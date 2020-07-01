PREP SPORTS: Randolph names Northern Michigan grad Vincent Propson new activities director

When Vincent Propson was in the middle of his job search as an administrator in education, he happened to come across one that seemed like a perfect fit.
He said the job opening for a new activities director at Randolph High School checked off all the criteria, which meant the school wanted the next person who filled the position to teach physical education and health, have experience as an athletic director and could be a strength and conditioning coach.
Propson said he felt like he fit the mold of what the school wanted, so he jumped on the opportunity.
“It was a perfect match,” said Propson, who officially became Randolph's new activities director on June 1.
Propson took over the activities director position from Rich Fronheiser, who spent the 2019-20 school year with the Rockets. Fronheiser, who also serves as the Trailways Conference commissioner, said via a text message to the Daily Citizen, that being a conference commissioner and teaching full-time at Blackhawk Technical College was “just too much on my plate.”
Propson played football and was an offensive lineman at Northern Michigan University in Marquette, Michigan (2014-2019), where he earned degrees for both physical education and health. While in college, Propson worked at a local gym, where he became a certified physical preparedness specialist, which allowed him to become an assistant strength and conditioning coach. Then after graduation, Propson was hired as the athletics director at White Lake High School in northeastern Wisconsin for the 2019-20 school year.
“Honestly, when you were looking at it, it was rare,” Propson said. “It was rare to find something that met everything that I do. It seemed like a good fit.”
As a senior at Northern Michigan, Propson student taught at Fond du Lac High School, where he also was the strength and conditioning coach for the athletic programs.
“I would’ve loved to stay at Fond du Lac,” he said. “It’s a great place to be. I love the school. I love the kids, but I wanted to get into administration with athletics. So I worked (at White Lake) for a year.”
Propson said he learned a lot about strength and conditioning, which prepared him to be the new AD at White Lake in the fall of 2019. He helped the school revamp its sports programs, which he said consists of baseball, boys and girls basketball, eight-player football and girls volleyball.
“It was a great starting position for that reason, because I was given everything with almost no guidance,” Propson said. “You can look at it from two different perspectives. You can say it was terrible because I didn’t have much to go off of, or you can say it was a great learning experience because I was able to really dig deep into everything and learn the profession. That’s the way I took it. I learned a lot throughout that first year.”
Propson said he had a “laundry list” of things he did at White Lake. His responsibilities included being the strength and conditioning coach, teaching physical education and health classes and serving as the head coach of the middle school football and high school varsity basketball team.
Propson said the staff at Randolph has been incredibly helpful during his first month on the job.
“Randolph has done an amazing job at making sure that I’m not (overloaded with work),” he said. “They’ve really pushed classes around to fit my schedule. They pushed my duties around and moved everything so that it fits me. They’ve been very easy to work with and they’ve been amazing people. I can’t say enough about the people that work here at Randolph – from the superintendent down to the janitorial staff, every single one of the is an amazing person. I love it here.”
As the activities director, Propson will also handle all after-school activities at Randolph, compared to only worrying about sports as the athletics director at White Lake.
Randolph's winning culture in athletics was a bonus.
“Of course Randolph has much more athletics and they have a much more rich history in their winning culture of their sports culture here,” Propson said. “That’s very attractive for me, because of me being an athlete myself.”
What Propson noticed in his first month, which saw him work with Fronheiser to learn the ropes, is that Randolph football coach Tom Chase, girls volleyball coach Jeff Kohlbeck and cross country coach Jason Revels each have been a pleasure to work with as a potential fall season is quickly approaching.
“They’re all successful in their athletic programs,” Propson said. “That’s so intriguing, because when you have that culture in the school of everyone wants to be their best, do their best and do anything for the team, that’s the place where you want to be.
"There are no difficulties when everyone is trying to be their best. That’s what makes it work.”
Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.
