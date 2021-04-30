PREP SPORTS RECAP: Portage baseball clipped again; Poynette softball keeps on rolling

The Pioneers made up for the slow start however, hanging a five-spot in the third to seize a 7-4 lead. Westfield added single runs in the fourth and fifth before shutting the door on any Wisconsin Dells rally attempt. The Chiefs responded with a run in the sixth inning to get back within four, but never got closer.

Junior Matt Getgen homered and while junior Will Michalsky struck out six but allowed six runs (two earned) on two hits and four walks in just two innings of work to get the loss for the Chiefs. Ty Monfries and Mitchell Meinke each doubled, while Weston Hoffa and Ervin Meiller each had two RBIs for the Pioneers.

Poynette baseball can’t lockdown Lakeside Lutheran

The Pumas answered an early deficit but couldn’t get over the hump on Thursday as Lakeside Lutheran pulled away for a 6-1 win over Poynette in a Capitol North Conference clash.

The Warriors never trailed, and after the Pumas cut the lead to 2-1 midway through the third inning, scored the game’s final four runs to drop Poynette to 0-2 early in the season. Gabe Uttech shined for Lakeside Lutheran as he struck out six and allowed just the one run on eight hits and a walk in the complete game victory.