PREP SPORTS ROUNDUP: Portage track teams turn in solid night; Lodi girls soccer nipped late by Lake Mills

Owen Jones went 2-for-4 with a pair of RBIs, while Garrett Isbernerer had a triple and two RBIs to lead Montello.

Cambria-Friesland led 2-0 after two innings and following a Montello run in the top of the third, poured things on in the home half of inning No. 3 as it scored six runs, including a two-run Jones single, for an 8-1 lead.

Montello slowly chipped away, scoring a run in the fifth and three more in the top of the sixth to claw within 8-5, but Jones scored on a wild pitch after reaching on an error in the home half to salt things away.

Kobe Smit struck out eight and allowed five runs on a hit and seven walks in five innings of work to get the win for CF, while Dalton Johnson struck out five in 2.1 innings of work to get the loss for Montello.

Warriors tee off on Vikings

It seemed that anything the Rio baseball team threw on Tuesday looked like a meatball for Lakeside Lutheran, as the Warriors pounded out 21 hits and motored to a 20-1 non-conference in over the Vikings in five innings.

Tyler Marty went 4-for-4 with a triple and four RBIs, while Nate Yaroch went 3-for-5 with three RBIs to fuel the Lakeside hit parade.