PREP SPORTS ROUNDUP: Beaver Dam girls hoops team wins big over Sauk; Randolph boys rout Fall River

Maty Wilke, who on Tuesday reached 1,000 career points on the nose, scored 22 points and Jada Donaldson (12 points) and Natalie Jens (11) scored in double figures as well to lead the Beaver Dam prep girls basketball team to an 82-42, Badger North Conference win over host Sauk Prairie on Friday night.

The Golden Beavers (17-3, 12-0 in league play) also got nine points from Avery Stonewall, one of the team’s post players who interim coach Dan Hallman — he’s filling for Tim Chase while Chase in on medical leave battling colon cancer — said on Tuesday have all really stepped up their games of late.

Wilke had 17 points in the first half while Jens had nine.

Next up for Beaver Dam — the second-ranked team in Division 2 according to both the WisSports.net coaches poll and the Associated Press — is a showdown at DeForest (17-2, 11-1) on Thursday.

The Golden Beavers beat the Norskies 62-40 back on Jan. 7, but the Norskies have won eight straight since and are ranked third in D2 in both polls.

The Eagles (11-8, 5-7) were led on Friday night by Naomi Breunig and Olivia Breunig, who had 10 points apiece.

Rockets punish Pirates