PREP SPORTS: Fall seasons at Beaver Dam High School unchanged by pandemic as of now

Fall sports at Beaver Dam High School remain unaffected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
For now, at least.
The Beaver Dam Unified School District on Monday put forth a return to school plan that gives students the option to register for one of two ways to learn this school year: In person, or virtual.
Both of those options allow for fall sports to proceed, with the first day of football practice slated for Aug. 4 (equipment hand out and testing is a day earlier on Aug. 3), and the first day for girls golf (Aug. 10), girls swimming and girls tennis (Aug. 11), and girls volleyball, boys volleyball, boys soccer and cross country (Aug. 17) all to follow.
The board outlining its return to school plan was “first and foremost what we needed to accomplish in order to start wrapping our brain around sports,” BDHS activities and athletics director Melissa Gehring said Wednesday. “Given that, we have to wait now and see what comes of the high school plan and what the school day is going to look like. And then work from there on how we can provide opportunities for the kids to participate.
“We’re operating under the idea that we are going to provide the opportunities for the students if we are able to and we can do so safely.”
With that said, Gehring did admit that contingency planning has been complicated — and that she can’t rule out the possibility that a decision, either by the school district or the state, down the road will cancel fall sports altogether.
With seven more weeks remaining before the first day of school on Sept. 1, district Superintendent Mark DiStefano said at the board meeting that if the virus worsens in Dodge County — which, like most counties that aren’t in the northwest part of the state or in a largely rural part of the state, is listed by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services as high risk — learning could transition to a hybrid model of in-person and virtual learning. In a worst-case scenario, learning could become completely virtual like it was to end the 2019-20 school year.
The worst-case scenario would almost certainly spell an end to the fall sports season, but the hybrid model — of part-time in-person learning and part-time virtual learning — could leave some wiggle room.
“In order to have that option, we have to plan for that option — and we’re going to have to put a lot of effort into planning for that option, because that’s really unique and it’s going to be unique to every single school across the country as to how that hybrid works,” Gehring said. “That’s the one that creates some interesting dynamics when it comes to anything school related, and then of course with sports and activities.”
The other thing complicating how BDHS plans for fall sports is that it’s impacted by the decisions made by other schools. For example, fellow Badger Conference member Waunakee on Monday night decided to cancel its two non-conference football games — against Reedsburg and Middleton in Weeks 1 and 2 of the season — and delay the start of practice until Aug. 17.
Decisions like that have a domino effect and are a big reason why many in the state are looking for a more clear-cut plan for how to proceed.
“Waunakee was obviously the first I think of many individual schools that are going to make the decisions they feel are best for their school,” Gehring said. “But I do feel like you’re going to see — because the Big Eight has a conference meeting scheduled, the Badger has a conference meeting scheduled, there’s conversation among a group of superintendents in the southwest part of the state with a different plan — I think all of these plans are going to be presented and you’re going to see people as a group starting to group-identify with how they’re going to handle it. This one school versus another (over how to do fall sports), in a situation where we compete against each other and we have agreements and conferences and everything else, it doesn’t work. So there’s going to have to be some group-think and group decision making, even though it’s all local control.
“And that’s been the problem all along, is that we have to have group decision making just by nature of sports, but yet it’s all up to the individual schools. That’s the issue, on top of the fact that the decisions have been highly politicized.”
The meeting of athletic directors in the Badger Conference is scheduled for July 27, which was preferred over a sooner date because it will allow for more information to be gathered and decisions to be made higher up the food chain that will hopefully make decision making by the conference easier.
“That’s about the last second we could possibly make a call, because we have to get our communication and stuff out to people, whether they are or are not going to start on Aug. 3,” Gehring said. “I think everybody’s hoping and keeping their fingers crossed that either the WIAA or the state legislature will make a call where it will be uniform, because this whole thing of individual schools and individual conferences making individual decisions has been a frustrating experience for a lot of administrators.”
Adding to the logistical puzzle for the Badger Conference is that its 16 members span seven counties, ranging from Dodge and Jefferson Counties to the east to Green and Rock Counties to the south along the Illinois border to Dane — the hardest hit by COVID-19 in the group — smack dab in the middle to Columbia and Sauk Counties to the north and west.
“All with different protocols, procedures, phasing, this, that and the other thing, and rules,” Gehring said. “We’ve been trying to wrap our brain around, for months now, how are we going to manage this?”
So while BDHS — or the Badger Conference or state as a whole, for that matter — hasn't made an official decision on fall sports, the wheels are in motion on something coming soon.
“I am predicting in the next week or week and a half that there will be some more guidance — everybody keeps using the word guidance — as to what other people are doing that might kind of lead us down a different path, potentially. Because there are a lot of factors in play with this when it comes to what’s going on in the communities, the travel, the school schedule — a whole bunch of different aspects.
“There’s a lot of conversation that’s happening right now with all these return to school plans that will kind of further guide our decision making.”
Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.
