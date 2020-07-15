PREP SPORTS: Fall seasons at Beaver Dam High School unchanged by pandemic as of now

“Waunakee was obviously the first I think of many individual schools that are going to make the decisions they feel are best for their school,” Gehring said. “But I do feel like you’re going to see — because the Big Eight has a conference meeting scheduled, the Badger has a conference meeting scheduled, there’s conversation among a group of superintendents in the southwest part of the state with a different plan — I think all of these plans are going to be presented and you’re going to see people as a group starting to group-identify with how they’re going to handle it. This one school versus another (over how to do fall sports), in a situation where we compete against each other and we have agreements and conferences and everything else, it doesn’t work. So there’s going to have to be some group-think and group decision making, even though it’s all local control.