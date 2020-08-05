PREP SPORTS: Reedsburg Area High School pursuing fall sports schedules despite Badger Conference cancellation

The Badger Conference won’t be holding conference competitions during the 2020 fall sports season. But that doesn’t necessarily mean there won’t be Reedsburg High School athletics in the coming months.
The Badger Conference announced last week that it will not hold conference contests and won’t name conference champions during the upcoming fall sports season. An official statement released by the conference cited the fact that not all schools would be able to fully participate this fall as a major driving force behind the decision.
There are 16 teams that make up the Badger Conference: Baraboo, Beaver Dam, DeForest, Fort Atkinson, Madison Edgewood, Milton, Monona Grove, Monroe, Mount Horeb, Oregon, Portage, Reedsburg, Sauk Prairie, Stoughton, Waunakee and Watertown. The conference’s official statement noted the fact that these teams are spread throughout seven different counties with different COVID-19 situations and local health department guidelines complicated matters.
Despite the conference’s decision, this does not mean an immediate end to fall sports for all of its member schools. Instead, each school will move forward in determining if they will conduct falls sports, what sports they will play and who they will play during their respective seasons.
Following the Badger Conference’s announcement, Reedsburg athletic director Bryan Yager sent out an email clarifying what all this means for Reedsburg Area High School athletics as of now.
According to Yager, the Beavers still intend to pursue sponsoring fall sports seasons this year and are currently attempting to rebuild their fall sports schedules in the aftermath of the Badger Conference portions of their schedules being canceled.
These new-look schedules could still include traditional Badger Conference opponents — though not all member schools have made determinations on what they’re doing with fall sports yet — but they would technically count as non-conference competitions this fall.
Naturally, fall sports schedules in 2020 will almost certainly feature fewer contests than in a typical year. Yager noted that the WIAA delaying the start of fall sports and the availability of schools in close proximity to Reedsburg who they can face are significant contributors to this.
In July, the WIAA Board of Control voted to allow practices for “low-risk sports” girls’ tennis, girls’ golf, cross country and girls’ swimming to start on August 17. The start of practices for football, boys’ and girls’ volleyball and boys’ soccer — deemed “high-risk sports” — was delayed three weeks until September 7.
At the time, the WIAA also clarified that schools that are doing online-only instruction will still be allowed to field teams for fall sports. Yager didn’t specify what the exact effect on fall sports would be if Reedsburg can’t hold face-to-face instruction to start the 2020-21 school year, but did note that there is “a relationship” between the school district’s ability to hold in-person instruction and its ability to field fall sports teams.
Under the statewide mask mandate issued by Gov. Tony Evers that went into effect at the start of this month, coaches and athletes will be “required to wear masks during practices and competition according to all present and future interpretations related to each individual athletic arena” according to Yager.
Finally, Yager stated that the district is working with Reedsburg Area Medical Center and the Sauk County Health Department to create appropriate standards for each individual fall sports based on COVID-19 standards and required safety practices.
Obviously, there is plenty to work out and plenty that could still change in the volatile world of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. But as of now, Reedsburg plans on hosting high school sports this fall.
Follow Zach Rastall on Twitter @zrastall17 or contact him at 608-697-7943.
