PREP SPORTS: Coronavirus impacting local girls basketball, boys basketball teams

There will be no fan buses for the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association state basketball tournaments this weekend and next and the games will be played in front of mostly empty arenas.
As the coronavirus pandemic in the United States worsens, the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association decided to limit the scope of its girls basketball state tournament and is deferring to local municipalities and school districts about how its boys basketball sectional tournaments will be conducted.
The girls basketball state tournament began today with the Division 3 and Division 4 semifinals at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenoon.
Boys basketball sectional semifinals are tonight and championship games are Saturday.
The Beaver Dam girls basketball team is scheduled to play Pewaukee in the Division 2 state semifinals Friday afternoon, with tip-off scheduled for approximately 3 p.m.
Area boys basketball teams in the sectional semifinals are Columbus, Hustisford, Markesan, Randolph, Waupun and Wisconsin Dells.
Columbus and Waupun are scheduled to play in a Division 3 game tonight at 7 p.m. at Beaver Dam High School; Markesan plays Palmyra-Eagle in a Division 4 semifinal at 7 p.m. at Oconomowoc High School; Hustisford plays Sheboygan Lutheran in a Division 5 semifinal at Oshkosh West High School; and Randolph plays Monticello in a Division 5 semifinal at Edgewood High School in Madison.
In Baraboo tonight, Wisconsin Dells is scheduled to play in a Division 3 sectional semifinal game against Altoona. That game will be streamed on the NFHS Network. The cost to view the game is a monthly subscription of $10.99, but you can cancel any time after and will have access for the remainder of the month. The game will also be streamed by WBDL-FM 102.9. You can either tune into the game or listen on magnum.media. Click on the B-102 logo and then listen now.
The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association said in a release that restrictions include the boys basketball sectional semifinal and final games, the State Girls Basketball Tournament, and the State Boys Basketball Tournament.
The guidelines for mass gatherings calls for restriction of public events to 50-250 attendees, depending on the event and venue.
“The WIAA has been keeping up with public health and medical updates and has recognized the changing environment over the past 24 hours,” Executive Director Dave Anderson said. “As good and responsible citizens, we are adhering to policies consistent to preventing the spread of COVID-19.”
The policy limits attendance at the state tournament to 88 tickets per team, two supervisors and a limit of 22 team personnel. In addition, the boys and girls 3-Point Challenge competitions scheduled for Saturday will be held with participants and one chaperone allowed
Contest officials, timer, scorekeeper, announcer, team host, WIAA staff, WIAA athletic trainers and Board of Control members deemed essential to the administration of the tournament are permitted.
Cheerleaders, pep bands, school photographers, videographers and on-site sponsors will be prohibited.
The live television broadcast of the state tournament will be available.
Tickets for the WIAA Girls and Boys State Basketball Tournaments, except the party of 88 immediate family members, will be refunded in full. It may take up to two weeks for ticket holders to get a refund.
Any tickets purchased at school for the state girls basketball tournament will we be refunded by the school and not the Resch Center or the WIAA.
