PREP SPORTS ROUNDUP: Portage track teams turn in solid night; Lodi girls soccer nipped late by Lake Mills

The Portage boys track and field team continued its impressive start to the season on Tuesday as the Warriors finished second as a team and tallied six event wins at their host triangular.
DeForest won the boys team title with 72 points, edging out the Warriors by just seven, while the Norskies girls finished off a team sweep, scoring a meet-high 85 points and the Portage girls were third with 41.
The speed of the Portage boys was again on display as the Warriors won both the 800 and 1,600-meter relays. The team of Spencer Andrews, Ian Karpelnia, Jaden Kikkert and Greg Hammer won the 800 relay with a time or 1 minute, 35.89 seconds, nearly four seconds ahead of the runner-up Norskies.
Meanwhile, the foursome of Hammer, Riley Hibner, Kaden Chapman and Emmett Brockley won the 1,600 relay in a time of 3:55.48, a winning mark by nearly nine-plus seconds.
Along with the pair of relay wins, the Warriors picked up four individual event wins.
Garrett Lynch won the high jump with a top height of 5 feet, 6 inches, while Riley Hibner won the pole vault (11-0) and Hunter Francis won the long jump (19-0) by over a foot-and-a-half.
Closing out the Portage winners was Jeremy Saloun as he won the 3,200 in 11:38.43. Junior Bazaldua (11.60 seconds) and Kikkert (11.70) were second and third in the 100-meter dash, while Brandon Simons took second in the 110 hurdles (19.88) and third in the 300 hurdles (46.72).
Wyatt Amend was runner-up in the pole vault behind Hibner as he took more attempts to clear 11 feet, while Francis was third in the triple jump (36-10).
While they finished third, the Warriors girls had a strong showing, picking up a trio of individual event wins. Emily Preuss kept on her dominant start in the throwing events as she won the shot put with a meet-best throw of 33 feet, 1 inch, nearly three feet over runner-up Morgan Hahn of DeForest.
Makenna Bisch also glided past the competition in the triple jump as she posted a top mark of 31-7½, while Greta Shortreed won the 3,200 in a time of 14:04.57.
Preuss added a second-place finish in the discus (91-0), while Bisch was third in the 200 (28.72).
Freshman Stella Brees posted a runner-up finish in the high jump (4-2) while Emma Kreuziger was third in both the 100 hurdles (19.60) and triple jump (28-2).
The Portage girls relays also showed out, as the Warriors finished second in both the 400, 800 and 3,200 relays. Bisch, Brees, Genna Garrigan and Kreuziger finished runners-up in the 400 and 800 relays, while the team of Aubrey Rietmann, Natalie Weidner, Callie Krueger and Shortreed were second in the 3,200 relay.
Blue Devils can’t stop Lake Mills, Stelter
The Lodi girls soccer team looked to be on its way for a draw with Lake Mills on Tuesday.
That was until Ava Stelter took over as the L-Cats junior scored in the 86th minute to steal a 4-3 win in a Capitol North Conference game at Lodi High School.
Stelter bagged all four goals for the L-Cats, while Lea Traeder, Taylor Peterson and Anna Balfanz each scored a goal for the host Blue Devils (0-4-1, 0-2-1 Capitol North).
Stelter helped give the L-Cats (5-1-1, 2-0-1) scored a natural hat trick to open the game, with the second and third goals coming just a minute apart in the 36th and 37th minutes, for a 3-0 Lake Mills lead. Peterson and Traeder responded in the final six minutes of the opening half however, to cut the lead to 3-2 at the break.
Balfanz later tied things up at 3 as she tickled the twine of an assist from Paris Rose in the 67th minute. It wasn’t enough however, as Stelter found the net again, this time unassisted, in the 86th to retake the lead and seal the win for the L-Cats.
Rose had a pair of assists and Olivia Lange made three saves in the loss for the Blue Devils, while Rylee Kulow made nine saves and had an assist in the win for Lake Mills.
Cambria-Friesland fends off Montello
An early lead made all the difference for the Cambria-Friesland baseball team on Tuesday as the Hilltoppers led 8-1 through three innings and held off a late push by Montello for a 9-5 win in a Trailways North Conference game at Cambria-Friesland High School.
Owen Jones went 2-for-4 with a pair of RBIs, while Garrett Isbernerer had a triple and two RBIs to lead Montello.
Cambria-Friesland led 2-0 after two innings and following a Montello run in the top of the third, poured things on in the home half of inning No. 3 as it scored six runs, including a two-run Jones single, for an 8-1 lead.
Montello slowly chipped away, scoring a run in the fifth and three more in the top of the sixth to claw within 8-5, but Jones scored on a wild pitch after reaching on an error in the home half to salt things away.
Kobe Smit struck out eight and allowed five runs on a hit and seven walks in five innings of work to get the win for CF, while Dalton Johnson struck out five in 2.1 innings of work to get the loss for Montello.
Warriors tee off on Vikings
It seemed that anything the Rio baseball team threw on Tuesday looked like a meatball for Lakeside Lutheran, as the Warriors pounded out 21 hits and motored to a 20-1 non-conference in over the Vikings in five innings.
Tyler Marty went 4-for-4 with a triple and four RBIs, while Nate Yaroch went 3-for-5 with three RBIs to fuel the Lakeside hit parade.
The Warriors started fast, scoring five runs in each of the first and third innings, while adding a pair in both the second and fourth for a massive 14-0 lead. Rio eventually got on the board, scratching out a run in the home half of the fourth on a Tyson Prochnow RBI single, but it didn’t spark anything else.
Lakeside responded with six runs in the top of the fifth before stranding a leadoff single in the home half to finishing things off.
Cody Bartelt struck out two and allowed five runs on two hits and two walks in one inning of work to get the loss, while Yaroch struck out eight and gave up Rio’s lone run on two walks and a hit over four innings to pick up the win.
Pardeeville can’t halt Oaks
The Bulldogs softball team started strong but couldn’t build off it en route to an 11-1 five-inning loss to Oakfield in a Trailways North Conference game.
Brooke Peterson went 2-for-2 with a double and a triple while Sara Ott struck out two and allowed three earned runs on two walks and 10 hits in the complete game loss.
Pardeeville struck first in the top of the first inning but Oakfield immediately responded with three runs in the home half of the opening frame and another run in the second for a quick 4-0 lead. The Oaks didn’t relent, tacking on three more runs in the fourth before putting things away with four runs in the fifth for the mercy rule victory.
Ott and Megan Pomplun were responsible for the other two hits for the Bulldogs, who committed three errors in the loss.