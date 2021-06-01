PREP ROUNDUP: Poynette softball edged out by Lake Mills in extra innings, 1-0

In the first meeting between the Poynette and Lake Mills softball teams this season, the Pumas made the most of an L-Cats error to eke out a 1-0 win.

The second showdown lived up to the billing on Tuesday, but this time it was the L-Cats who came out on top, earning a 1-0 win in eight innings over the host Pumas in a Capitol North Conference game at the Diamond of Champions in Poynette.

Sophomore Holly Lowenberger allowed one run on eight hits and a walk in the complete game loss, while junior Abby Klink went 3-for-3 with a double to pace Poynette at the plate. Scoring chances were a rarity in the first seven innings, as both teams’ biggest chance came in the sixth when both squads stranded the bases loaded.

After a scoreless seventh, in which the Pumas left a runner on third, Lake Mills (17-3, 8-1 Capitol North) eventually broke through in the top of the eighth. Ellie Evenson, who went 3-for-4, led the inning off with a triple to center field.

She didn’t have to wait long to score, trotting home on the next at-bat when Taylor Roughen, laced a 1-2 pitch to center for the go-ahead RBI single. Roughen later advanced to third after a groundout and a sacrifice bunt, but Lowenberger fanned Ava Klienfelt to end the inning.