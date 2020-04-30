PREP SPORTS COMMENTARY: Daily Citizen sports reporter can't wait to cover live events again

Before the ongoing pandemic, I never realized how much I love covering games on a nightly basis, until it was taken from me.

Whether it’s in a gym covering a basketball game, outside in the cold covering football or in the blistering heat on a diamond covering a baseball or softball game, I enjoyed going to all of them. I never rally cared about the score of the game. Each event is different and builds its own story. It’s simply my job to find it.

Actually, that’s not even the exciting part about covering a game every night. For me, it’s talking with students, parents, coaches and administrators that come over to chat for a minute or two.

Some players will drop by to say "hi." Or if I’m at Columbus during a basketball game, I still get a chuckle every time I get the “McMullen” chant from the student section. Or at a Beaver Dam baseball game, sitting outside the dugout next to the announcing system, talking to Beavers’ managers Jeff Eberle and Andrew Wallace. Or at a Cambria-Friesland football game, where many of the Hilltoppers thank me for being at the game.

That’s one thing I love about this job. Every game, place and team is different. I never know what’s going to happen on a nightly basis.