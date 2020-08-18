PREP SPORTS: Capitol Conference votes to move fall sports to spring; decision on football unknown

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Capitol Conference commissioner Jeff Giese said Tuesday that with an 8-3 vote among conference athletic directors, it will move fall conference sports seasons for girls volleyball, girls tennis, boys soccer and boys and girls cross country to the spring with the alignment plan passed by the WIAA last week.

In a press release, Giese said all schools still have the opportunity to make decisions on fall sports based on local data which best serves their stakeholders and keeps their students, staff and communities safe.

“Capitol Conference member schools may decide to proceed with their fall seasons independently and may schedule non-conference competitions in any or all the fall sports that they offer,” the statement read.

Giese stated in an email along with the press release that he has heard from Capitol South Conference school Cambridge and the Capitol North's Lakeside Lutheran and Watertown Luther Prep, who have indicated they will go ahead with the fall season. Capitol South Conference schools Belleville and New Glarus will opt out of the fall season "for sure."