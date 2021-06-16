PREP SOFTBALL: Wisconsin Dells starts fast to beat Edgewood in regional championship

“Paige threw an absolutely unbelievable game,” Dale Gray said. “It’s the best game she’s thrown. And she’s thrown some good games, but tonight it was just strikes and strikes. She wasn’t walking people at all, and that was so big.

“She just kept firing strikes, so they had to get their hits to win. And we just made the plays.”

Angela Grant put Wisconsin Dells (12-4) in business in the second inning, reaching on an error to start a four-run rally in which Edgewood (9-8) struggled to get outs. Maya Hale doubled before Gracie Walker singled to right field to bring Grant in.

Hale touched home after Jones hit into an error, while Gray’s ground out drove Walker in, and Kayli Fuhrman’s single up the middle gave the Chiefs a 5-0 advantage.

After an Alanna Wilson double, Edgewood pitcher Michelle Schmitt induced a popup to get out of the inning. However, the Crusaders hurler didn’t get much of a break.

Tofson tossed a 1-2-3 frame in the home half to get the Chiefs back to the plate, and the hits kept coming in the top of the third.

Walker hit a two-out double to score Grant, who had reached on an error. Jones also hit into an error to bring Walker home and stretch the Wisconsin Dells lead to 7-0.