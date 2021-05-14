PREP ROUNDUP: Pardeeville golf tops Madison Tri-Op, notches first mini-meet win since 2013

The Panthers coasted to a 19-0 shutout win over the Rio baseball squad, while the Vikings softball team was handed a 22-4 defeat. Palmyra-Eagle kept knocking in the baseball tilt and ultimately kicked down the door, using an 11-run fourth inning to blow the game wide open after a six-spot in the second and two more runs in the third.

Casey Webber went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, while Ryan Carpenter went 3-for-3 with a double to help spearhead the Panthers attack. Jack Risgaard struck out three and allowed 11 runs on eight hits and six walks for the Vikings.

The hitting was contagious for those in purple and white was the Palmyra-Eagle softball team teed off on the Vikings for 16 hits. Rio did its best to hang around, trailing 11-4 after the first two innings, but it wasn’t enough.

The Panthers tacked on six more runs in the top of the third before plating two in the fourth and three in the fifth to seal the win. Madyson Nettesheim went 4-for-4 with two home runs, two doubles and five RBIs to lead the Panthers, while Mary Ellen Tiller also homered and went 2-for-4 with four RBIs.

Anna Benisch went 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles and struck out three while allowing 13 earned runs on nine walks and 16 hits in the complete game loss.

