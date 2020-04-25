PREP SPORTS: Beaver Dam High School takes part in 'Be the Light' movement Friday

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Seniors across the country have been robbed by the COVID-19 pandemic of the memorable final months of there time in high school, having to mostly remain at home due to Safer at Home orders geared toward slowing the spread of the coronavirus that causes the disease.

As such, there have been no spring sports so far this March and April — and there won't be in May or June, either, as the WIAA earier this week voted at its Board of Control meeting to cancel the spring season.

This recently led to a national movement designed toward showing support for seniors, where schools turn on their football field lights on Friday nights in what is called "Be the Light.

On Friday night, Beaver Dam High School joined the rest of the 16-member Badger Conference in participating in the movement, with athletic director Melissa Gehring flipping on the lights and school mascot Benny the Beaver serving as master of ceremonies — showing his school spirit under the bright lights.

