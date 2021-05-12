PREP ROUNDUP: Portage boys tennis can't top rival Baraboo; Portage softball fends off Waunakee

After leading 2-1 midway through the fourth, the Pumas gave up a pair of runs in the bottom of the fourth, thanks in part to one their three errors, to led Columbus take a 3-2 lead. Poynette responded with a run in the top of the sixth on a Hansen RBI single, but it couldn't preserve the tie.

Columbus answered with three runs in the home half of the inning and the Pumas stranded the bases loaded in the top of the seventh.

Pioneers can't pin down Chiefs

The Westfield softball team did its best to hang with Wisconsin Dells on Tuesday night but failed to keep pace with the Chiefs, suffering an 8-2 loss in a South Central Conference game at Wisconsin Dells High School.

Trista Drew went 3-for-4 and struck out three while allowing eight runs on nine hits and three walks in the complete game loss.

Wisconsin Dells seized a 2-0 lead through three innings before Westfield responded with a run in the top of the third on an RBI double by Braylee Wolff to cut the deficit to 2-1. The Pioneers never got closer though as the Chiefs answered back with a three-spot in the home half of the inning, including a two-run Maddie Jones triple.

The Chiefs tacked on another run in the fifth and two more in the sixth, including a Kayla Gray home run and a Jade Herzer RBI double, to put things on ice. Gray and Herzer each went 2-for-3 with two RBIs, while Gracie Walker tripled and struck out five while allowing one earned run on six hits and four walks in the complete-game win.

