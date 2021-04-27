PREP SPORTS: Poynette softball extends win streak to 54, Portage falls to Reedsburg on walk-off

Montello seized a 6-2 lead through the second inning but Cambria-Friesland claimed momentum from there with five runs in the bottom of the third and six more in the fourth for a 13-6 lead.

Montello trimmed the lead back to two with a six-spot of its own in the fifth, and after two Cambria-Friesland insurance runs in the sixth, a seventh inning comeback fell a run short.

Kennedy Calnin struck out three, walked five and gave up 12 runs on 12 hits in the complete game loss for Montello. Sydnie Heller fanned 10, walked six and gave up six runs on four hits in five innings of work for Cambria-Friesland.

Lodi rolls Poynette in baseball opener

The Blue Devils made easy work of the rival Pumas in their Capitol North Conference baseball opener, cruising to an 8-2 victory at the Dane Baseball Field.

Carson Possehl did a bit of everything for Lodi as he pitched four shutout innings and went 2-for-4 with a double to help the Blue Devils cage Poynette. Lodi wasted little time getting on the board as they pushed across four runs in the bottom of the first inning for a quick lead.