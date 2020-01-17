PREP SPORTS ROUNDUP: Randolph, Fall River girls hoops teams roll to easy wins

Brianna Prieve inched closer to a career milestone on Friday night, scoring 20 points in her Randolph prep girls basketball team’s 70-30, Trailways West Conference victory over host Montello to get within five points of 1,000 for her career.
Jorey Buwalda also had 20 points for the Rockets (11-3, 6-2 in conference) while Abby Katsma chipped in 11. Meantime, the Toppers (3-10, 0-8) were led by Emme Urbaniak’s 14 points.
Randolph next is in action at home on Thursday against Princeton/Green Lake (9-4, 5-2), which defeated Rio 47-37 on Friday night.
Lady Pirates stay hot
Maddie Gregorio had 19 points and Sam Leisemann had 15 as the Fall River prep girls basketball team pummeled Pardeeville 53-12 on Friday night.
The Lady Pirates (12-1, 7-0 Trailways West), who are ranked fourth in Division 5 according to both the Associated Press and the WisSports.net coaches poll, led 26-4 at halftime and never looked back en route to winning their 12th consecutive game following a season-opening 50-45 loss to Watertown Luther Prep.
The Bulldogs (6-6, 4-3) were just six-of-17 from the free throw line and made only three field goals in the contest.
Crusaders crush Big Red
Central Wisconsin Christian’s prep boys basketball team had no trouble with Wayland on Friday night, racing out to a 25-point halftime lead en route to a 72-32 Trailways East Conference victory.
You have free articles remaining.
Zach Vander Werff scored 15 of his game-high 19 points in the first half to help CWC (6-2, 2-1 in conference) go in front 34-9 at the break.
Maxwell Vander Werff added eight in the half and had 10 in the game, while Joe De Vries had 14 in the contest.
Golden Beavers can’t hang with Warriors
Dietrich Jaeckel’s 10-5 win over Berhett Statz at 145 pounds got Beaver Dam/Wayland’s prep wrestling team on the board in the third match of the meet but the Golden Beavers could only muster two more wins — both by pin — and suffered a 63-15 Badger North Conference loss to Waunakee on Friday night.
Heavyweight Jayden Corr took care of Aaron Anderson in 1 minute, 53 seconds and 113-pounder Kyler Neuberger needed only 44 seconds to get Colton Nechvatal’s shoulders to the mat for BD/W’s other two wins.
Penalties a problem for Warriors
Waupun’s prep boys hockey team played host to the second-ranked team in Division 2 according to WisconsinPrepHockey.net on Friday night and fared pretty well outside of the three power play goals it allowed.
Northland Pines scored with the man advantage twice in the first period and again in the third period and claimed a 4-2 victory over the Warriors in a non-conference game at the Waupun Community Center.
Brady Snedden and Gunnar Schiffmann scored on the power play 53 seconds apart midway through the first to give Pines (11-3) a 2-0 lead and then after the Warriors’ (10-5-1) Carter Schramm scored 5:06 into the second period to get Waupun within a goal the Eagles answered with a goal late in the second period and early in the third to go in front by three.
Waupun had nine penalties for 21 minutes in the contest.