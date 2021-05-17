PREP SPORTS ROUNDUP: Portage/Poynette girls soccer shuts out Wautoma/Wild Rose in first win

The Portage/Poynette girls soccer team reversed its current trend of slow starts on Monday, using a four-goal first half to roll to a 5-0 non-conference win over Wautoma/Wild Rose at Parkside School in Wautoma.
Senior Julia Aulik scored a pair of goals while senior Sydney Tobin and sophomore Hadley Walters had a goal and an assist each to help lead the United to its first win of the season.
After allowing 11 combined goals in the first 45 minutes of its last two games, Portage/Poynette flipped the script on the Hornets as the United scored with just 5 minutes, 15 seconds played as Aulik fired home a pass from Walters.
The United (1-6-0) was the aggressors throughout — Portage/Poynette peppered Wautoma/Wild Rose goalkeeper Hattie Bray with 24 shots on goal — and after a 35-minute wait, scored again when Walters tickled the twine off an assist from senior Megan Pace at 40:15.
The second tally helped open the flood gates as Aulik scored an unassisted goal at 40:45 before freshman Harley Walters scored off a Tobin assist at 41:18 for a 4-0 lead. That margin held until halftime and through the opening stages of the second half until Tobin’s unassisted goal at 74:25 capped off the United scoring.
Bray made 19 saves in the loss while Portage/Poynette goalkeeper Allie Poches made five stops, with just one coming before the intermission. Things don’t get easier for the United however, as Portage/Poynette hosts DeForest on Tuesday for Senior Night at Poynette, before welcoming Waunakee on Thursday.
Warriors whiskers away once again
After a one-run loss in the second game of Saturday’s Adams-Friendship Quad, the Portage baseball team dropped another nailbiter on Monday, falling to Wautoma, 3-2, in a road non-conference game.
Junior Brett Owen struck out three and allowed two earned runs on six hits and three walks in the complete game loss for the Warriors, who were without a multi-hit batter and committed two errors. The miscues didn’t hurt Portage fully early on, as the Warriors rallied from a 2-0 hole with a pair of runs in the top of the fifth, including an RBI single by Adrian Kopecky, to knot things up.
The lead didn’t last though as the Hornets struck back for one in the bottom of the sixth, with a one-out RBI triple by Logan Dunn putting Wautoma in front 3-2. With one final chance, the Warriors didn’t muster anything in the top of the seventh as they were retired in order.
Christian Weiss got the win for the Hornets, fanning five and allowing two unearned runs on four hits in the complete game performance while also tripling at the plate.
Portage (0-9) will try again to break into the win column on Tuesday when it travels to Beaver Dam.
Lodi cages Hustisford/Dodgeland
The Blue Devils baseball team got off to a hot start and didn’t let off the pedal, rolling to a 6-2 non-conference win over Hustisford/Dodgeland on Monday at Dane Baseball Field.
Mitchell Lane went 3-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs while Owen Wendt struck out six and allowed one earned run on three hits and three walks in 3.2 innings of work to get the win for the Blue Devils.
Lodi wasted little time getting out in front, scoring single runs in the first and second before tacking on two more in the third, including a Lane RBI single, for a 4-0 lead. The Falcons responded with a run in the top of the fourth but Lodi answered back with another tally in the home half before adding an insurance run in the fifth.
Brady Ziegler and Carson Possehl each went 2-for-4 with a double, while Finn Melchior had a pair of RBIs to help fuel the Blue Devils, who improved to 5-4 on the year.
Blue Devils can’t stop Chiefs
The Lodi softball team found itself in a bad spot early on Monday and couldn’t recover, suffering a 16-4 five-inning non-conference loss to Wisconsin Dells at Lodi High School.
Senior Maddie Jones went 4-for-5 with four RBIs and a double, while senior Kayla Gray went 3-for-5 with three RBIS and a triple to fuel the Chiefs. Wisconsin Dells didn’t take long to get on the board, scoring a pair of runs in the top of the first before tacking on another in the second.
The flood gates truly opened for the Chiefs in the fourth as they poured on nine runs, including two-run singles by senior Paige Tofson and Jones, to seize a stranglehold over the Blue Devils at 12-0. Lodi countered back with four runs in the bottom of the frame, including a two-run single by Cadence Wipperfurth, but the momentum quickly dissipated.
Wisconsin Dells immediately answered with four in the top of the fifth, including a Jones RBI double, before shutting the door in the home half of the frame. Lauren Burrows had a triple for the Blue Devils, while senior Gracie Walker struck out two and allowed just wo hits in three scoreless innings of work to get the win for the Chiefs.
Thoeny, Meizner lead Blue Devils to another win
The Lodi boys golf team continued to stay red hot on Monday as the Blue Devils edged out a seven-stroke win in a Capitol Conference mini-meet at Edelweiss Country Club in New Glarus.
Junior Haley Thoeny shot a 2-over-par 38 to earn medalist honors, while Brian Meitzner was second with a 6-over-par 42 as the Blue Devils shot a 174. Cambridge finished second with a 181, while the host Glarner Knights combined to shoot a 191 to round out the top-three.
Kogen Barron finished in a three-way tie for sixth place with a 45 for Lodi.