PREP SOFTBALL: Wisconsin Dells starts fast to beat Edgewood in regional championship

The Wisconsin Dells prep softball team got a little pregame work in at noon Wednesday. The Chiefs eventually boarded the bus and made the hour trip to Madison for a 4 p.m. first pitch.
They had plenty of energy by the time the pitch was thrown, scoring all of their runs in the first three innings to claim a 7-1 win over Madison Edgewood in a WIAA Division 2 regional final at Goodman Park in Madison.
“It was nice to get that lead early. That really helped today,” Wisconsin Dells head coach Dale Gray said of the fast start. “As they were coming off the bus, we said, ‘We’re batting first this time, so let’s just go out and get something. Let’s put something on the board.’ Because then you’ve got that chance, and it just kept going.
“We made a lot of good plays and they got the feeling like, ‘oh, OK.’ “
By the time the game ended, the Chiefs had nine hits, Paige Tofson pitched a complete game, and Kayla Gray and Kristina Warren held the regional championship trophy over their heads while celebrating in front of their fans.
That celebratory moment started in the first inning, when Maddie Jones hit a one-out double to center field. Gray doubled to trade places with her and give the Chiefs a 1-0 lead.
Tofson, who allowed just four hits and one unearned run in seven innings, stranded two Edgewood baserunners in the bottom of the first inning.
“Paige threw an absolutely unbelievable game,” Dale Gray said. “It’s the best game she’s thrown. And she’s thrown some good games, but tonight it was just strikes and strikes. She wasn’t walking people at all, and that was so big.
“She just kept firing strikes, so they had to get their hits to win. And we just made the plays.”
Angela Grant put Wisconsin Dells (12-4) in business in the second inning, reaching on an error to start a four-run rally in which Edgewood (9-8) struggled to get outs. Maya Hale doubled before Gracie Walker singled to right field to bring Grant in.
Hale touched home after Jones hit into an error, while Gray’s ground out drove Walker in, and Kayli Fuhrman’s single up the middle gave the Chiefs a 5-0 advantage.
After an Alanna Wilson double, Edgewood pitcher Michelle Schmitt induced a popup to get out of the inning. However, the Crusaders hurler didn’t get much of a break.
Tofson tossed a 1-2-3 frame in the home half to get the Chiefs back to the plate, and the hits kept coming in the top of the third.
Walker hit a two-out double to score Grant, who had reached on an error. Jones also hit into an error to bring Walker home and stretch the Wisconsin Dells lead to 7-0.
The Chiefs ran into some defensive trouble of their own in the bottom of the third. Following an Olivia Moore single, the Chiefs committed back-to-back two-out errors to allow a run to score. But Tofson settled in, recorded the final out and only allowed one Crusader to reach scoring position in the final four innings.
After Warren, playing third base, closed the game by catching consecutive balls in foul territory, the Chiefs celebrated their first regional title since 2012 — and the ninth in Gray’s 30-plus years as head coach.
Six of Wisconsin Dells’ nine hits went for doubles, as Jones went 2-for-4 with a pair of two-baggers, Gray and Walker each went 2-for-4 with a double, and Wilson and Hale each doubled as well.
The Chiefs’ road to their latest title started with a first-round bye. They were on their last legs in Monday’s regional semifinals, but Jones hit a walk-off single to cap off a four-run seventh inning in a 10-9 home win over No. 6 Reedsburg.
After slowing down Edgewood, which had won seven of eight games entering Wednesday, the Chiefs will visit top-seeded Mt. Horeb (16-6) in Monday’s sectional semifinals. The Vikings, who shared the Badger North Conference title with Beaver Dam, claimed a 13-3 home win over No. 5 Sauk Prairie on Wednesday.
Wisconsin Dells is coming in with confidence after averaging 9.4 runs per game while winning 10 of of their last 11, including six straight.
“The girls really had the attitude tonight, and we’ve been working on that,” Gray said. “We had a little get together at noon. And (assistant coach) Dale (Gray Jr.) was throwing to them, and (assistant) Josh (Gray) was doing some defensive stuff with them, just all the little things about what we need to do if we want to win.
“And then they went out and were doing all the right things.”
WISCONSIN DELLS 7, MADISON EDGEWOOD 1
Wis. Dells 142 000 0 — 7 9 3
Mad. Edgewood 001 000 0 — 1 4 6
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — WD: Tofson (W; 7-4-1-0-1-1); ME: Schmitt (L; 7-9-7-1-4-0).
Leading hitters — WD: Jones 2x4 (2 2B), Gray 2x4 (2B), Walker 2x4 (2B), Wilson (2B), Hale (2B).