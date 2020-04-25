You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
PREP SPORTS: Beaver Dam High School takes part in 'Be the Light' movement Friday
0 comments
alert

PREP SPORTS: Beaver Dam High School takes part in 'Be the Light' movement Friday

Seniors across the country have been robbed by the COVID-19 pandemic of the memorable final months of there time in high school, having to mostly remain at home due to Safer at Home orders geared toward slowing the spread of the coronavirus that causes the disease. 

As such, there have been no spring sports so far this March and April — and there won't be in May or June, either, as the WIAA earier this week voted at its Board of Control meeting to cancel the spring season. 

This recently led to a national movement designed toward showing support for seniors, where schools turn on their football field lights on Friday nights in what is called "Be the Light. 

On Friday night, Beaver Dam High School joined the rest of the 16-member Badger Conference in participating in the movement, with athletic director Melissa Gehring flipping on the lights and school mascot Benny the Beaver serving as master of ceremonies — showing his school spirit under the bright lights. 

Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.

 

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News