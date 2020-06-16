PREP SPORTS: Joey Ladika steps down as Weston athletic director, softball coach

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Weston High School was left in the market for a new athletic director and head varsity softball coach after Joey Ladika recently stepped down from both positions.

Ladika held both those jobs for the school district during the 2019-20 academic year. It was his first year as Weston’s athletic director and, if the COVID-19 pandemic hadn’t led to the cancellation of the spring sports season, it would have been his fourth season at the helm of the Silver Eagles’ softball program.

However, after Ladika was passed over for a trio of teaching jobs within the Weston School District, he made the decision to step down from his positions.

“After I was passed over for the fourth-grade teaching position, I sat down about four days and thought about it over the weekend,” Ladika said. “I was passed over for a couple other jobs too, so I felt I wasn’t wanted and wasn’t needed and it was time to move on.”

Ladika graduated this past December from the University of Wisconsin–Superior with a teaching degree and had a student teacher position with the Wonewoc-Center School District this past school year. His wife, Melissa Ladika, works for the Weston School District as a high school secretary and assistant bookkeeper.