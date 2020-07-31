PREP SPORTS: Beaver Dam hopes for non-conference schedule

On Friday, the Badger Conference released a statement saying league competitions for fall sports will not be held, and as a result conference champions will not be crowned and conference awards will not be handed out due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The statement did not close the door on fall sports happening for the 16 teams in the Badger Conference, which includes Beaver Dam High School. The conference will allow its schools to schedule non-conference games if local health guidelines allow.
“I think it’s a classic situation of you don’t appreciate what you have until you lose it. Unfortunately, that happens a lot to all of us in life,” Beaver Dam athletic director Melissa Gehring said. “There is a bitter-sweetness to whole thing. It’s really great these things mean so much to these kids and it’s such an important part of their life. Every AD wants their programs to mean that much to the kids, but it is gut-wrenching and extremely emotional on the sad and frustrating end when these things get cancelled.
“So, we’re just keeping our fingers crossed, hope and pray that we get to have an opportunity because it has been really difficult to be the person who has to look at kids and coaches who love their sport and tell them they’re not going to be able to play, especially when it’s a finality to it for a season.”
Last week the WIAA Board of Control decided practices could begin for boys and girls cross country, girls golf and girls swimming and diving on Aug. 17, while football, boys soccer and boys and girls volleyball could begin Sept. 7.
The earliest competitions for girls golf events would be Aug. 20 while girls tennis can start the following day, according to the WIAA. Cross country and swim and dive events can begin Aug. 25. Boys Soccer and boys and girls volleyball events can begin Sept. 25. Football games can begin Sept. 23, but most football games will likely be scheduled two days later.
Gehring said Badger Conference teams may still appear on Beaver Dam’s schedules this fall, they just won’t be conference games.
“Yeah, it does create a situation where we have to reschedule our truncated season, as the WIAA shortened the length of the current seasons,” Gehring said. “However, we have talked to our conference opponents that are still able to play, and we all are going to work together to create that schedule together for sports.”
Gehring said that due to the pandemic, the future of fall athletics is still uncertain and can change at any given moment, but said that teams from Watertown and Sauk County (Baraboo, Sauk Prairie and Reedsburg) are schools that are in discussions about coming up with a condensed non-conference schedule.
“I think the mindset right now is, ‘Hey, we might get the opportunity to play.’ People are grateful for that,” Gehring said. “We’re trying to look at the positives we can possibly find in the given scenario.”
Gehring said the coaches were not surprised by this decision and the schedules will consist of head-to-head competitions, while invitationals or multi-team events will not by scheduled.
“I think for a lot of the coaches it’s very hard, because they know safety is such a priority,” Gehriing said. “They understand that piece of it. Your brain is telling you one thing and how you’ve got to do things and what to expect, but you’re heart and gut really want something else to happen. It’s just been difficult for everybody.”
Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!