PREP SPORTS:Local athletic directors react to WIAA nixing spring sports season

When the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association’s Board of Control made the official decision to cancel the 2020 spring sports season last week, it seemed more like a formality than something particularly surprising.
But the announcement didn’t bring an end to the work ahead for schools’ athletic directors and coaching staffs, especially given the possible 30 contact days the WIAA is allowing for in the summer for spring sports teams.
“With the current pandemic and everything that’s happening, it wasn’t much of a surprise. But it really hit, knowing that these coaches, these kids that have prepared and were ready for the season aren’t getting it,” Mauston athletic director Randy Gyllin said of the spring sports season being canceled. “It kind of goes to the adage of you’ve got to control what you can control and right now we can’t control that. We can just continue to get better for ourselves as individuals and keep taking care of us.”
Reedsburg athletic director Bryan Yager echoed those sentiments, understanding the WIAA’s decision while also sending his thoughts to the players and families who were robbed of a sports season together due to circumstances far beyond their control.
“The decision by the WIAA to officially cancel the 2020 spring sports seasons is a logical but disheartening one,” Yager said in a statement. “Our thoughts are with all of the spring senior athletes and their families who have dedicated a tremendous amount of time, effort, finances and energy toward their senior season of athletics, only to have it end anticlimactically.”
In his statement, Yager also mentioned that the school, like many others, was looking to honor their seniors who were denied the opportunity to represent their school in one last spring sports season prior to graduating.
“Locally, most schools including Reedsburg, are planning ways to honor the spring senior athletes with recognition either by sport or collectively,” Yager said. “Even though the loss of the 2020 spring sports season hits this group of senior athletes especially hard, it is also a tragic loss for the development of all 2020 spring sports athletes as well as their parents and communities that always look forward to celebrating their team and individual accomplishments.”
However, the WIAA has still left the door open to what Gyllin calls “a muddled version of a possible spring season” by allowing for 30 unrestricted contact days in the summer for spring sports teams. Athletes currently enrolled in grades 9 through 12 at the time of the 2020 spring sports season are eligible to participate during these 30 days — which do not need to happen consecutively — and the earliest date it could begin is July 1.
In theory, this would allow for teams to hold practices and even competitions during this 30-day window. It obviously wouldn’t be equivalent to a full spring sports season, but it would provide an opportunity for athletes and coaches to meet together once again and offer some semblance of closure for seniors wrapping up their high school careers and moving on to the next stage of their lives.
Of course, this 30-day period in contingent on the easing of current restrictions that are in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In Wisconsin’s case, that means the lifting of the current “Safer at Home” order and moving into the Badger Bounce Back plan.
Early last week, Gov. Tony Evers released the Badger Bounce Back plan, a detailed strategy that outlines the process for reopening the state in three phases.
The plan requires a 14-day decline in statewide COVID-19 cases in order to move from one phase to the next. It also necessitates an increase in testing and tracing for the virus as well as an increase in health care capacity and the acquisition of more personal protective equipment (PPE).
For the purposes of the 30-day period of unrestricted contact days, the maximum number of people allowed to gather publicly under each phase is what’s particularly relevant. Phase 1 allows for a maximum gathering of 10 people, Phase 2 bumps that number up to 50 and Phase 3 removes the maximum limit entirely.
There are still a whole lot of specifics to be ironed out as time goes on. The WIAA hasn’t stated exactly what restrictions would need to be lifted in order for the 30-day window to open up, but logically the state would need to be in Phase 2 of the recovery plan in order for meaningful practices or competitions to be held in any form.
For now, athletic directors are obviously hopeful enough progress is made that the WIAA’s plan becomes a reality in the summer, but are left mostly taking a wait-and-see approach to the whole thing.
“We still don’t know where we’re going to be with COVID-19, where we’re going to be in the Badger recovery program as far as Phase 1, Phase 2,” Gyllin said. “To start to schedule and actually put things out as far as ‘hey we’re going to have practice July 1’, at this point is just not reasonable. If we get into June and we’re not into Phase 1 of the Badger Bounce Back program, then the work that we’re doing now as far as scheduling kids to come in and work on skill development and possibly play a competition is nullified. So it’s kind of a wait-and-see game.”
In the meantime, Gyllin notes that coaches have remained in contact with their players and will continue to do so. He said Mauston coaches are utilizing Google Classroom to check in with their athletes to make sure they’re doing alright and providing them with information such as workout ideas or videos.
“I want to take a second and say kudos to our coaches for doing that and finding ways to keep our kids involved and making sure our kids are still doing alright,” Gyllin said. “Coaching is one of those selfless things that people don’t see and I want to make sure people in the community know our coaches are still very much a part of our athletes’ everyday lives as much as our athletes choose to be.”
Follow Zach Rastall on Twitter @zrastall17 or contact him at 608-697-7943.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.