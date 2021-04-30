PREP SPORTS RECAP: Portage baseball clipped again; Poynette softball keeps on rolling

Following a one-run walk-off loss in its season-opener, the Portage baseball team found itself in another tight affair on Thursday against Sauk Prairie.
After the Eagles snatched victory late in the team’s first encounter, the Warriors couldn’t return the favor as their rally attempt fell a run short in a 5-4 loss to the Eagles at Bidwell Field in Portage. Junior Andrew Kopfhamer went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs while junior Brett Owen doubled to pace the Warriors.
The teams traded runs in the second and third innings to play to a 1-1 tie through three before the Eagles (2-0, 2-0 Badger North) grabbed control. Sauk Prairie plated four runs in the top of the fourth and added an insurance tally in the top of the seventh for a 6-5 lead.
After toiling away, the Warriors (0-2, 0-2) made the most of their final three outs but failed to get all the way home, scoring just four runs in the bottom of the seventh to see their chance at a season split with the Eagles get narrowly ripped out from under them.
Senior Noah Pixler allowed four earned runs on five walks and just two hits with a strikeout in 3.1 innings of work to get the loss for the Warriors, who return to the diamond next Tuesday at Reedsburg.
Poynette softball keeps rolling
The Pumas continued their winning ways on Thursday as they extended their winning streak to a whopping 55 games with a 10-0 shutout win in five innings over Lakeside Lutheran at the Diamond of Champions in Poynette.
Holly Lowenberg fanned 10 and allowed just one hit in the complete game win for the Pumas, who churned out 12 hits, including three doubles and a pair of home runs. Poynette (2-0, 2-0 Capitol North) started fast, scoring six runs in the bottom of the first inning, all unearned thanks to a Warriors error.
The Pumas later added three more in the fourth, including a two-run blast by Peyton Gest and a solo shot from Abby Klink, before Peyton Kingsland capped things off with a walk-off RBI double.
Gest, Brooke Steinhorst, Laken Wagner and Maysa Clemens each had two hits apiece, while Gest, Wagner and Clemens all doubled while combining for seven RBIs.
Pioneers pull away from Chiefs
After having its season opener on Tuesday halted due to darkness, the Westfield baseball team made sure to finish things before sunset on Thursday.
Facing rival Wisconsin Dells, the Pioneers used a five-run third inning to grab control and let go en route to a 9-5 win over the Chiefs in a South Central Conference game at Westfield Area High School. Senior Trevor Gray struck out nine and allowed two earned runs on five hits and six walks in 5.1 innings of work to get the win as the Pioneers picked up their first win of the season.
The Chiefs, who were led by junior Brooks Slack as he went 2-for-4 with a double, started strong as they scored three runs in the top of the first before tacking on another in the top of the second for a quick 4-2 lead.
The Pioneers made up for the slow start however, hanging a five-spot in the third to seize a 7-4 lead. Westfield added single runs in the fourth and fifth before shutting the door on any Wisconsin Dells rally attempt. The Chiefs responded with a run in the sixth inning to get back within four, but never got closer.
Junior Matt Getgen homered and while junior Will Michalsky struck out six but allowed six runs (two earned) on two hits and four walks in just two innings of work to get the loss for the Chiefs. Ty Monfries and Mitchell Meinke each doubled, while Weston Hoffa and Ervin Meiller each had two RBIs for the Pioneers.
Poynette baseball can’t lockdown Lakeside Lutheran
The Pumas answered an early deficit but couldn’t get over the hump on Thursday as Lakeside Lutheran pulled away for a 6-1 win over Poynette in a Capitol North Conference clash.
The Warriors never trailed, and after the Pumas cut the lead to 2-1 midway through the third inning, scored the game’s final four runs to drop Poynette to 0-2 early in the season. Gabe Uttech shined for Lakeside Lutheran as he struck out six and allowed just the one run on eight hits and a walk in the complete game victory.
Chase Hansen went 3-for-4 with a double and allowed three earned runs on four hits and four walks with three strikeouts in four innings of work to get the loss for the Pumas. Kelby Petersen went 2-for-3 help pace Poynette at the plate.
Cambria-Friesland races away to sweep Montello
The Hilltoppers finished off their season series with one another on Thursday, and again it was Cambria-Friesland coming out on top. After edging out a win on Tuesday, Cambria-Friesland blew things open with a 16-run sixth inning to pull away for a 23-3 win in non-conference action.
Sydnie Heller struck out 16 and gave up two earned runs on three hits and a walk in the complete game win for Cambria-Friesland, while Jewels Porter-Krieger went 3-for-3 with a triple. The teams played to a 3-3 tie through three innings before Cambria-Friesland (2-0) took over from there with three runs in the top of the fourth and another in the fifth.
Cambria-Friesland then put things out of reach, hanging 16 runs in the top of the sixth before shutting the door in the home half. Kennedy Calnin struck out two and gave up five earned runs on nine hits and three walks in 5.2 innings of work for Montello, which also got a double from Abby Bond.
Lindsay Drews tripled and Alanah Braaksma had a double for Cambria-Friesland
Dodgeland/Hustisford cruises past Rio
The Vikings softball team had another difficult night at the plate as they tallied just two hits and committed five errors in a 21-1 loss to Dodgeland/Hustisford in three innings.
The Trojans combined for 12 hits, including five doubles and a triple, and busted things open after a tight first frame. After Dodglenad/Hustisford led 3-1 through the first inning, the Trojans. Scored seven runs in the second before pushing across 11 more in the third to put things well out of reach.
Anna Benisch and Kaylee Frye each recorded hits for the Vikings, with the latter striking out three and allowing 16 earned runs on a dozen hits and 10 walks in the complete game loss. Autumn Soter went 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles and three RBIs, while Ally Roberts went 2-for-2 with a triple and four RBIs to pace the Trojans.
Bulldogs golfers tie for second; Portage no match for Waunakee
The Pardeeville boys golf team put together one of its best performances so far this season as the Bulldogs shot a 194 to tie for second at Thursday’s Trailways South Conference mini-meet at Evergreen Golf Course.
Madison Country Day/Abundant Life combined for a 183 to finish first as a team, while Pardeeville tied with Orfordville Parkview. Palmyra-Eagle Daniel Riener shot a 3-over-par 39 to earn medalist honors. Leading the way for the Dawgs was Peter Freye as the senior shot a 10-over-par 36.
Right behind Freye were Jayce Pargman and Cooper Jenatscheck, who shot a 47 and 49, respectively. Meanwhile, Kylee Barden (52) and Ty Westbury (63) rounded out the Pardeeville varsity contingent.
Portage continued its early season woes as the Warriors couldn’t keep pace with a deep Waunakee squad, suffering a 160-214 loss at Portage Country Club.
Junior Jeremy Janisch led Portage with a 14-over-par while junior Mitchell Butson was a stroke behind with a 50. Conversely, Waunakee’s entire varsity quintet shot 44 or better, including co-medalists Connor Keenan and Brady Piazza, who each shot a 4-over-par 39.
Nick Straka shot a 56, Chase Beckett carded a 59 and Joe Brom shot a 60 to round out the Portage squad.