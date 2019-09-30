The Badger Conference announced a radical realignment plan Monday that will take effect in fall of 2021.
The 16-team league, currently split between separate Badger North and Badger South conferences, will reconfigure into Badger West and Badger East conferences, with North and South divisions in each new league. The move will come a year after the conference will shift to a Badger Large/Badger Small arrangement for football only.
Milton athletic director Brian Hammil and principal Jeremy Bilhorn noted in a press release that when Beaver Dam and Watertown joined the Badger in 2017, league principals voted to revisit the conference alignment after two years.
Beaver Dam, which has an enrollment of 1,067 students, will move from the Badger North to the Badger East's North Division. The Golden Beavers will be joined there by current conference foes DeForest (1,017) and Waunakee (1,303), and former Little Ten Conference rival Watertown (1,302), which will move from the Badger South. The Badger East's South Division will consist of current Badger South schools Fort Atkinson (957), Milton (1,126), Monona Grove (1,076) and Stoughton (968).
The Badger West's North Division will have current Badger North schools Baraboo (939), Portage (765), Reedsburg (881) and Sauk Prairie (834), while the Badger West South Division will have Edgewood (497), Monroe (723), Mount Horeb (776) and Oregon (1,149). Mount Horeb is currently in the Badger North, while the other three are in the Badger South.
“The nice thing is we can start playing Watertown again,” Beaver Dam athletic director Melissa Gehring said. “Not only is it a rivalry we had from the past that we do have a history with, but it’s literally 26 miles down the road. It’s a nice drive for not only our students, but our fans and parents, too. That is a nice part. Love or hate the new plan here, that’s a nice feature is that we get to play Watertown.”
The league's release noted that the realignment took distance traveled among conference teams, competitiveness and enrollment into consideration. Under the current configuration, Beaver Dam had the longest average distance between conference rival schools at nearly 53 miles. The new arrangement will cut more than 10 miles off that figure, a decrease second only to Watertown.
“Our goal was to look at the entire realignment to see if it is what’s best competitively,” Gehring said. “First and foremost, it’s what’s best for our kids as student-athletes. Trying to eliminate travel time, which means less time out of school, less time for fans to be driving back and forth, and then looking at the competitive equity because we do have a discrepancy of size within the Badger Conference as well.”
Portage athletic director Tim Haak said sports like boys and girls basketball, as well as baseball and softball, will play a 14-game conference schedule when the realignment goes into effect. Schools will play their fellow divisional opponents twice, while playing single games against the remaining four conference foes and crossover games against their directional counterparts.
Many other sports have yet to determine how their conference schedules will look. Athletic directors will work that out over the coming school year.
“This is what’s going to be the biggest difference when this all comes out is each schedule is going to be created individually for each one of the different sports,” Gehring said. “Some of the focus for some of the sports will be really strong in the divisional play. Other sports it won’t be and just be East-West conference depending on the makeup of the sport, how many teams have the sport and how many games they can play according to the WIAA will depend on what those schedules look like.
“That’s what’s going to be the biggest learning curve for our coaches, for our staff and for parents and fans. Each sport is going to have a little bit of a different makeup to determine who is going to win the conference championship.”
Gehring said the conference put an emphasis on grouping schools by enrollment size. In the Badger East, school enrollments range from 957-1,303 students, while the numbers in the Badger West range from 497-939 students, with Oregon's 1,149 as the only outlier.
In April, the WIAA voted to approve a football-only conference realignment that will pair the Golden Beavers with Janesville Craig, Janesville Parker, Watertown, Waunakee, Oregon, Milton and DeForest in the Badger Large next season. Monona Grove, Stoughton, Baraboo, Fort Atkinson, Mount Horeb/Barneveld, Reedsburg, Sauk Prairie and Portage will be in the Badger Small.
“When the WIAA took control of the football realignment, it took that out of our hands and said football was going to be on its own,” Gehring said. “That opened the door to have a better conversation about the rest of the sports and how we can align an East-West (conference). You take football out of the mix, the numbers don’t necessarily matter.”
The other factor was the distance traveled and the amount of time out of class because of it. Gehring said the athletic directors went through multiple scenarios of realignments to find the best one.
School rivalries were also a factor, though Gehring said that didn't impact Beaver Dam since the school is only in its third year in the Badger North Conference and has not yet developed any significant league rivalries.
“We were in the Wisconsin Little Ten since 1926,” she said. “When you go through a complete blow-up of a conference and get plopped into a new one, I don’t think anybody in this conference was a big deal for us.
“We had already been through a big change two years prior.”
