PREP SPORTS: Poynette softball extends win streak to 54, Portage falls to Reedsburg on walk-off

Riding a 53-game winning streak dating back to 2019, the Poynette softball team continued to show it's one of the top teams in the area.
The Pumas flexed their muscles on Tuesday night, hammering out 18 hits and motoring home to a 21-0 five-inning win over rival Lodi in a Capitol North Conference game to extend their winning ways to 54 in-a-row.
Sophomore Holly Lowenberg shined as one of four Pumas with multiple hits, going 3-for-3 with a homer and five RBIs. Junior Abby Klink added a pair of doubles and two RIBs while sophomore Brooke Steinhorst and junior Ashia Meister each added three hits, including a pair of doubles by the former.
After hanging a five-spot in the home half of the first winning, the Pumas tacked on 10 more runs in the bottom of the second and the rout was one from there. Along with her hitting, Lowenberg got the win in the circle, straking out eight and allowing just one walk in three innings of work.
Steinhorst struck out a pair, walked two and gave up the Blue Devils' lone hit to cap off the shutout.
Warriors rally but can't stop Beavers
After erasing a late six-run deficit, the Portage softball team couldn't shut the door on Reedsburg Tuesday night.
The Warriors rallied to tie the game at 11 midway through the seventh inning, but it wasn't enough as Reedsburg junior Lacee Frank ripped a walk-off, two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh to sink the Warriors in a season-opening 13-11 loss at Nishan Park in Reedsburg.
Senior Madison Loomis went 3-for-5 with a triple and a double, while junior Elizabeth Fick went 3-for-4 with two RBIs to help pace the Warriors.
Portage posted four runs in the top of the third inning to take a 5-3 lead but the advantage didn't last as the Beavers responded with seven runs in the bottom of the fourth to go in front 10-5. Reedsburg added another in the home half of the sixth before the Warriors answered with a six-spot in the top of the seventh, all with two outs, tying things at 11.
It wasn't enough though as Frank finished things off with an out in the bottom of the final frame.
Junior Sydni Kratz, who went 2-for-3, struck out 12 but walked 12 and gave up nine earned runs on nine hits in the complete game loss. Seniors Maddy Demarte and Sierra Krocker each had a pair of RBIs for Portage, which returns to action on Thursday at Beaver Dam, which topped DeForest, 5-1, on Tuesday.
Cambria-Friesland edges past Montello
An early season softball battle of the Hilltoppers went Cambria-Friesland's way on Tuesday as it grinded out a 15-14 shootout win over Montello in a Trailways North Conference opener.
Lindsay Drews and Alexis Johnson each went 3-for-5, while Alanah Braaksma went 2-for-5 with a double to pace Cambria-Friesland. Emma Krentz went 3-for-5 with a triple, Anna Steuck went 3-for-3 and Nellie Kendall notched a double to lead Montello.
Montello seized a 6-2 lead through the second inning but Cambria-Friesland claimed momentum from there with five runs in the bottom of the third and six more in the fourth for a 13-6 lead.
Montello trimmed the lead back to two with a six-spot of its own in the fifth, and after two Cambria-Friesland insurance runs in the sixth, a seventh inning comeback fell a run short.
Kennedy Calnin struck out three, walked five and gave up 12 runs on 12 hits in the complete game loss for Montello. Sydnie Heller fanned 10, walked six and gave up six runs on four hits in five innings of work for Cambria-Friesland.
Lodi rolls Poynette in baseball opener
The Blue Devils made easy work of the rival Pumas in their Capitol North Conference baseball opener, cruising to an 8-2 victory at the Dane Baseball Field.
Carson Possehl did a bit of everything for Lodi as he pitched four shutout innings and went 2-for-4 with a double to help the Blue Devils cage Poynette. Lodi wasted little time getting on the board as they pushed across four runs in the bottom of the first inning for a quick lead.
The Pumas showed some bite in the fifth as they cut the lead in half, but the Blue Devils immediately answered with four more runs in the bottom of the fifth to put things away.
Jake Keller had a double while Riley Radewan walked three and gave up five runs on six hits in 4.1 innings of work to get the loss for Poynette.
Columbus/Poynette boys soccer notches another win
The Cardinals continued their strong run of play on Tuesday, rallying for a 3-1 win over Cambridge/Deerfield in a Capitol Conference alternate fall season tilt.
Columbus/Poynette conceded the opening goal of the game just 15 minutes it but stayed calm and equalized through Tyler Milewski with 22 minutes, 31 seconds played in the first half.
Dacota Potter put the Cards in front just before halftime for a 2-1 lead at the break, and Ian Reetz finished the scoring off for Columbus/Poynette in the 58th minute.
Rio tracksters shine at Markesan Quadrangular
The Rio track and field team found plenty of success on Tuesday night as the Vikings girls finished second as a team at their season-opening Markesan Quadrangular.
Helping lead the way for the Rio girls was Courtney Quist, who took second in both the pole vault and triple jump. Riley Landsverk took second in the 3,200 meters and third in the mile, while Adeline Hutzler was runner-up in the 200 and third in the 100.
Sarah Hagenow added a second-place finish in the long jump and teamed with Quist, Hutzler and Maiya Stone to take second in the 4x200 relay.
On the boys side, Jacob Rowe led the way as the senior took second in the triple jump. Rowe was joined by Anthony Treinan, Eric Eku and Isaac Severson as they finished second in the 4x100 relay.
Warriors still finding their range
The Portage boys golf team’s rough start to the season continued on Tuesday as the Warriors finished in eighth-place at the nine-team Sauk Prairie Invitational at Lake Wisconsin Country Club.
The Warriors combined to shoot a 429, finishing nine strokes behind DeForest (420) and 16 strokes ahead of Reedsburg. Verona ran away with the team title with a 319, outpacing runners-up Waunakee by 45 strokes, while the host Eagles finished third.
Verona’s Jake Rebholz carded a 7-over-par 77 to earn medalist honors while all five players for the Wildcats shot 82 or better, including runner-up Andrew Aune.
Leading the way for the Warriors was Jeremy Janisch as the junior shot a 25-over-par 95. Janisch was the lone Portage golfer to break the century mark, however, as senior Nick Straka shot a second-best 107.
Junior Chase Beckett finished his day with a 113, while senior Joe Brom was a stroke behind with a 114. Portage has little time to rest as it will be back in action on Thursday when it hosts Waunakee in a Badger North Conference dual meet at Portage Country Club.