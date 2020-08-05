PREP SPORTS: Reedsburg Area High School pursuing fall sports schedules despite Badger Conference cancellation

According to Yager, the Beavers still intend to pursue sponsoring fall sports seasons this year and are currently attempting to rebuild their fall sports schedules in the aftermath of the Badger Conference portions of their schedules being canceled.

These new-look schedules could still include traditional Badger Conference opponents — though not all member schools have made determinations on what they’re doing with fall sports yet — but they would technically count as non-conference competitions this fall.

Naturally, fall sports schedules in 2020 will almost certainly feature fewer contests than in a typical year. Yager noted that the WIAA delaying the start of fall sports and the availability of schools in close proximity to Reedsburg who they can face are significant contributors to this.

In July, the WIAA Board of Control voted to allow practices for “low-risk sports” girls’ tennis, girls’ golf, cross country and girls’ swimming to start on August 17. The start of practices for football, boys’ and girls’ volleyball and boys’ soccer — deemed “high-risk sports” — was delayed three weeks until September 7.