PREP ROUNDUP: Portage baseball falls to Beaver Dam, boys track pick up another win in Reedsburg

Peyton Gest and Genevieve Berner each went 3-for-4 while Laken Wagner was 2-for-3 in the win.

The Poynette baseball team wasn’t as fortunate as an early hole sunk the Pumas in a four-run loss. Lakeside Lutheran scored the game’s first five runs, including three in the second, for a quick 5-0 lead. Poynette eventually got on the board, scoring two runs in the bottom of the third on a Kelby Petersen sacrifice fly and a Carter Hansen RBI single to claw within 5-2.

It wasn’t enough however, as the Warriors added another run in the top of the fifth and Poynette was held scoreless the final four innings with just three runners getting on base. Hansen went 3-for-3 to lead the Pumas, while Nate Yaroch went 3-for-3 and Tyler Marty went 2-for-4 with a double to pace the Warriors, who got a complete game performance from Ian Olszewski.

Cardinals too much for Blue Devils

The Lodi softball teams strong run of form hit another road block on Thursday night as the Blue Devils suffered a 14-1 loss to Columbus in a five-inning Capitol North Conference game at Lodi High School.

Emma Krumpen and Rylee Schneider accounted for the two Lodi hits, while Claire Smedema went 3-for-3 with three doubles to help power the Cardinals’ 14-hit performance.