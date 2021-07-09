PREP SPORTS: New Waupun AD Disch has multiple projects going on before fall sports begin

WAUPUN — Doug Disch has just started the new role of director of activities and community partnerships at Waupun Area Junior/Senior High School, and his first week has been a whirlwind.
There is so much to do and he’s noticed it since taking over the position on July 1, taking over for the retired Steve Lenz.
He’s still going to keep his responsibilities as the career and technical education coordinator and focus more of his communications role on student activities like sports and clubs, which is nice because he’s happy to have more student interactions.
“I miss working more directly with students a little bit,” Disch said. “The other part of my last job was communications, which was going and taking pictures of things that were going on, maybe putting a video together and creating graphics. A lot of that was done on my computer. I spent so much time in the classroom with students (as an art teacher) and besides having the youth apprenticeship, I wasn’t having a lot of direct influence on that.”
One of the things he’s focused on building is a culture where students feel safe attending events again. With COVID-19 cancelling the 2020 spring season and forcing attendance restrictions during the 2020-2021 school year, students weren’t able to attend events as much as they had been.
That’s one of the reasons why Disch and Lenz decided to start livestreaming athletic events through Hudl this past year.
“They want to be there in person,” Disch said. “They want to have a homecoming assembly, they want to come to games and I want to build a culture where we have as many students attending those events, and just enjoying high school. I want to see participation up in clubs and sports. I want to encourage student participation. Obviously, some sports are doing well and their numbers are really high. In other sports, there’s definitely room to get more students involved again.”
This past week, Disch was working on a family newsletter to inform seventh graders through seniors their opportunities to get involved in many different clubs and athletics. It will contain contact information to try to increase student participation.
“July is going to be preparing a lot of things for the fall sports,” Disch said on not having an off month.
To keep up the student participation, Disch said he wants to continue Lenz’s approach of having the varsity head coach of any sport be the leader of that program through high school, junior high and youth levels.
“It’s so that they’re all working together to build participation and teaching the youngest levels,” Disch said. “It’s all about teaching and learning to try to get the kids to try something they haven’t tried before.”
And one other project Disch is currently working on is getting Waupun a brand new videoboard from Daktronics for the school’s gymnasium.
“We have a huge project that we’re really close on that I think will really change the experience in the gym,” Disch said. “It will also involve a lot of other students, either behind the scenes or during the event running it. That’s Daktronics Videoboard. It’s like the jumbotron.”
Disch said to eliminate the cost from the school, they’ve recruited sponsors to help with the cost. He said it’s part of a bigger project that includes a new sound system, wireless scoreboards and software that will cost around $180,000.
“We have a number of sponsors that we still need to fill, but we’re pretty close to being able to plunge forward,” Disch said. “We’re close to having enough sponsorships to order it. If everything goes as planned, it would get installed early winter. This year would be a trial year for us to learn. We would use it as soon as we could get it up and running.”
The plan is for the students to get involved by forming a school club to operate it during athletic events, band concerts, graduations and other after-school events. The students will also create the content once it’s up and running according to Disch.
“It’s something that has potential for growth over a number of years,” Disch said. “With those students can continue to do that after high school. They can go to college and do it. They can do it professionally.”
Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.