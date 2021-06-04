PREP ROUNDUP: Portage softball rallies past DeForest, 13-6, for first series win since 2013

Kratz tacked on an RBI single and a Tamboli added a two-out, two-run single in the sixth to stretch the lead out to 11-5, before putting things to bed in the seventh with two more runs. Edwards picked up the win in relief of Kratz as she fanned three and gave up two runs (one unearned) on three hits and a walk in four innings, while Tamboli went 2-for-5 with three RBIs and Woodhouse added two hits.

Portage will host Lake Mills on Saturday before closing out the regular season on Monday against Reedsburg.

Portage can’t touch Waunakee

A night after earning a walk-off win over rival Baraboo, the Portage baseball team had a difficult go at the plate against Waunakee, mustering just one hit in a 7-0 Badger North Conference loss at Bidwell Field.

Senior Hayes Hensler recorded the lone hit for Portage, which hung with Waunakee early on before fading in the fourth.

After pushing across solo tallies in the first and third, Waunakee broke through for five runs in the top of the fourth and never looked back. Bucky Kuhn and Luke Shepski each struck out four and walked one, with the former going five strong innings on 61 pitches to get the win.