PREP SPORTS: Dodgeland girls volleyball team wins, CWC boys soccer team ties
PREP SPORTS: Dodgeland girls volleyball team wins, CWC boys soccer team ties

Emma Dopke and Madee Peplinski both led with 10 kills as they helped the Dodgeland prep girls volleyball team defeat Palmyra-Eagle 25-13, 25-15, 25-22 on Tuesday night in a Trailways East Conference match.

Morgan Kjornes led the Trojans with three blocks while teammate Bria Cramer had four aces. Emily Braun finished with 25 assists and Dopke and Peplinski both had 10 digs.

The Trojans will hots Cambria-Friesland on Thursday and travel to Oshkosh Lourdes on Saturday.

CWC, St. Lawrence play to draw

Central Wisconsin Christian's Ben Mbah scored a goal in the 14th minute but St. Lawrence Seminary's Emiliano Ochoa knotted the contest up on a penalty kick in the 76th minute, and that's how things remained as the two sides played to a 1-1 draw in prep boys soccer action.

The Crusaders are back in action Thursday when they travel to play at Oshkosh Lourdes.

