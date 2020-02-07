PREP SPORTS ROUNDUP: Beaver Dam girls hoops team wins big over Sauk; Randolph boys rout Fall River

Maty Wilke, who on Tuesday reached 1,000 career points on the nose, scored 22 points and Jada Donaldson (12 points) and Natalie Jens (11) scored in double figures as well to lead the Beaver Dam prep girls basketball team to an 82-42, Badger North Conference win over host Sauk Prairie on Friday night.
The Golden Beavers (17-3, 12-0 in league play) also got nine points from Avery Stonewall, one of the team’s post players who interim coach Dan Hallman — he’s filling for Tim Chase while Chase in on medical leave battling colon cancer — said on Tuesday have all really stepped up their games of late.
Wilke had 17 points in the first half while Jens had nine.
Next up for Beaver Dam — the second-ranked team in Division 2 according to both the WisSports.net coaches poll and the Associated Press — is a showdown at DeForest (17-2, 11-1) on Thursday.
The Golden Beavers beat the Norskies 62-40 back on Jan. 7, but the Norskies have won eight straight since and are ranked third in D2 in both polls.
The Eagles (11-8, 5-7) were led on Friday night by Naomi Breunig and Olivia Breunig, who had 10 points apiece.
Rockets punish Pirates
Sam Grieger had 10 points in the first half and Parker Kohn added nine, helping Randolph's prep boys basketball team build an 18-point halftime lead over visiting Fall River en route to a 75-46, Trailways West Conference victory.
Grieger led Randolph (17-0, 11-0 in conference), the third-ranked team in Division 5 according to both the WisSports.net coaches poll and the Associated Press, with 16 points in the contest followed by Kohn's 13. Travis Alvin, who had seven first-half points, finished with a dozen points.
Fall River (3-16, 1-10) was led by Sam Osterhaus's 19 points — with 15 of those coming on five 3-pointers.
Warriors nearly pull off upset
Paced by 10 points apiece from Keegan Hartgerink and Jaden White in the first half, Waupun's prep boys basketball team went into the break tied with visiting Kettle Moraine Lutheran — the co-first-place team in the East Central Conference.
But the Warriors didn't quite have enough fuel in the tank to complete the upset as the Chargers ultimately pulled away just enough for an 85-77 victory.
Hartgerink finished with 22 points to lead Waupun (11-6, 4-6 ECC) while Gabe Keach, who was held scoreless in the first half, finished with 21. White didn't score after halftime and finished with 10.
KML (15-2, 9-1), which shares the league lead with Plymouth, was led by 27 points from Jacob Stoltz — he got 15 of them on 15-of-17 at the free throw line — and 22 points from Austin Schaff.
BD boys hockey team wins big
Daniel Smolen scored twice in the first period sandwiched around a goal by Riley Vander Hoeven, as the Beaver Dam prep boys hockey team got started on the right foot en route to a 6-1, Badger North Conference win over visiting DeForest.
Smolen's first goal and Vander Hoeven's goal came in the span of 10 seconds in the first 4 minutes, 48 seconds of the game to make it 2-0 out of the chute and Smolen's other goal with 1:20 remaining in the first period made it 3-1.
Smolen would add another goal in the second period for the hat trick and Connor Strasser and Wesley Biel provided Beaver Dam's (12-7-2, 5-3-1 Badger North) other two tallies.
DeForest's (6-15-1, 0-9) lone goal was notched by Nicholas Garnell on the power play midway through the first period.
Kirk Davis had 31 saves between the pipes for Beaver Dam.