PREP SPORTS: Badger Conference athletic directors waiting for more information to make fall decisions

Badger Conference athletic directors met Monday to discuss the fall sports season and decided to await more information about fall educational models from its conference schools and from schools around the state.
The group scheduled another meeting next Monday (Aug. 3).
Jeff Schreiner — who’s assistant principal, athletic director and activities director at Monona Grove and president of the Badger Conference athletic directors — described the meeting as “a great discussion.”
“As we wait for all schools to make final decisions on their educational models for the fall, it was best for us to talk about what is going on and not speculate at this time,” Schreiner wrote in an email after the meeting. “We plan to meet again next Monday to collect reports from schools and continue to learn what schools across the state are doing.”
Conversely, the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, the Northern Athletic Collegiate Conference, the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin and the Midwest Conference announced Monday they were postponing or canceling all conference competition for fall sports at the NCAA Division III level. The NACC and MWC’s statements said conference competition can begin again after Dec. 31, while the WIAC and CCIW’s didn’t provide an exact date.
Local high schools aren't ready to make that call. Sauk Prairie athletic director Josh Boyer agreed with Schreiner's sentiments, saying "We had a good meeting with a lot of great dialogue."
The WIAA Board of Control announced last Thursday that it will hold a fall sports season, but that the start to the season will be delayed amid concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Board of Control approved a plan for the 2020-21 school year to start seasons for girls golf, girls tennis, girls swimming and diving and boys and girls cross country on Aug. 17 and 11-player and eight-player football, boys soccer and girls and boys volleyball on Sept. 7.
The Badger Conference includes 16 schools and covers seven counties — Dane, Sauk, Rock, Green, Jefferson, Dodge and Columbia.
Seven of the schools are in Dane County — Madison Edgewood, Monona Grove, Oregon, Stoughton, DeForest, Mount Horeb and Waunakee.
The WIAA motion, which passed 8-3, also included language that would provide schools and conferences, such as a majority of schools in the Big Eight Conference, that cannot play in the fall potential opportunity to play in the spring. The Big Eight has said it will not hold conference competitions or crown conference champions in the fall.
According to the WIAA, earliest dates for first competitions now will be Aug. 20 for girls golf; Aug. 21 for girls tennis; Aug. 25 for boys and girls cross country and for girls swimming and diving; Sept. 15 for boys soccer and girls and boys volleyball; and Sept. 23 for football (though most football games likely will be scheduled for Friday, Sept. 25).
Originally, football equipment was to be handed out Aug. 3 and the first practice Aug. 4.
The WIAA’s next Board of Control meeting is Aug. 14.
All of the practices permitted by the WIAA Board of Control last Thursday begin after that Aug. 14 meeting, so it’s conceivable there could be changes to schedules, pending further COVID-19 developments.
Decisions about whether schools will compete in fall sports appear to be up to local control and conferences. That the Badger Conference has so many counties and schools, including Baraboo, Reedsburg and Sauk Prairie, involved makes decision-making complicated.
In the 2020-21 school year, the Badger Conference is scheduled to play all sports, not including football, in its current configuration.
The Badger North includes Baraboo, Beaver Dam, DeForest, Mount Horeb, Portage, Reedsburg, Sauk Prairie and Waunakee.
The Badger South includes Edgewood, Fort Atkinson, Milton, Monona Grove, Monroe, Oregon, Stoughton and Watertown.
For football in the fall, the Badger Large includes Janesville Craig, Janesville Parker, Watertown, Waunakee, Oregon, Milton, Beaver Dam and DeForest.
The Badger Small includes Monona Grove, Stoughton, Baraboo, Fort Atkinson, Mount Horeb/Barneveld, Reedsburg, Sauk Prairie and Portage.
When factoring in football, Mount Horeb/Barneveld in the Badger Small has schools in Dane and Iowa counties and Janesville Craig and Janesville Parker in the Badger Large are in Rock County.
Edgewood and Monroe, which is in Green County, are scheduled to play football in the Rock Valley this fall.
In 2021-22, the Badger Conference already has approved league realignment for athletics, not including football.
Badger West — North Division: Baraboo, Portage, Reedsburg, Sauk Prairie.
Badger West — South Division: Madison Edgewood, Monroe, Mount Horeb, Oregon.
Badger East — North Division: Beaver Dam, DeForest, Watertown, Waunakee.
Badger East — South Division: Fort Atkinson, Milton, Monona Grove, Stoughton.
