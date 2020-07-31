PREP SPORTS: Beaver Dam hopes for non-conference schedule

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On Friday, the Badger Conference released a statement saying league competitions for fall sports will not be held, and as a result conference champions will not be crowned and conference awards will not be handed out due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The statement did not close the door on fall sports happening for the 16 teams in the Badger Conference, which includes Beaver Dam High School. The conference will allow its schools to schedule non-conference games if local health guidelines allow.

“I think it’s a classic situation of you don’t appreciate what you have until you lose it. Unfortunately, that happens a lot to all of us in life,” Beaver Dam athletic director Melissa Gehring said. “There is a bitter-sweetness to whole thing. It’s really great these things mean so much to these kids and it’s such an important part of their life. Every AD wants their programs to mean that much to the kids, but it is gut-wrenching and extremely emotional on the sad and frustrating end when these things get cancelled.

“So, we’re just keeping our fingers crossed, hope and pray that we get to have an opportunity because it has been really difficult to be the person who has to look at kids and coaches who love their sport and tell them they’re not going to be able to play, especially when it’s a finality to it for a season.”