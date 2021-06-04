PREP ROUNDUP: Portage softball rallies past DeForest, 13-6, for first series win since 2013

In its recent run of success in the Badger North Conference, the constant thorn in the side of the Portage prep softball team has been DeForest.
Riding a 13-game losing streak into Thursday night’s league clash, the Warriors turned the tables on the Norskies, rallying for a 13-6 win for their first victory in the series since 2013. Senior Madison Loomis went 3-for-5, while junior Sydni Kratz went 3-for-4 with four RBIs and a double to power Portage to victory.
The Warriors took some time to get going, going scoreless through the first four innings and falling behind 4-0 after a four-spot from the Norskies in the third. Portage flipped the script in the fifth however, plating seven runs, all with two outs, to seize control.
After back-to-back groundouts to open the inning, senior Maddy DeMarte reached on an error before senior Payton Woodhouse singled to put a pair on. Consecutive DeForest errors — all three of the Norskies errors came in the inning — plated two runs, before junior Brandee Schumann laced a two-run triple to knot things at 4.
Kratz quickly plated Schumann with an RBI single, before coming home to score on an RBI double by junior Paige Edwards, before senior Anna Tamboli’s RBI single closed out the scoring. DeForest responded with a run in the fifth on a two-out RBI double by Megan Elvekrog, but they never got closer.
Kratz tacked on an RBI single and a Tamboli added a two-out, two-run single in the sixth to stretch the lead out to 11-5, before putting things to bed in the seventh with two more runs. Edwards picked up the win in relief of Kratz as she fanned three and gave up two runs (one unearned) on three hits and a walk in four innings, while Tamboli went 2-for-5 with three RBIs and Woodhouse added two hits.
Portage will host Lake Mills on Saturday before closing out the regular season on Monday against Reedsburg.
Portage can’t touch Waunakee
A night after earning a walk-off win over rival Baraboo, the Portage baseball team had a difficult go at the plate against Waunakee, mustering just one hit in a 7-0 Badger North Conference loss at Bidwell Field.
Senior Hayes Hensler recorded the lone hit for Portage, which hung with Waunakee early on before fading in the fourth.
After pushing across solo tallies in the first and third, Waunakee broke through for five runs in the top of the fourth and never looked back. Bucky Kuhn and Luke Shepski each struck out four and walked one, with the former going five strong innings on 61 pitches to get the win.
Senior Noah Pixler struck out four but gave up six earned runs on nine hits and five walks over four innings to get the loss, while freshman Keagan Hooker delivered three scoreless innings of relief for Portage.
Portage will look to get back into the win column on Saturday when it hosts Mauston for a non-conference twin bill between former South Central Conference adversaries.
Poynette cages Columbus in extras
After suffering its second one-run loss of the season to Lake Mills on Tuesday, the Poynette softball came through in extra innings Thursday night.
The Pumas broke a scoreless tie with a pair of runs in the top of the eighth inning to hold off Columbus, 2-1, in a Capitol North Conference game at Fireman’s Park in Columbus.
Sophomore Holly Lowenberg had a pair of hits and sophomore Brooke Steinhorst delivered the game-winning, two-run triple to power the Pumas by the Cardinals. Senior Alanna Borgen walked with one out before Lowenberg singled to put a pair on in the Poynette half of the eighth inning.
The breakthrough nearly didn’t happen as Columbus starter Claire Smedema struck out Ashia Meister, but she couldn’t close the door, as Steinhorst hammered her three-bagger to center field for the 2-0 lead. The added run was pivotal as the Cardinals answered back with a tally in the bottom of the eighth on a Gretta Kelm RBI double, but Emma Jo Peck was thrown out trying to steal home to end the game.
Smedema went 3-for-4 and struck out 12 in the complete game loss, while Lowenberg fanned 11.
Chiefs rally past Pioneers
The Wisconsin Dells softball team kept on its current hot streak, rallying past rival Westfield, 7-3, for their seventh win in their last eight games.
Junior Kayli Fuhrman went 3-for-4 while senior Kayla Gray went 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs to help fuel the Chiefs. It was a rough start for Wisconsin Dells as Westfield jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning on a Brandi Lentz RBI single.
The lead held until the top of the fifth when the Chiefs broke loos, plating five runs to seize control. A pair of errors helped spark the Dells charge, with Gray adding a two-run triple, and senior Jade Herzer and Fuhrman tacking on RBI singles, for a 5-0 lead.
Westfield clawed back in the bottom half of the inning as junior Kimmy Sengbusch delivered a two-run double to pull within 5-3, but the Pioneers never got closer. Wisconsin Dells added runs in the sixth and seventh on a pair of wild pitches before shutting the door.
Senior Paige Tofson allowed two earned runs on four hits and three walks with a pair of punchouts over four innings to get the win, while senior Gracie Walker delivered three scoreless innings of relief for the Chiefs.
Junior Trista Drew struck out seven and gave up three earned runs on 10 hits and three walks in the complete game loss. Lentz and Nadia Hoffa each had a pair of hits for the Pioneers.
Kirchberg fuels Cardinals past Pumas with near-cycle
Trace Kirchberg came up a single short of hitting for the cycle — and also earned the pitching victory, allowing two hits and striking out 10 in five innings — to lead the Columbus baseball team to a 9-3 victory over host Poynette on Thursday.
The victory helped Columbus close out a 9-1 season in Capitol North Conference play and improve to 14-4 overall.
Kirchberg hit a home run, a triple and a double — and drew a fifth-inning walk — while driving in four runs and scoring three times. James Mobry also had three hits, and finished pitched the last two innings Columbus.
Jake Keller and Jaden McCormick doubled for two of the three hits for Poynette (3-11, 2-7).
Lodi baseball rolls past Luther Prep
The Blue Devils (8-10, 5-4 Capitol North) scored eight runs in the sixth to mercy-rule the host Phoenix (9-8, 5-5). Lodi’s Carson Richer drove in three runs on two hits and Carson Possehl had four hits, two of them doubles. Luther Prep’s Owen Ernest homered and singled.
Blue Devils softball team can’t put out Phoenix in extras
Abby Pechman singled home Sophie Eckl with two outs in the top of the eighth inning to lead the visiting Phoenix (3-14, 1-9 Capitol North) past the Blue Devils (4-14, 1-9).