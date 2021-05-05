PREP SPORTS ROUNDUP: Pardeeville boys golf finishes second at host Trailways South mini-meet

The Bulldogs were outhit 20 to 6 against the Vanguards and couldn’t keep up following a strong start. After Wisconsin Heights scored three runs in the top of the first inning, Pardeeville punched back with a three-spot of its own in the home half.

The momentum ceased from there though as the Vanguard scored three in the second and two more in the fourth for an 8-3 lead. Pardeeville hung around, using runs in the home halves of the fourth and sixth to stay within 10-5, but a seven-run seventh inning by the Vanguards all but squashed any chance at a comeback.

Sydnie Wheeler and Hailie Gilbert each went 2-for-4, while Brooke Peterson had a triple for the Bulldogs. Sara Ott struck out four and allowed 14 earned runs on 20 hits and three walks in the complete game loss.

Rio can’t pin down Orfordville Parkview

The Rio baseball team let a late lead slip away on Tuesday as the Vikings fell to Orfordville Parkview, 17-5, in a Trailways South Conference game at Fireman’s Park in Rio.

Tyson Prochnow and Gavin Grams each went 2-for-3 while Cody Bartelt had a double to fuel to the Vikings in the loss. After a rough start, Rio escaped a three-run hole as it pushed across five runs in the home half of the third to seize a 6-4 lead.