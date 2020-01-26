PREP SPORTS ROUNDUP: Beaver Dam boys hockey team, Waupun wrestling team have good Saturdays

Beaver Dam’s prep boys hockey team dug itself a two-goal hole after the first period Saturday night vs. McFarland, the fifth-ranked team in Division 2 according to WisconsinPrepHockey.net.
The Golden Beavers were up to the task of climbing out.
Wesley Biel scored an unassisted goal 4 minutes, 23 seconds into the second period to trim the deficit to one and Ben Cremers scored on assists by Biel and Gavin Hearley 2½ minutes later to tie the score at 3 — and the two teams traded goals the rest of the way en route to a 5-5 overtime tie.
Riley VanderHoeven scored both of Beaver Dam’s (10-5-1) final two goals, the first with 2:54 remaining in the second period and the last, with the man advantage, 7:59 into the third. McFarland’s (14-3-1) Simeon Pommerening scored with 3:16 left in regulation to tie the score at 5 and ultimately force overtime.
Kirk Davis (17 saves) and Noah Banes (26) teamed up in goal to force the draw, facing 48 shots on goal and stopping a combined 43 of them. Both teams had five penalties for 10 minutes.
Warriors win big
It was a great Saturday for Waupun’s prep wrestling team, as the Warriors won their home invite in dominant fashion — going a perfect 5-0 in duals, with only one of the duals being close in nature.
The Warriors defeated Milwaukee Washington (60-0), Marshall (52-21), Columbus (63-17), Milwaukee Marshall (60-9) and Rosendale Laconia (40-27).
Easton Hull (113 pounds), Zeke Kelly (126), Ike Glewen (132), Anthony Nighbor (138) and Trevor Roecker (145) all went 5-0 in their matches for the Warriors while Josh McLinn (152) and Zak Pemberton (195) went 4-1.
Pair do well for Golden Beavers
Kyler Neubeger (106 pounds) and Dietrich Jaeckel (145) both notched third-place finishes Saturday at the Sparta Invite, helping the Beaver Dam/Wayland prep wrestling team take 13th out of 15 teams.
BD/Wayland had 56 points, just barely behind 12th-place Mauston’s 58 points. Holmen won the invite with 209½ points while Black River Falls was next in line behind BD/W in 14th place with 35 points.
Cardinals come up short
Jordan Link had 13 points and Taylor Zittel had a dozen but it wasn’t enough for Columbus’ prep girls basketball team Saturday as the Cardinals suffered a 65-50, non-conference loss to Dodgeville.
Molly Kahl had eight points and Emma Paulson had seven for Columbus, which dropped to 5-10 on the year — the exact opposite record of the 10-5 Dodgers.