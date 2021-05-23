PREP ROUNDUP: Portage softball sweeps Sauk Prairie; Portage baseball can't catch Mt. Horeb

Coming off a hard-fought loss to Beaver Dam on Thursday, the Portage softball team didn’t let its momentum slip on Saturday.
The Warriors beat the heat and Sauk Prairie as they grinded out a pair of victories to sweep a Badger North Conference doubleheader over the Eagles at Kiwanis Field. Portage used a four-run third inning to take the opener, 4-2, while single tallies and the arm of junior Sydni Kratz helped carry the load in a 2-1 win in the second game of the twin bill.
As the home team in the first game, the Warriors (5-9, 3-6 Badger North) escaped an early jam, stranding the bases loaded in the top of the first, and weathered a slow start before breaking free in the bottom of the third.
With two outs, senior Maddy DeMarte walked before junior Elizabeth Fick doubled to put a pair of runners in scoring position. Senior Madison Loomis then singled to plate DeMarte before Kratz walked to load the bases for Paige Edwards.
The junior pitcher helped her cause, lacing a two-run single to right to score two more before Kratz scored on the throw for a 4-0 lead. The Eagles answered back with a run in the fourth on an RBI single by Laurel Clark, but Edwards, who struck out five in the complete game win, limited the damage to just the lone tally.
After keeping Portage off the board following the four-run outburst, Sauk Prairie (3-9, 1-8) put together one final rally attempt down to their final three outs. Abby Kerl, who went 2-for-3, was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning and later scored on a throwing error off a single by Olivia Breunig to pull within 4-2, but never got closer.
Edwards allowed just one earned run on three walks and six hits in the complete game win, while Macey McIntyre was tagged for the complete game loss for the Eagles, striking out six while giving up four earned runs on five hits and a pair of free passes.
The Portage bats were again muted in the second game, but did enough to earn their first league sweep of the season. The teams traded runs over the course of the second, third and fourth innings with the Warriors striking first in the second.
Junior Madelyn Johnson singled before advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by DeMarte, and after a wild pitch, she scored on an Fick RBI infield single. The Eagles clawed back in the bottom of the third as Breunig reached on an error before scoring on an RBI double by Jacie Jones.
The deadlock didn’t last long though, as Portage responded in the top of the fourth. After reaching on a single, senior Payton Woodhouse advanced to second on a wild pitch.
A ground out by junior Brandee Schumann moved Woodhouse to third and again Fick was crucial at the plate as her fielder’s choice allowed Woodhouse to score what proved to be the winning. The one-run cushion was enough for Kratz to work with as she struck out 10 and gave up the lone unearned run on six hits and no walks in the complete game win.
Jones picked up the loss despite a strong showing of her own. The right-hander fanned nine and gave up two runs on six hits and a walk in seven innings of work, while Breunig went 2-for-4 to pace the Eagles offense.
Warriors swept by Vikings
The Portage baseball team couldn’t keep pace with Mt. Horeb on Saturday as the Vikings rolled to a doubleheader sweep over the Warriors.
Mt. Horeb pulled away for an 8-1 win in the opener before steamrolling to an 11-0 win in five innings in the second game of a Badger North Conference twin bill. As the road team in the opener, the Warriors (0-13, 0-10 Badger North) got on the board first with a run in the top of the third on an RBI single by Adrian Kopecky.
The Vikings (8-4, 5-4) pounded right back with five runs in the home half however, including a three-run homer by Sam Kellesvig, for a 5-1 lead. Mt. Horeb added another run in the fourth before tacking on two more insurance runs in the sixth to seal things.
Brett Owen went 2-for-3 while striking out three and giving up six runs on two walks and seven hits in 3 2/3 innings to get the loss. Meanwhile, Ethan Tranel fanned seven and gave up a run on five hits to get the win for the Vikings, who got two hits apiece by Ray Woller and Jonas Kittoe, including a double and three RBIS by the latter.
The Vikings’ bats went to work immediately in game two as Mt. Horeb scored 10 runs over the first three innings, sandwiching a four-spot in the second around three apiece in the first and third. Kolton Schaller had a two-run homer in the first and an RBI double in the fourth, while going 2-for-2 with three RBIs to help fuel the Vikings offense.
Junior Andrew Kopfhamer went 2-for-2 while senior Alex Schuette doubled and junior Erik Brouette struck out two in 1 1/3 innings of relief work for the Warriors.
Pumas roll past Rams
It was another day at the office for the Poynette softball team on Saturday as the Pumas cruised to a non-conference doubleheader sweep over Random Lake.
Poynette cruised to a 10-0 six-inning win in the opening game before delivering a 6-0 shutout win to cap off the twin bill. Sophomore pitchers Holly Lowenberg and Brooke Steinhorst were masterful as the pair combined for 25 strikeouts and just six hits in 13 combined scoreless innings.
The pair also got things done at the plate as Lowenberg helped fuel the Pumas’ 10-0 win in the opener, going 2-for-4 with a home run. Poynette started fast, scoring four runs in the first inning and it kept he foot on the gas, motoring to victory.
Senior Peyton Gest went 4-for-4, finishing a triple shy of the cycle, while Abby Klink went 2-for-2 with a double and Laken Wagner and Peyton Kingsland also doubled in the opening game win.
Wagner helped pace the Pumas in the second game as she went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles as Poynette again got off to a great start. The Pumas pushed across three runs in the first inning, and after five scoreless frames, added three more in the seventh to put the Rams away.
Ashia Meister and Steinhorst each went 2-for-4 with a double, while Klink added a pair of hits and Lowenberg doubled in the second win that moved Poynette to 14-1 on the year.
Eagles soar past Blue Devils
The unbeaten Sauk Prairie girls soccer team has ended four of its seven games early this season.
The Eagles' latest mercy-rule victory ended 19 minutes early, as McKayla Paukner scored in the 71st minute to cap off a 10-0 non-conference win at Lodi on Saturday.
Naomi Breunig notched her second hat trick this week. The senior forward scored in the 24th, 46th and 68th minute to lead Sauk Prairie's attack.
Kaitlyn Fishnick, Jenna Pistono, Faith Holler, Lexi Been, Ellery Apel and Alexis Klemm also found the back of the net as eight Eagles scored on the day.
The Eagles (7-0, 4-0 Badger North) finished with 21 shots on goal while Sauk Prairie goalkeeper Erelyn Apel didn't face a shot for the second straight game.
Vikings baseball, softball bowled over by Bulldogs
It was a difficult day for the Rio baseball and softball teams as the Vikings squads were swept in a pair of Trailways South Conference doubleheaders against Williams Bay.
The Vikings baseball team dropped a 16-1 five-inning decision in its opening game before falling 7-1 in the second tilt. Meanwhile, the Rio softball squad lost a pair of lopsided affairs to the Bulldogs, 18-6 and 21-5.
Helping lead the Vikings baseball team in the two defeats was Tanner Lang as he went 3-for-5 on the day, while Gavin Grams went 3-for-4 and Daniel Smith had a pair of hits.
On the softball side, Anna Benisch went 3-for-4 and Riley Grams went 2-for-6, while Lexi Marble doubled in the opener and Makayla Dyle had a triple in the second game.