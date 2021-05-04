PREP SPORTS ROUNDUP: Portage softball, baseball's early woes continue in pair of losses

It hasn’t been the easiest start to the season for the Portage softball team, dropping each of its first two games.
The early woes continued for the Warriors on Tuesday as a spirited start fell flat in an 8-3 loss to Mt. Horeb in a Badger North Conference game at Kiwanis Field in Portage. Junior Paige Edwards had a two-run home run and struck out three while allowing four earned runs on seven hits in five innings to get the loss.
Edwards helped the Warriors (0-3, 0-3 Badger North) stay within striking distance as her two-run blast in the bottom of the second inning cut the Vikings lead to 5-3 through two. The rest of the game belonged to Mt. Horeb (3-0, 3-0) however, as Lucy Dahlk shut the door on Portage the rest of the way as the Vikings tallied single runs in the fourth, fifth and seventh innings to create enough insurance in the end.
Dahlk fanned 11 and allowed just two earned runs on four hits and three walks in the complete-game win.
She also flexed her muscles at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a homer, a double and two RBIs.
Portage will try to get off the schneid on Friday when it heads to rival Baraboo.
Warriors can’t rally by Beavers
The Portage baseball team has had its own struggles to deal with at the onset of the 2021 season as the Warriors have yet to break into the win column.
Portage was forced to wait another day on Tuesday as a late rally wasn’t enough in a 6-5 loss to Reedsburg in a Badger North Conference game at Nishan Park in Reedsburg. Kaden Hooker went 2-for-4 with two RBIs while Brett Owen struck out one and allowed three runs on four hits and three walks in 4.1 innings of work to get the loss for the Warriors (0-3, 0-3 Badger North).
The Beavers, who got five scoreless innings and three hits from Danny Ely, scored single runs in the first and third before tallying three in the fifth. Reedsburg (2-1, 2-1) added another run in the bottom of the sixth, one that proved to be extra pivotal as the Warriors put together one final push.
After a pair of strikeouts to start the top of the seventh, Portage went on to score five runs, including a two-run Hooker single, to pull within 6-5. The Warriors would get the game-tying run to third base on a balk by Drew Selje, but couldn’t get it all the way around.
Portage, which has lost each of its first three games by one run, will try to salvage a series split on Friday when it hosts the Beavers at Bidwell Field.
Pumas continue tear up competition
The Poynette softball team’s opening tear to the season didn’t let up as the Pumas pounced for a 14-0 shutout road win in five innings over Watertown Luther Prep in a Capitol North Conference tilt.
Sophomore Brooke Steinhorst went 2-for-4 with three RBIs while sophomore Holly Lowenberg struck out 11 and allowed three hits on just 66 pitches in the complete-game win for the Pumas, who stretched their win-streak to 57 games.
Poynette (4-0, 3-0 Capitol North) got off to a blistering start, scoring nine runs in the top of the first, including a two-run single by Steinhorst. The rout was on from there as the Pumas tacked on five more runs in the fourth, and while only tallying six hits, they made the most of five Phoenix errors.
The Pumas face their biggest challenge of the season on Thursday when they head to fellow unbeaten and Capitol North title contender Lake Mills.
Lodi no match for Lake Mills
The Blue Devils couldn’t dig out of an early hole en route to a fourth consecutive loss to open the season with a 12-1 defeat to Lake Mills in a Capitol North Conference clash.
Tessa Kottwitz went 4-for-5 with a double and Avery Chilson went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs to help power the L-Cats past Lodi. Lake Mills bore its claws early, scratching out eight runs in the top of the first inning before tacking on four more in the third.
Lodi (0-4, 0-3 Capitol North) eventually got on the board in the home half of the fifth but it was far too little too late. Kaylen Warren had a double and Emma Krumpen, who allowed 12 runs on five walks and 14 hits in four innings, had the other hit for the Blue Devils.
Poynette baseball torched by Phoenix
After a pair of opening losses, the Poynette baseball team couldn’t break into the win column on Tuesday night as the Pumas failed to answer Watertown Luther Prep in a 13-1 loss in five innings in a Capitol North Conference game.
Riley Radewan allowed seven runs on nine hits and two walks with two strikeouts over four innings to get the loss for the Pumas, who dropped to 0-3 on the year.
The Phoenix struck first for six runs in the top of the third, but Poynette quickly answered with a run in the home half. They never got closer though, as the Luther Prep bats caught fire from there, tacking on three more runs in the fourth and four in the fifth to finish things off.
Alex Shevey went 3-for-4 with a double while fanning three and allowing the lone run on two hits over three innings of work to get the win. Jake Keller and Peyton Horne each had a double for the Pumas, while Jackson Heiman went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and Kyle Schupmann went 2-for-3 with two runs knocked in for the Phoenix.
Cambria-Friesland can’t touch Leedle
Bryce Leedle turned in an otherworldly performance on Tuesday as the Markesan senior fanned all 15 Cambria-Friesland batters he faced in a perfect, perfect game.
Leedle needed just 54 pitches to do so and also went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs to power the Hornets to an 18-0 shutout win over Cambria-Friesland in a Trailways North Conference game at Markesan High School.
Alongside Leedle, Chayce Osterhaus and Sage Stellmacher each had two hits, including a three-run homer and an RBI double by the latter, as the Hornets hammered out 11 hits in the win. Following a four-run first inning, Markesan hung 11 on the board in the second before tacking on three in the third.
Kobe Smit struck out two and allowed seven earned runs on nine hits and three walks in 1.2 innings to get the loss, while Tate DeJager struck out three in 2.1 innings of relief.
Westfield unable to pin down Green Devils
The Westfield baseball team failed to make a one-run lead last against Adams-Friendship as the Green Devils pulled away for an 8-3 win in a South Central Conference game at Westfield High School.
Mitchell Meinke went 2-for-4 while Cole Barton struck out seven and allowed just two runs on four hits and three walks in five innings of work for the Pioneers. Westfield started strong, scoring a pair of runs in the bottom of the third before trading runs in the fourth for a 3-2 lead.
It wasn’t enough though, as the Green Devils began to heat up and after Barton made way for Trevor Gray, scored five runs in the top of the sixth and another in the seventh to sink the Pioneers. Gray and Barton each doubled for Westfield.