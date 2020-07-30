PREP SPORTS: Badger Conference cancelling league games, won't crown conference champs this fall

“All schools will be supported in their local decisions and may have the option to schedule non-conference competitions in fall sports, so long as they follow the guidance of the WIAA and local public health officials,” the statement reads.

It was not immediately clear if area schools would still pursue the option of playing non-conference sports this fall. In a text message on Thursday afternoon, Portage athletic director Ed Carlson said he couldn’t comment until the conference officially released the statement on Friday.

Monona Grove athletic and activities director Jeff Schreiner, president of the Badger Conference athletic directors, on Wednesday and Stoughton athletic director Mel Dow earlier Thursday said superintendents were working through the conference’s position.

The WIAA Board of Control announced a week ago that it will hold a fall sports season, but that the start to the season will be delayed amid concerns about the pandemic.

The Board of Control approved a plan for the 2020-21 school year to start seasons for girls golf, girls tennis, girls swimming and diving and boys and girls cross country on Aug. 17 (for practice) and 11-player and eight-player football, boys soccer and girls and boys volleyball on Sept. 7.