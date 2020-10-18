PREP SPORTS: Portage intends to play this winter after Badger Conference cancels league season

Carlson said the schedules will “definitely look different.”

“We formed some great partnerships with area schools this fall, and we will look to build our schedules in a similar way,” he said. “Additionally, there are many logistics and modifications to consider with the various sports we offer.”

Carlson said spectator guidelines will be similar to how they were during the fall season. For football games, fans could not enter prior to 6:30 p.m. and a picture I.D. was required for entry.

There will not be tickets sold to any co-curricular sporting events in the winter. However, if fans will be allowed in the venue, student-athletes "will receive a limited amount of free passes for their family." Masks have been mandatory and social distancing recommended during indoor sports this fall.

“With all Winter sports occurring indoors, there are many additional challenges and regulations,” Carlson stated. “We will work together with our competing schools to come up with guidelines that are as consistent as possible. With various schools under different stipulations, there will likely be a few things different at each venue, including whether or not fans will be allowed to attend events.

“We will work with coaches and our PR department to provide information and live streaming links for the families of our student-athletes and our Warrior Nation community.”

