PREP SPORTS: New Waupun AD Disch has multiple projects going on before fall sports begin

“We have a huge project that we’re really close on that I think will really change the experience in the gym,” Disch said. “It will also involve a lot of other students, either behind the scenes or during the event running it. That’s Daktronics Videoboard. It’s like the jumbotron.”

Disch said to eliminate the cost from the school, they’ve recruited sponsors to help with the cost. He said it’s part of a bigger project that includes a new sound system, wireless scoreboards and software that will cost around $180,000.

“We have a number of sponsors that we still need to fill, but we’re pretty close to being able to plunge forward,” Disch said. “We’re close to having enough sponsorships to order it. If everything goes as planned, it would get installed early winter. This year would be a trial year for us to learn. We would use it as soon as we could get it up and running.”

The plan is for the students to get involved by forming a school club to operate it during athletic events, band concerts, graduations and other after-school events. The students will also create the content once it’s up and running according to Disch.

“It’s something that has potential for growth over a number of years,” Disch said. “With those students can continue to do that after high school. They can go to college and do it. They can do it professionally.”

