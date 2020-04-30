PREP SPORTS COMMENTARY: Daily Citizen sports reporter can't wait to cover live events again

It’s been 49 days since I’ve covered a sporting event. I’d give anything up to go back and cover something.
I still remember the game like it was yesterday. It was a Division 3 boys basketball sectional semifinal game between Waupun and Columbus at Beaver Dam High School.
Both squads entered the game with an abundance of confidence. The Warriors had just defeated East Central Conference arch rival Ripon on a last-second layup in the regional final. The Cardinals were 13-8 and having one of their best regular seasons in recent memory, finishing tied for second with Lodi at 7-3 in the Capitol North Conference.
The Cardinals were on a hot streak, winning their last three games, including a victory over Watertown Luther Prep to open up the postseason before manhandling Wautoma and edging Laconia to win a regional championship. This was all after losing the last three games of the regular season -- including ones to Lodi and Poynette -- dropping Columbus out of the league title race behind Capitol North champion Lake Mills.
Waupun had won six of its last nine games entering the game, but none of those wins were as exciting as beating Ripon just five days earlier.
It took some time for the Warriors to use their momentum against the Cardinals, because Columbus came out firing and eventually had a 24-14 lead.
A 20-2 Waupun run would squash any hopes the Cardinals had, as they went into halftime trailing 34-26. I can still remember Waupun's Gabe Keach letting his emotions show as he was jumping up and down with all his might after draining a buzzer-beating 3-pointer.
Waupun ended up winning the game 61-57, ending the Cardinals’ season at 16-9. But the COVID-19 pandemic halted the Warriors chance at advancing to a state tournament later that night, and it would later cause the cancellation of the spring sports season too, which stung not just myself, but every coach and player ready to get out there and play.
Over the past month and a half, I’ve gotten by with writing some feature stories, including one about what local gyms are doing to keep their members fit and healthy. Other stories I've recently done included the #BeTheLight campaign going on at area high schools; the Trailways Conference planning a crossover basketball event, that is similar to that of the Badger Conference; a local wheelchair athlete traveling the country playing in tennis tournaments; a reflection of former Randolph coach Tim Omen, who recently passed away; and a story on Mayville senior runner Faith Danner battling illness to still compete.
I even got to break some news with Columbus girls basketball coach Tim Dworak stepping down and Mayville announcing Scott Hilber as its new football coach, replacing Tom Noennig, who is handling more responsibilities at the high school.
Before the ongoing pandemic, I never realized how much I love covering games on a nightly basis, until it was taken from me.
Whether it’s in a gym covering a basketball game, outside in the cold covering football or in the blistering heat on a diamond covering a baseball or softball game, I enjoyed going to all of them. I never rally cared about the score of the game. Each event is different and builds its own story. It’s simply my job to find it.
Actually, that’s not even the exciting part about covering a game every night. For me, it’s talking with students, parents, coaches and administrators that come over to chat for a minute or two.
Some players will drop by to say "hi." Or if I’m at Columbus during a basketball game, I still get a chuckle every time I get the “McMullen” chant from the student section. Or at a Beaver Dam baseball game, sitting outside the dugout next to the announcing system, talking to Beavers’ managers Jeff Eberle and Andrew Wallace. Or at a Cambria-Friesland football game, where many of the Hilltoppers thank me for being at the game.
That’s one thing I love about this job. Every game, place and team is different. I never know what’s going to happen on a nightly basis.
Every day is different, but every day, what I could count on was going out to a game and covering it. And, boy, spending almost two months cooped up at home, I’ve realized I’ve taken it for granted, probably more than I should have.
When this pandemic is over, and it will be someday, that’s one thing I won’t let happen again.
Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.
