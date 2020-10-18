PREP SPORTS: Baraboo, Reedsburg, Sauk Prairie still plan on having winter season

The COVID-19 pandemic hasn't slowed down since starting last spring. In fact, the number of new cases have continued to rise in recent months.
That’s why the Badger Conference — which has 16 schools including Baraboo, Reedsburg and Sauk Prairie spanning across seven counties — announced last Friday it will not sponsor a winter season.
“Over the last month, it became more apparent that this may be the route that our conference would take,” Sauk Prairie athletic director Josh Boyer said of continuing with the policy that forced local teams to hold all non-conference competition this fall. “As ADs, we worked through the same conversations in the fall and with support (and) direction from our district's superintendents came to a consensus not to sponsor Badger Conference events.”
It’s not the response many around the area wanted to hear, but with the pandemic not getting any better, that’s the only choice the Badger Conference saw.
“Since all member schools are not able to participate fully in conference contests during the upcoming winter season dates as scheduled, sanctioned Badger Conference competitions will not be held and conference champions will not be named,” Badger Conference commissioner and Monona Grove athletic director Jeff Schreiner said in the press release Friday evening. “All schools will be supported in their local decisions and may have the option to schedule non-conference competitions in winter sports, so long as they follow the guidance of the WIAA and local public health officials.
“We understand the need to be flexible, adaptable, and use creative thinking as we move forward and appreciate the understanding of our school communities as we continue to work together to navigate the COVID-19 situation. Therefore, we are committed to offering opportunities to our students, assuming it is safe and allowable as determined by public health.”
At this point, Baraboo, Reedsburg and Sauk Prairie are all planning on having a winter season. Baraboo athletic director Jim Langkamp said he’ll know more after discussing winter sports with the school board on Oct. 26.
“I am optimistic that we will be able to start our winter sports practices in November,” he said.
All three Sauk County schools offer boys and girls basketball, boys and girls hockey, girls gymnastics and wrestling during the winter, while Baraboo and Sauk Prairie also offer boys swimming.
Gymnastics, girls basketball, and boys and girls hockey are slated to start Nov. 16, while boys basketball, boys swimming and wrestling will start Nov. 23.
Langkamp said he feels comfortable offering a winter season for student-athletes because of how well the fall went.
“I have seen enthusiasm and excitement in our student-athletes when they are practicing and competing,” he said. “This has been a tremendous boost to the mental and physical health of students. Playing this fall has also taught us that a sport, in and of itself, does not spread the virus. There were only a handful of student-athletes who tested positive for the virus in the fall.
“In none of those cases was it determined that the virus was contracted through participation in our high school sports. That gives me confidence that if we continue to follow health department guidelines and WIAA considerations, this can be done in a reasonably safe manner.”
Boyer said that when Sauk Prairie hosted the school’s first practices on Aug. 17, it had been over five months since the kids were involved in high school athletics on campus. He could see the excitement and appreciation they had for the opportunity to play.
“It provided a sense of normalcy, it helped kids get in a routine again and has set the foundation on how we can operate for the rest of the school year in a COVID world,” Boyer said. “I do have to point out, we are fully aware that we were fortunate enough that our county allowed us the opportunity to have a choice on fall sports. Some schools were not as fortunate, and we wanted to make sure we approached the seasons with gratitude and appreciation.”
Langkamp said Baraboo teams have been able to play somewhat of a Badger Conference schedule this fall, as nearby schools like Sauk Prairie, Portage and Reedsburg are also playing through the pandemic.
But there have certainly been some changes as to what goes on at events. Sauk Prairie allowed a maximum of 10 people in the pool area this fall, which forced the Eagles to split the girls swim team up into two practice groups for workouts. Fans were not permitted for swimming events at Sauk Prairie or Baraboo, ensuring that local health and safety guidelines were met.
For football and soccer, Baraboo started the fall by allowing each coach and player to bring up to four guests per home event. Opposing teams could bring two guests per coach and player, and had to inform Baraboo officials who would be attending by 12 p.m. the day of the event. Students were not allowed at any games.
Langkamp said something similar would be done for indoor sports this winter.
“We had to make a few adjustments as we went along with regard to crowd sizes,” he said. “Once we hosted a few events and were able to see what was manageable, we settled in. It gives us a better idea of what to expect for the winter, and plan accordingly.
“The indoor venues will necessitate smaller crowds. One of the biggest challenges is going to be how effectively student-athletes will be able to compete while wearing face coverings.”
Boyer reiterated those sentiments about fall and winter events.
“Sure, COVID changes constantly and that is something as ADs we are used to,” he said. “We have adjusted the number of spectators, bussing protocols and small tweaks on game day and practice operations.
“I anticipate we will have a lot of carryover in operations from fall to winter and feel a lot more confident in our procedures having gone through it this fall. It will also help our athletes and spectators having gone through these protocols in the fall. Yes, having events outdoors is more ideal and winter is all indoors, but I believe our protocols can translate well and make sure our winter events will run smoothly and safely. We are still working through the specifics of each sport and I am sure will uncover challenges along the way.”
While local teams and players haven't been able to play for a conference championship or earn all-conference honors, all three Sauk County schools want to keep giving student-athletes opportunities this winter.
“Don't get me wrong, I enjoy seeing our kids and teams compete for conference championships, but if we learned anything this fall, it was getting back to the crux of what interscholastic athletics is all about: Enjoying the opportunity to grow as a player, working with your teammates, dealing with adversity and enjoying the opportunity to compete,” Boyer said.
Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.
