PREP ROUNDUP: Portage softball sweeps Sauk Prairie; Portage baseball can't catch Mt. Horeb

Edwards allowed just one earned run on three walks and six hits in the complete game win, while Macey McIntyre was tagged for the complete game loss for the Eagles, striking out six while giving up four earned runs on five hits and a pair of free passes.

The Portage bats were again muted in the second game, but did enough to earn their first league sweep of the season. The teams traded runs over the course of the second, third and fourth innings with the Warriors striking first in the second.

Junior Madelyn Johnson singled before advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by DeMarte, and after a wild pitch, she scored on an Fick RBI infield single. The Eagles clawed back in the bottom of the third as Breunig reached on an error before scoring on an RBI double by Jacie Jones.

The deadlock didn’t last long though, as Portage responded in the top of the fourth. After reaching on a single, senior Payton Woodhouse advanced to second on a wild pitch.

A ground out by junior Brandee Schumann moved Woodhouse to third and again Fick was crucial at the plate as her fielder’s choice allowed Woodhouse to score what proved to be the winning. The one-run cushion was enough for Kratz to work with as she struck out 10 and gave up the lone unearned run on six hits and no walks in the complete game win.