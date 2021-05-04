PREP SPORTS ROUNDUP: Portage softball, baseball's early woes continue in pair of losses

Sophomore Brooke Steinhorst went 2-for-4 with three RBIs while sophomore Holly Lowenberg struck out 11 and allowed three hits on just 66 pitches in the complete-game win for the Pumas, who stretched their win-streak to 57 games.

Poynette (4-0, 3-0 Capitol North) got off to a blistering start, scoring nine runs in the top of the first, including a two-run single by Steinhorst. The rout was on from there as the Pumas tacked on five more runs in the fourth, and while only tallying six hits, they made the most of five Phoenix errors.

The Pumas face their biggest challenge of the season on Thursday when they head to fellow unbeaten and Capitol North title contender Lake Mills.

Lodi no match for Lake Mills

The Blue Devils couldn’t dig out of an early hole en route to a fourth consecutive loss to open the season with a 12-1 defeat to Lake Mills in a Capitol North Conference clash.

Tessa Kottwitz went 4-for-5 with a double and Avery Chilson went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs to help power the L-Cats past Lodi. Lake Mills bore its claws early, scratching out eight runs in the top of the first inning before tacking on four more in the third.