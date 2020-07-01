PREP SPORTS: Randolph names Northern Michigan grad Vincent Propson new activities director

“Honestly, when you were looking at it, it was rare,” Propson said. “It was rare to find something that met everything that I do. It seemed like a good fit.”

As a senior at Northern Michigan, Propson student taught at Fond du Lac High School, where he also was the strength and conditioning coach for the athletic programs.

“I would’ve loved to stay at Fond du Lac,” he said. “It’s a great place to be. I love the school. I love the kids, but I wanted to get into administration with athletics. So I worked (at White Lake) for a year.”

Propson said he learned a lot about strength and conditioning, which prepared him to be the new AD at White Lake in the fall of 2019. He helped the school revamp its sports programs, which he said consists of baseball, boys and girls basketball, eight-player football and girls volleyball.

“It was a great starting position for that reason, because I was given everything with almost no guidance,” Propson said. “You can look at it from two different perspectives. You can say it was terrible because I didn’t have much to go off of, or you can say it was a great learning experience because I was able to really dig deep into everything and learn the profession. That’s the way I took it. I learned a lot throughout that first year.”