PREP SPORTS: Coronavirus impacting local girls basketball, boys basketball teams

In Baraboo tonight, Wisconsin Dells is scheduled to play in a Division 3 sectional semifinal game against Altoona. That game will be streamed on the NFHS Network. The cost to view the game is a monthly subscription of $10.99, but you can cancel any time after and will have access for the remainder of the month. The game will also be streamed by WBDL-FM 102.9. You can either tune into the game or listen on magnum.media. Click on the B-102 logo and then listen now.

The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association said in a release that restrictions include the boys basketball sectional semifinal and final games, the State Girls Basketball Tournament, and the State Boys Basketball Tournament.

The guidelines for mass gatherings calls for restriction of public events to 50-250 attendees, depending on the event and venue.

“The WIAA has been keeping up with public health and medical updates and has recognized the changing environment over the past 24 hours,” Executive Director Dave Anderson said. “As good and responsible citizens, we are adhering to policies consistent to preventing the spread of COVID-19.”