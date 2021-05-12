PREP ROUNDUP: Portage boys tennis can't top rival Baraboo; Portage softball fends off Waunakee

The Portage boys tennis team found itself in some tight matches on Tuesday afternoon but couldn’t pull out enough wins, suffering a 6-1 loss to rival Baraboo in a Badger North Conference dual meet at Baraboo High School.
Junior Emmett Benck notched the lone win at No. 1 singles for the Warriors, who were forced to forfeit at both No. 2 and No. 3 doubles. Benck grinded out a straight-sets win over Baraboo’s Campbell Koseor, 6-4, 6-4, to get Portage on the board, but it couldn’t keep the momentum.
Owen Benck took the opening set over Owen Nachtigal, 7-5, in the No. 2 singles flight but the Portage freshman couldn’t cage the Thunderbirds senior. Nachtigal won the second in a convincing tiebreaker, 7-6 (2) and then rolled in the third set, 6-2, to pick up the win.
Portage junior Kyle Kinzler lost in straight sets to Baraboo’s George Stelling, 7-5, 6-3, at No. 4 singles while senior Alex Rietmann dropped a 6-3, 6-2 straight-sets loss at No. 3 singles.
In the lone doubles flight, Baraboo’s Brice Parchem and Monte Hartman earned a 6-3, 6-2 win over Portage’s Andrew LaCrosse and Cooper Atkinson.
Portage fends off WaunakeeThe Portage softball team made an early lead last as the Warriors took advantage of six Waunakee errors and held off a late comeback attempt for a 10-8 win in a Badger North Conference game at Kiwanis Field in Portage.
Senior Anna Tamboli went 3-for-4 while junior Paige Edwards struck out 12 and allowed eight runs on 11 hits and a walk in the complete-game win to help Portage notch a second straight victory.
Portage took momentum in the bottom of the third as it plated five runs and added a pair in the fourth for an 8-2 lead. Single tallies in the fifth and sixth stretched the advantage to 10-2, but Waunakee didn’t away.
Waunakee scored six runs in the top of the seventh to nearly come all the way back, but Edwards, who also doubled, shut the door. Juniors Elizabeth Fick and Madelyn Johnson each added two hits for Portage, which returns to action on Friday against DeForest.
Warriors’ best can’t top T-Birds
The Portage boys golf team put together one of its top performances of the season on Tuesday.
In the end however, it wasn’t enough as the Warriors fell to rival Baraboo, 179-194, in a Badger North Conference dual meet at Portage Country Club. Junior Jeremy Janisch carded a season-best 8-over-par 43 to lead the Warriors, while Baraboo’s Charlie Gibbs finished with a 5-over-par 40 to earn medalist honors in the 15-stroke victory.
Behind Janisch, Portage seniors Braeden Scheibach and Nick Straka shot a 48 and 49, respectively, while junior Chase Beckett shot a 54 to round out the Warriors’ qualifying scores. The Thunderbirds also got a 43 from Oliver Scanlan, a 47 from Adam Janssen and a 49 from Luna Larson.
Portage will look to build off first sub-200 nine-hole round on Wednesday when it hosts Mt. Horeb in another league tilt.
Norskies too much for Warriors
An eight-run deficit after the first inning was too much for the Portage baseball team to handle on Tuesday night, as the Warriors couldn't keep pace with DeForest in a 14-0 loss in a Badger North Conference game at DeForest Area High School.
Mason Kirchberg went 2-for-3 with a double and a home run, while Brogan Hicks went 2-for-4 to pace the Norskies.
After seizing a commanding lead in the home half of the first, DeForest kept the bats going, plating six more runs in the bottom of the third before putting things in cruise control. Senior Alex Schuette fanned three in 1.2 innings of work, while junior Brett Owen picked up the loss for the Warriors, giving up two earned runs on six hits and two walks with a strikeout in one inning of work.
Blue Devils extinguish Phoenix in extras
The Lodi baseball continued its hot start on Tuesday as the Blue Devils got a two-out, walk-off single by Chance Meier in the bottom of the 10th inning to seal a 1-0 win over Watertown Luther Prep in a Capitol North Conference game.
Logan Lauterbach and Finn Melchior each had a pair of hits, and combined for six scoreless innings of work and eight strikeouts in the one-run victory.
Looking destined for an 11th inning, Keegan Fleischman laced a two-out double to left field to set the table for Meier and he did the rest, roping the game-winning single to left to put away the Phoenix, who got just one runner on base in the final four innings against Carson Possehl and Lauterbach.
Lodi softball routs Luther Prep
While the Blue Devils baseball team needed extra innings, it was quite the opposite night for the Lodi softball squad as it cruised to a 14-4 win over the Phoenix in a Capitol North Conference tilt.
Rylee Schneider and Sam Edge each had a pair of hits, while Emma Krumpen doubled and struck out 10 in the complete game win. The two teams wasted little time getting on the board, trading pairs of runs in the first inning.
Lodi's bats stayed hot however, plating five runs in both the second and third before adding single tallies in the fourth and fifth to help put things away. Mary Jule Ruehrdanz had a two-run double to lead the Phoenix.
Pumas can't hold off Cardinals
The Poynette baseball team let a tight one slip away Tuesday as the Pumas fell to Columbus, 6-3, in a Capitol North Conference game at Fireman's Park in Columbus.
Carter Hansen went 2-for-3 for the Pumas, while Trace Kirchberg struck out 10 and allowed two unearned runs on four walks and two hits in 4.2 innings of work for the Cardinals.
After leading 2-1 midway through the fourth, the Pumas gave up a pair of runs in the bottom of the fourth, thanks in part to one their three errors, to led Columbus take a 3-2 lead. Poynette responded with a run in the top of the sixth on a Hansen RBI single, but it couldn't preserve the tie.
Columbus answered with three runs in the home half of the inning and the Pumas stranded the bases loaded in the top of the seventh.
Pioneers can't pin down Chiefs
The Westfield softball team did its best to hang with Wisconsin Dells on Tuesday night but failed to keep pace with the Chiefs, suffering an 8-2 loss in a South Central Conference game at Wisconsin Dells High School.
Trista Drew went 3-for-4 and struck out three while allowing eight runs on nine hits and three walks in the complete game loss.
Wisconsin Dells seized a 2-0 lead through three innings before Westfield responded with a run in the top of the third on an RBI double by Braylee Wolff to cut the deficit to 2-1. The Pioneers never got closer though as the Chiefs answered back with a three-spot in the home half of the inning, including a two-run Maddie Jones triple.
The Chiefs tacked on another run in the fifth and two more in the sixth, including a Kayla Gray home run and a Jade Herzer RBI double, to put things on ice. Gray and Herzer each went 2-for-3 with two RBIs, while Gracie Walker tripled and struck out five while allowing one earned run on six hits and four walks in the complete-game win.