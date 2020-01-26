PREP SPORTS ROUNDUP: Beaver Dam boys hockey team, Waupun wrestling team have good Saturdays

Beaver Dam’s prep boys hockey team dug itself a two-goal hole after the first period Saturday night vs. McFarland, the fifth-ranked team in Division 2 according to WisconsinPrepHockey.net.

The Golden Beavers were up to the task of climbing out.

Wesley Biel scored an unassisted goal 4 minutes, 23 seconds into the second period to trim the deficit to one and Ben Cremers scored on assists by Biel and Gavin Hearley 2½ minutes later to tie the score at 3 — and the two teams traded goals the rest of the way en route to a 5-5 overtime tie.

Riley VanderHoeven scored both of Beaver Dam’s (10-5-1) final two goals, the first with 2:54 remaining in the second period and the last, with the man advantage, 7:59 into the third. McFarland’s (14-3-1) Simeon Pommerening scored with 3:16 left in regulation to tie the score at 5 and ultimately force overtime.

Kirk Davis (17 saves) and Noah Banes (26) teamed up in goal to force the draw, facing 48 shots on goal and stopping a combined 43 of them. Both teams had five penalties for 10 minutes.

