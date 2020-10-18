PREP SPORTS: Baraboo, Reedsburg, Sauk Prairie still plan on having winter season

For football and soccer, Baraboo started the fall by allowing each coach and player to bring up to four guests per home event. Opposing teams could bring two guests per coach and player, and had to inform Baraboo officials who would be attending by 12 p.m. the day of the event. Students were not allowed at any games.

Langkamp said something similar would be done for indoor sports this winter.

“We had to make a few adjustments as we went along with regard to crowd sizes,” he said. “Once we hosted a few events and were able to see what was manageable, we settled in. It gives us a better idea of what to expect for the winter, and plan accordingly.

“The indoor venues will necessitate smaller crowds. One of the biggest challenges is going to be how effectively student-athletes will be able to compete while wearing face coverings.”

Boyer reiterated those sentiments about fall and winter events.

“Sure, COVID changes constantly and that is something as ADs we are used to,” he said. “We have adjusted the number of spectators, bussing protocols and small tweaks on game day and practice operations.