacob Monfries and Carter Stauffacher each had a pair of hits, including two doubles and two RBIs by Barton, as the Pioneers split the South Central Conference games. Westfield got off to a hot start, plating four runs in the bottom of the first for a quick lead.
The Hornets didn’t go away however, stinging back for a run in the second, two in the sixth and a game-tying run in the top of the seventh. The Pioneers shut the door on a second-straight, extra-inning game however, as Monfries delivered a walk-off single with no outs after the Hornets prolonged the inning with a crucial error.
Barton struck out four and allowed two earned runs on six walks and six hits in 5.1 innings of work.
Rio baseball, softball roughed up by Panthers
It was a rough night for both the Rio baseball and softball teams on Tuesday as the Vikings were swept in a pair of Trailways South Conference game against Palmyra-Eagle.
The Panthers coasted to a 19-0 shutout win over the Rio baseball squad, while the Vikings softball team was handed a 22-4 defeat. Palmyra-Eagle kept knocking in the baseball tilt and ultimately kicked down the door, using an 11-run fourth inning to blow the game wide open after a six-spot in the second and two more runs in the third.
Casey Webber went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, while Ryan Carpenter went 3-for-3 with a double to help spearhead the Panthers attack. Jack Risgaard struck out three and allowed 11 runs on eight hits and six walks for the Vikings.
The hitting was contagious for those in purple and white was the Palmyra-Eagle softball team teed off on the Vikings for 16 hits. Rio did its best to hang around, trailing 11-4 after the first two innings, but it wasn’t enough.
The Panthers tacked on six more runs in the top of the third before plating two in the fourth and three in the fifth to seal the win. Madyson Nettesheim went 4-for-4 with two home runs, two doubles and five RBIs to lead the Panthers, while Mary Ellen Tiller also homered and went 2-for-4 with four RBIs.
Anna Benisch went 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles and struck out three while allowing 13 earned runs on nine walks and 16 hits in the complete game loss.