PREP SPORTS: Beaver Dam boys and girls hoops coaches give thoughts in winter season decision by Badger Conference

News broke Friday afternoon the Badger Conference will not be sponsoring a winter season because the COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t improved enough and numbers continue to rise since it began last spring.
The conference boasts 16 participating schools, including Beaver Dam, across seven counties and not all schools are able to participate fully in conference events as currently scheduled.
“I think the first thing is you try to look at the big picture and we are kind of in a bad situation right now in numbers,” Beaver Dam girls basketball coach Tim Chase said. “I’m a numbers person and obviously the cases are pretty high right now across the state. Because the Badger Conference has such a big area of teams in different counties, especially with Dane County being a pretty big population, I think that’s what probably drove this decision in a lot of ways.”
It’s not an outcome many wanted to hear from Badger Conference commissioner and Monona Grove athletic director Jeff Schreiner, who announced the decision in a press release.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has certainly posed challenges for planning events of all types throughout our nation, state, and local communities,” the release stated. “The goal of the Badger Conference, first and foremost, continues to be the health and safety of our school district communities. Regardless of the type of event, health and safety must come first.”
Portage athletic director Ed Carlson stated in a press release that because of the many different scenarios in regards to their educational model and health guidelines, as a conference this was really the only decision that made sense. It gives individual school districts a chance to evaluate their own situation and make a decision that is in the best interest of their local community.”
In Beaver Dam’s case, that’s a tough pill to swallow because head coach Tim Ladron believes Nate Abel was an odds-on favorite to win Player of the Year and that the Golden Beavers could compete for a league title this season.
“It sucks for him,” Ladron said. “We have a lot of guys that really put a lot of time in that would be all-conference players. From that side of it, it does sting a little bit. I think our guys have a pretty good perspective on what this year’s about. It’s about us playing and competing, and trying to win as many games that we can and go from there.”
The heartache of not having a conference season puts a damper on the Beaver Dam girls basketball team because it will be the first time since the 2009-2010 season it won’t win a league title. The Golden Beavers have won the previous three conference titles as part of the Badger North Conference. From the 2009-2010 season to 2016-2017 season, the Golden Beavers won titles in the now-defunt Little Ten Conference.
“Obviously, we take conference season pretty seriously,” said Chase, who has led the Golden Beavers to a 14-0 record in each of the three seasons as part of the Badger Conference. “I always think winning a conference championship is one of the hardest things to do because you have to bring it every single night from the beginning of the season in November through December to January and February. You’ve got to stay healthy, you’ve got to be focused, you’ve got to win on the road, you’re going to have some of those nights where you’re not playing your best so you’ve got to find ways to win.”
Ladron said Beaver Dam winter coaches were given a heads up by athletic director Melissa Gehring that this could be the route the conference was going, and were prepared for the hectic day.
Beaver Dam offers boys and girls hockey, boys swimming and wrestling along with boys and girls basketball during the winter season. Both Chase and Ladron believe Beaver Dam will offer a winter season.
Girls basketball, and boys and girls hockey are slated to begin practice Nov. 16, while boys basketball, boys swimming and wrestling will start Nov. 23.
“To me, it depends on how you look at it,” Ladron said. “We just want our kids to play. We understand the circumstances are certainly different this year. We’re still going to play a Badger Conference schedule, but essentially we’re going to try to play our allotment of games. It’ll just look a little different. We’re not going to see the Dane County teams it looks like. It is unfortunate we’re not able to compete for a conference championship or have kids get all-conference, but the bigger picture of our kids having the opportunity to play and compete and hopefully try to make a run into the WIAA tournament later in the season, I think we can still take a lot out of that.”
Rescheduling is going to be difficult. Ladron said the boys team is slated for 22 games this season and Chase said he got four phone calls from coaches inquiring about scheduling games once they heard of the Badger Conference's decision.
Ladron also brought up the idea that the basketball seasons could look similar to that of the football season where a team could back out of a scheduled game because of COVID 19 related issues, another team pops up and a team could play an opponent without any sort of preparation and film study.
“I think all the coaches need to be really flexible with their scheduling and hopefully every team will be able to play as many games as they can,” Ladron said.
He also said his team's experience as an older group should be an asset.
“We’ve been around the block a lot," he said. "I think that gives us a little bit of an advantage in certain situations.”
Added Chase of not worrying about the circumstances but rather just focusing on getting better every day, "The kids on our team right now have that mindset whether it’s working out or getting some extra shots some place — our mindset is to play our best basketball every time we get a chance.”
Ladron said his players have started to work out with masks on during open gyms and will be practicing and playing with them on once the season begins.
Ladron believes the potential of contracting the virus is similar in a lot ways to the potential of getting hurt — both risks an athlete takes when they decide to take the field of competition.
"We’re going to do the best we can to adhere by all the safety guidelines that we need to do in order to make it happen," he added. "I think the WIAA did a really good list of health regulations of things we need to follow. We’re going to do that and follow that to the best of our ability.”
Beaver Dam High School began the school year ready to offer all fall athletics, which in a normal year include boys and girls cross country, girls golf, girls tennis, girls swimming, girls volleyball, boys soccer and football. However, right before fall season began, the Dodge County Health Department on Aug. 25 recommended postponing sports deemed as high risk of contributing to the spread of the virus (football, boys soccer, girls volleyball) until four weeks after the star of school.
Beaver Dam instead chose to move to those high-risk sports to the WIAA's alternate fall season, which is scheduled to begin in late February for boys soccer and girls volleyball and early March for football.
“I think it’s super important for kids that are competitors to be able to continue to compete,” Ladron said. “There’s school morale, inside the Beaver Dam community or whatever community you live in, the ability to cheer for and root for kids and root for a team. It’s a different world out there. I think athletics can bring a positive light onto a lot of things when it comes to individual team success, community support (and) camaraderie. It’s all of those things.
“I think athletics, from an academic standpoint, is important. From a mental health standpoint, it’s important. Obviously, the virus is a real thing and it’s something that needs to be dealt with and I think so does the mental health of our student athletes.”
Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!