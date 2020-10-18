PREP SPORTS: Beaver Dam boys and girls hoops coaches give thoughts in winter season decision by Badger Conference

“Obviously, we take conference season pretty seriously,” said Chase, who has led the Golden Beavers to a 14-0 record in each of the three seasons as part of the Badger Conference. “I always think winning a conference championship is one of the hardest things to do because you have to bring it every single night from the beginning of the season in November through December to January and February. You’ve got to stay healthy, you’ve got to be focused, you’ve got to win on the road, you’re going to have some of those nights where you’re not playing your best so you’ve got to find ways to win.”

Ladron said Beaver Dam winter coaches were given a heads up by athletic director Melissa Gehring that this could be the route the conference was going, and were prepared for the hectic day.

Beaver Dam offers boys and girls hockey, boys swimming and wrestling along with boys and girls basketball during the winter season. Both Chase and Ladron believe Beaver Dam will offer a winter season.

Girls basketball, and boys and girls hockey are slated to begin practice Nov. 16, while boys basketball, boys swimming and wrestling will start Nov. 23.