PREP ROUNDUP: Poynette softball edged out by Lake Mills in extra innings, 1-0

In the first meeting between the Poynette and Lake Mills softball teams this season, the Pumas made the most of an L-Cats error to eke out a 1-0 win.
The second showdown lived up to the billing on Tuesday, but this time it was the L-Cats who came out on top, earning a 1-0 win in eight innings over the host Pumas in a Capitol North Conference game at the Diamond of Champions in Poynette.
Sophomore Holly Lowenberger allowed one run on eight hits and a walk in the complete game loss, while junior Abby Klink went 3-for-3 with a double to pace Poynette at the plate. Scoring chances were a rarity in the first seven innings, as both teams’ biggest chance came in the sixth when both squads stranded the bases loaded.
After a scoreless seventh, in which the Pumas left a runner on third, Lake Mills (17-3, 8-1 Capitol North) eventually broke through in the top of the eighth. Ellie Evenson, who went 3-for-4, led the inning off with a triple to center field.
She didn’t have to wait long to score, trotting home on the next at-bat when Taylor Roughen, laced a 1-2 pitch to center for the go-ahead RBI single. Roughen later advanced to third after a groundout and a sacrifice bunt, but Lowenberger fanned Ava Klienfelt to end the inning.
Looking force another inning, the Pumas (15-2, 7-2) were unable to answer as Roughen shut the door, retiring the side in order to end the game. The L-Cats senior starter was dominant in the circle, allowing just five hits with a walk and 10 strikeouts in the complete game win. Taylor Wollin also went 2-for-3 for the L-Cats while Ashia Meister and Peyton Gest had the other hits for the Pumas.
Portage softball, baseball split with Waunakee
The Portage softball team snapped out of its current three-game funk, using a four-run first inning to roll to a 6-3 win over Waunakee in a road Badger North Conference game.
Junior Sydni Kratz went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and struck out seven and walked one in three scoreless innings of relief, while junior Elizabeth Fick and senior Madison Loomis each had a pair of hits in the victory. Portage (6-12, 4-8) got out on the front foot fast, pushing across four in the opening frame for a quick lead.
Kratz tallied an RBI single, while the Warriors added three more thanks to an error, an RBI walk and an RBI hit-by-pitch. Waunakee (2-10, 2-18) responded with a run in the home half of the first, but Portage squashed the threat.
Portage then added another run in the second on another Kratz single, before a Fick RBI single extended the lead to 6-1 in the third. Waunakee answered with runs in the third and fourth, but didn’t build off the momentum against Kratz.
Junior Paige Edwards struck out two and gave up three runs (one earned) on six hits and a walk over four innings to get the win for Portage.
The Warriors baseball team meanwhile struggled to get much going offensively and couldn’t crack Waunakee in an 11-1 six-inning loss in a Badger North Conference tilt. Junior Brett Owen went 2-for-3 with a double, but allowed 10 runs on 11 hits and two walks with two strikeouts in 2 1/3 innings of work to get the loss on the bump for Portage (1-14, 1-11).
Waunakee (7-6, 7-3) jumped out to a major 5-0 lead after the first inning, including a two-run double by Peter James, who went 3-for-3 with three RBIs, before pouring things on. Waunakee tacked on two more in the second and three in the third, including a Howie Rickett two-run triple, to seize a 10-0 lead and never looked back.
Caleb Drew went 2-for-3 with a double to help fuel Portage, while Adam Acker went 2-for-2 with a triple and Luke Shepski went 2-for-4 with a double for Waunakee.
Pumas, Blue Devils baseball squads notch wins
Rivals Poynette and Lodi each added tallies to the win column on Tuesday as they picked up respective wins over Westfield and Lake Mills.
The Pumas walked off against the Pioneers to the tune of a 5-4 win in eight innings, while the Blue Devils hammered home a 7-1 win over Lake Mills in a Capitol North Conference game. Poynette raced out of the gates, scoring four runs in the second inning, including a Connor Petersen RBI single, for a quick 4-0 lead.
The Pioneers slowly chipped away at the deficit, scoring one in the fourth before tallying three in the top of the seventh on a sacrifice fly, a Ty Monfries RBI double and a Tommy Huff RBI single for a 4-all deadlock. After getting retired in order in the seventh, the Pumas got their leadoff man on with as Michael Leiterman singled to open the eighth.
He moved to second on a Jake Keller sacrifice bunt, and then scored on back-to-back wild pitches. Carter Hansen and Leiterman each went 2-for-4 for the Pumas, while Riley Radewan struck out two and scattered four runs across 11 hits and two walks in 6 2/3 innings of work.
Ervin Meiller went 3-for-4 while Trevor Gray went 2-for-5 with a double and struck out six in the loss.
Contrary to their top rival, Lodi waited until the seventh inning to put things away against the L-Cats. After leading 3-0 through five innings, the Blue Devils added four runs in the top of the seventh to shut the door on the L-Cats.
Brady Ziegler helped deliver the punctuation mark as he struck out the side to end things in the bottom of the seventh. Carson Possehl meanwhile struck out nine and gave up one run on five hits and three walks over six innings to get the win, while Mitchell Lane went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs and Finn Melchior went 3-for-4 to fuel Lodi at the plate.
Eagles fly past United
The Portage/Poynette girls soccer team’s winning streak came to an abrupt end on Tuesday as the United dropped an 8-0 loss to Sauk Prairie in a Badger North Conference game.
Katelyn Fishnick had a hat trick and an assist, while Faith Holler had a goal and two assists as the Eagles continued their scoreless streak to open the season at 9-0-0. Sauk Prairie scored six goals in the first half, including four in the final 10 minutes, to seize a commanding lead at the break and never looked back.
Senior goalkeeper Allie Poches made 19 saves in the loss.
Vikings baseball, softball swept by Demons
Rio had a difficult time on the diamond Tuesday night as the Vikings baseball and softball teams each fell to Deerfield in a pair of Trailways South Conference games.
The Demons cruised to a 22-0 win in three-innings in the softball tilt, while Rio’s baseball squad was also shutout, suffering a 20-0 loss in five innings.
In the teams’ softball clash, Deerfield scored 10 runs over the first two innigns, including a seven-spot in the first, before hammering things home with a 12-run third. Four separate Demons had multiple hits, led by Hailey Ecikhoff’s 3-for-4 night with a double, three RBIs and three runs scored.
The Demons baseball team also started fast, using 15 runs over the first three frames to stake a massive lead. Deerfield tacked on two more in the fourth and three in the fifth to ultimately finish things off.
Cal Fisher struck out 11 and gave up two hits in the complete game victory, while Jackson Drobac went 3-for-6 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored. Tyson Prochnow had a pair of hits, including a double, in the loss.