Beaver Dam High School is adding a new chapter to its history books this weekend, with three individuals being inducted into the school’s athletic hall of fame.
The following are bios of those three individuals.
Ryan Bobholz, 1997-2001
Ryan Bobholz was an amazing track and field athlete, lettering all four years. He was the rookie of the year in 1998, most valuable track events athlete in 1999 and 2000. He was also the varsity track and field team captain and most valuable track and field athlete in 2001. Bobholz was named first team all-Wisconsin Little Ten Conference in the long jump relay in 1998; in the 400-meter relay in 2000; and in the 55-meter dash and 400-meter relay in 2001. At the 2001 WIAA Division 1 state meet, he placed seventh in the 100-meter dash and also qualified as part of the the 800-meter relay team after rehabilitating from a torn ACL eight months earlier.
Bobholz won two letters in football, was a member of the National Honor Society for two years, and was ranked No. 1 in his class of 215 students in 2001.
Bobholz attended Ripon College, graduating Magna Cum Laude in 2005. He was a four year letter winner in track and was second team all-Midwest Conference in 2003 and 2004. He was selected as most valuable track athlete and team captain in 2004 and 2005. Bobholz made the Academic All-Conference Track Team in 2003, 2004, and 2005, and set Ripon College track records in the 55- and 100-meter dashes.
Trish Koch, 1975-79
Trish Koch was an excellent student and athlete, participating in tennis, basketball, softball and track and field and earning eleven high school letters in the process.
In tennis, she lettered all four years. During her career she played with three different double partners. In 1976, the team won the Wisconsin Little Ten Conference title, and Koch was named all-conference. The doubles team won both regional and sectional championships to advance to the WIAA state tournament. In 1977, she was named the team's most valuable player, first team all-conference and went to state in doubles. In 1978, Koch was moved to No. 1 singles and was selected MVP and captain for the team.
You have free articles remaining.
In basketball, Koch had a can-do attitude and lettered for three years. In 1979, she was selected MVP, captain and also named first team all-conference after becoming the leading rebounder in program history.
Koch played softball for her first three years of high school, earning a letter each year. She played on teams that were three-time conference champs and made it to sectionals each year. Her junior year, she was first-team all-conference.
Koch lettered in track and field her senior year. She was the Most Valuable Athlete after setting school records in the 100-yard dash, the 100-meter dash, the 220-yard dash, the 200-meter dash and the long jump. She also made it to the WIAA state meet that year.
Koch was a member of the marching and symphony bands, Beaver Dam High School National Honor Society from 1976–1979 and selected to attend Badger Girls State in 1978.
Koch attended the United States Air Force Academy for two years, lettering in both basketball and track. In 1984, she graduated from Regis University in Denver, lettering in basketball and tennis. She obtained her Master's Degree in 1987 from Northwestern University, and presently works at UW-Madison in the Fetzer Center for Academic Excellence, helping scholarship athletes in calculus, organic chemistry, advanced general chemistry and college algebra.
Gina Utrie, 1989-92
Gina was a letter winner in three sports, winning four varsity letters in girls basketball. As a very competitive and strong rebounder, Utrie helped the Golden Beavers reach the WIAA Division 1 state tournament in 1991. The team brought home the silver trophy after suffering a 43-35 loss to Hartland Arrowhead in the championship game, and Utrie was named to the all-tournament team. Utrie is still listed as the school's all-time leading rebounder, and was selected all-Wisconsin Little Ten Conference in 1991.
Utrie also lettered in volleyball and received three letters in track and field. She participated in student council, swing choir, AFS, several plays and musicals, and she competed in the Academic Decathlon.
Utrie attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison where she was a member of the women's rowing team, earning a varsity letter in 1996 and helping the team win the Midwest Rowing Championship. Utrie received the Remington Award for the highest grade point average of any student/athlete letter winner at UW-Madison her senior year. She graduated from UW-Madison in 1996 and attended medical school at UW Hospital and Clinics, and she has been practicing internal medicine with the Dean Health Systems. Dr. Gina Utrie was named a Madison Magazine “Top Doc” in 2010, 2014, and 2016.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)