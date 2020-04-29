PREP SPORTS:Local athletic directors react to WIAA nixing spring sports season

For now, athletic directors are obviously hopeful enough progress is made that the WIAA’s plan becomes a reality in the summer, but are left mostly taking a wait-and-see approach to the whole thing.

“We still don’t know where we’re going to be with COVID-19, where we’re going to be in the Badger recovery program as far as Phase 1, Phase 2,” Gyllin said. “To start to schedule and actually put things out as far as ‘hey we’re going to have practice July 1’, at this point is just not reasonable. If we get into June and we’re not into Phase 1 of the Badger Bounce Back program, then the work that we’re doing now as far as scheduling kids to come in and work on skill development and possibly play a competition is nullified. So it’s kind of a wait-and-see game.”

In the meantime, Gyllin notes that coaches have remained in contact with their players and will continue to do so. He said Mauston coaches are utilizing Google Classroom to check in with their athletes to make sure they’re doing alright and providing them with information such as workout ideas or videos.

“I want to take a second and say kudos to our coaches for doing that and finding ways to keep our kids involved and making sure our kids are still doing alright,” Gyllin said. “Coaching is one of those selfless things that people don’t see and I want to make sure people in the community know our coaches are still very much a part of our athletes’ everyday lives as much as our athletes choose to be.”

Follow Zach Rastall on Twitter @zrastall17 or contact him at 608-697-7943.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.