PREP ROUNDUP: Portage baseball falls to Beaver Dam, boys track pick up another win in Reedsburg

A slow start sunk the Portage baseball team on Thursday as the Warriors couldn’t rally against Beaver Dam, suffering a 6-1 loss in a Badger North Conference game at Bidwell Field.
Caleb Drew and Cooper Roberts each doubled for the Warriors, while Erik Brouette allowed two earned runs on six hits and a walk in 3.1 innings to get the loss. The Golden Beavers wasted little time getting on the scoreboard, scoring three runs in the top of the first inning.
Beaver Dam added another in the top of the second before Portage scratched out its lone run in the home half of the same frame as Brett Owen scored to make it 4-1. Golden Beavers starter Logan Thomas helped his cause and re-established a four-run lead with a solo home run in the top of the third and Beaver Dam added another run in the top of the sixth to polish things off.
Thomas, who went 2-for-4, fanned five while allowing the lone earned run on four hits and four walks in 6.2 innings of work to pick up the win. Meanwhile, Jacob Stinemates went 3-for-3 with a double and Evan Sharkey had a pair of RBIs to help pace the Golden Beavers.
Portage boys track team victorious again
It was another night at the office for the Portage boys track and field team on Thursday as the Warriors picked up another win with a second tournament victory at the Betsy DeMerit Invite in Reedsburg. The Warriors scored 148 points to hold off Richland Center (132) while the host Beavers took third on the boys side with 96 points and Westfield/Montello was ninth (22)
On the girls side, Reedsburg came away with the team title behind 120.5 points. Royall took second (110) while the Portage girls posted a third-place finish with 90.5 points and the Pioneers were eighth (27.5) The Portage boys posted four event victories, led by Junior Bazaldua as he won the 100-meter dash in 11.39 seconds.
Garrett Lynch won the high jump with a new personal best mark of 6 feet, 2 inches, while Riley Hibner won the pole vault by peaking at 11 feet. Rounding out the winners for the Warriors was the 3,200 relay team of Jacob Goldthorpe, Jeremy Saloun, Mitchell Fimreite and Jacob Zajicek, as they crossed the finish line in a time of 9:30.13.
Fimreite took second in the 800 (2:13.31) and third in the 1,600 (5:07.26), and the Warriors 400, 800 and 1,600 relays also each took silver. Bazaldua took third in the 200 (24.32), Greg Hammer was third in the 100 (11.64), Wyatt Amend was third in the pole vault (10-6) and Hunter Francis took third in both the long jump (19-2½) and triple jump (39-2¾).
Darren Leibsle led the way for the Pioneers boys as he took fifth in the discus (109-8) and sixth in the shot put (38-9¼). Meanwhile, Hunter Goodwin (fifth in the triple jump at 36-2¾) and Nathan Barganz (fifth in the pole vault at 10-0) each added top-six finishes.
On the girls side, Portage posted nine top-three finishes, including one event victory in the 800 relay. The team of Makenna Bisch, Stella Brees, Genna Garrigan and Emma Kreuziger continued to rule the event so far this season, edging out Royall’s top team with a winning time of 1:52.16.
Brees added a runner-up finish in the long jump (16-2½) and Bisch was third in the triple jump (32-10½) to help lead the Warriors. Emily Preuss took second and third in the shot put (32-7½) and discus (92-9), respectively, while Greta Shortreed (13:47.31) was second and Macy Goldthorpe (13:53.23) third in the 3,200 meters.
The lone event win for the Westfield/Montello girls came in the 3,200 relay as the team of Kayla Tassler, Nyomi Wittstruck, Mary Shirley and Katie Alcorta won in a time of 11:42.39, exactly 24 seconds faster than Portage’s runner-up team.
Pumas softball victorious, baseball falls against Lakeside Lutheran
The Poynette softball and baseball teams had mixed results on Thursday against the likes of Lakeside Lutheran.
The Pumas softball team started fast and rolled to a 10-1 road win over the Warriors in a Capitol North Conference tilt. Meanwhile, the Poynette baseball squad couldn’t keep pace with Lakeside as it dropped a 6-2 decision in a league clash at Pauquette Park.
The Poynette softball team continued to shine so far this season with a dynamic combination of hitting and pitching as the Pumas racked up 14 hits and starter Holly Lowenberg allowed just one run on six hits and a walk with 11 strikeouts in the complete game win.
Lowenberg helped her cause as well as she went 2-for-5 and was one of two Pumas to homer alongside Abby Klink — she also had a pair of hits. Poynette led 3-0 through the first three innings and ultimately blew things open late, scoring six runs in the top of the sixth to effectively put things away.
Peyton Gest and Genevieve Berner each went 3-for-4 while Laken Wagner was 2-for-3 in the win.
The Poynette baseball team wasn’t as fortunate as an early hole sunk the Pumas in a four-run loss. Lakeside Lutheran scored the game’s first five runs, including three in the second, for a quick 5-0 lead. Poynette eventually got on the board, scoring two runs in the bottom of the third on a Kelby Petersen sacrifice fly and a Carter Hansen RBI single to claw within 5-2.
It wasn’t enough however, as the Warriors added another run in the top of the fifth and Poynette was held scoreless the final four innings with just three runners getting on base. Hansen went 3-for-3 to lead the Pumas, while Nate Yaroch went 3-for-3 and Tyler Marty went 2-for-4 with a double to pace the Warriors, who got a complete game performance from Ian Olszewski.
Cardinals too much for Blue Devils
The Lodi softball teams strong run of form hit another road block on Thursday night as the Blue Devils suffered a 14-1 loss to Columbus in a five-inning Capitol North Conference game at Lodi High School.
Emma Krumpen and Rylee Schneider accounted for the two Lodi hits, while Claire Smedema went 3-for-3 with three doubles to help power the Cardinals’ 14-hit performance.
The Blue Devils preserved a scoreless game through the first inning, but it was short lived as Columbus responded with 13 runs over the next three frames, sandwiching four-run innings in the second and fourth around a five-spot in the third. Lodi eventually got on the board with a run in the bottom of the fourth, but it was far too little too late.
Kylee Farrington went 3-for-4 with a double while Alise Hayes went 2-for-5 with two doubles and Smedema fanned 15 in the complete game victory. Krumpen struck out three while giving up a run on two walks and two hits in an inning of relief work for the Blue Devils.
Waunakee rolls over Portage/Poynette
The United girls soccer team was no match for Waunakee on Thursday, as for the second straight game, Portage/Poynette suffered a mercy rule defeat with a 10-0 loss to the Warriors in a Badger North Conference game at Poynette High School.
Senior Allie Poches made 18 saves in the loss while Grace and Faith Elickson each had two goals apiece for the Warriors. Waunakee went to work earlier, scoring six goals in the first half for a comfortable lead at halftime.
The Warriors turned things on from there, scoring twice in the opening three-plus minutes before the Elickson sisters scored 1:43 apart to seal the victory.
Blue Devils top Cardinals for first win
The Lodi girls soccer team broke into the win column on Thursday as Taylor Peterson’s second-half goal helped lift the Blue Devils to a 1-0 win over Columbus in a Capitol Conference battle.
The teams played to a 0-0 halftime draw, but Peterson quickly broke the deadlock early in the second half as she fired home an assist from Grasyn Schmidt for a 1-0 lead in the 48th minute. Lodi’s defense took over from there as they locked down the Cardinals for the final 40-plus minutes to preserve the win.
Olivia Lange made four saves for the Blue Devils in the win.
Pardeeville can’t crack Oaks
The Bulldogs softball team suffered another lopsided loss to Oakfield on Tuesday, falling 11-0 to the Oaks in a six-inning Trailways North Conference game.
Sara Ott struck out one and allowed five runs on six hits and three walks in two innings of work to get the loss for Pardeeville. Oakfield struck immediately, scoring four runs in the bottom of the first for a quick 4-0 lead.
The Oaks later added single runs in the second and fourth around a two-spot in the third for an 8-0 cushion. Pardeeville kept Oakfield scoreless in the fifth, but it wasn’t enough as Oakfield scored three more in the bottom of the sixth to put things away.
Brooke Peterson had the lone Pardeeville hit and struck out two while giving up five runs on five hits and four walks in four innings of relief work.