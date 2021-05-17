PREP SPORTS ROUNDUP: Portage/Poynette girls soccer shuts out Wautoma/Wild Rose in first win

Mitchell Lane went 3-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs while Owen Wendt struck out six and allowed one earned run on three hits and three walks in 3.2 innings of work to get the win for the Blue Devils.

Lodi wasted little time getting out in front, scoring single runs in the first and second before tacking on two more in the third, including a Lane RBI single, for a 4-0 lead. The Falcons responded with a run in the top of the fourth but Lodi answered back with another tally in the home half before adding an insurance run in the fifth.

Brady Ziegler and Carson Possehl each went 2-for-4 with a double, while Finn Melchior had a pair of RBIs to help fuel the Blue Devils, who improved to 5-4 on the year.

Blue Devils can’t stop Chiefs

The Lodi softball team found itself in a bad spot early on Monday and couldn’t recover, suffering a 16-4 five-inning non-conference loss to Wisconsin Dells at Lodi High School.

Senior Maddie Jones went 4-for-5 with four RBIs and a double, while senior Kayla Gray went 3-for-5 with three RBIS and a triple to fuel the Chiefs. Wisconsin Dells didn’t take long to get on the board, scoring a pair of runs in the top of the first before tacking on another in the second.