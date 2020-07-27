PREP SPORTS: Badger Conference athletic directors waiting for more information to make fall decisions

The WIAA Board of Control announced last Thursday that it will hold a fall sports season, but that the start to the season will be delayed amid concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Board of Control approved a plan for the 2020-21 school year to start seasons for girls golf, girls tennis, girls swimming and diving and boys and girls cross country on Aug. 17 and 11-player and eight-player football, boys soccer and girls and boys volleyball on Sept. 7.

The Badger Conference includes 16 schools and covers seven counties — Dane, Sauk, Rock, Green, Jefferson, Dodge and Columbia.

Seven of the schools are in Dane County — Madison Edgewood, Monona Grove, Oregon, Stoughton, DeForest, Mount Horeb and Waunakee.

The WIAA motion, which passed 8-3, also included language that would provide schools and conferences, such as a majority of schools in the Big Eight Conference, that cannot play in the fall potential opportunity to play in the spring. The Big Eight has said it will not hold conference competitions or crown conference champions in the fall.