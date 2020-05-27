PREP SPORTS: Fuhrmann, Fry named Reedsburg Senior Athletes of the Year

Spring sports may have gotten the ax due to the global coronavirus pandemic, but Reedsburg Area High School is still honoring their outgoing senior athletes (and athletes from other grades) for their careers’ worth of accomplishments.
Will Fuhrmann and Caylee Fry were named the Male and Female Reedsburg Senior Athletes of the Year as part of the 2019-20 Reedsburg Athletic Award winners.
Both Fuhrmann and Fry led the way on the list of Outstanding Athlete Award winners, which recognizes all students who acquire eight or more varsity letters during their high school careers. Fuhrmann and Fry each earned 12 letters at Reedsburg.
Other honorees included Kaitlyn Zunker with 10 letters, Rachel Schmitt and Haley Asp with nine letters and Alicen Henke, Aryanah Bronk, Ashley Krieski, Jordann Meinhardt, Noah Brunner, Carter Daniels and Joe Statz with eight letters.
Fuhrmann and Fry were also among those honored with Athletic Dedication Awards, given to those who are three-sport athletes for four years. Joining them on this particular list are Henke, Daniels, Chase Cherney, Caden Fry, Danny Kast, Nicholas Rockweiler and Ryan Schneider.
Melissa Dietz was named the 2020 Bonnie Oetzman Outstanding Female Sophomore Athlete and Bryant Yanke was named the 2020 Kurt Meister Outstanding Male Sophomore Athlete.
Danny Kast was awarded with the Raymond Miller Sportsmanship Award for male athletes, while Ashley Krieski and Rachel Schmitt shared the award among female athletes.
Nicholas Horzewski and Ciara Grundahl were each honored as 2020 WIAA Scholar Athletes. Meanwhile, Noah Brunner and Kaelyn Kurtenbach-Winch were each named as 2020 Badger Scholar Athletes.
Follow Zach Rastall on Twitter @zrastall17 or contact him at 608-697-7943.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!