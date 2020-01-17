PREP SPORTS ROUNDUP: Randolph, Fall River girls hoops teams roll to easy wins

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Zach Vander Werff scored 15 of his game-high 19 points in the first half to help CWC (6-2, 2-1 in conference) go in front 34-9 at the break.

Maxwell Vander Werff added eight in the half and had 10 in the game, while Joe De Vries had 14 in the contest.

Golden Beavers can’t hang with Warriors

Dietrich Jaeckel’s 10-5 win over Berhett Statz at 145 pounds got Beaver Dam/Wayland’s prep wrestling team on the board in the third match of the meet but the Golden Beavers could only muster two more wins — both by pin — and suffered a 63-15 Badger North Conference loss to Waunakee on Friday night.

Heavyweight Jayden Corr took care of Aaron Anderson in 1 minute, 53 seconds and 113-pounder Kyler Neuberger needed only 44 seconds to get Colton Nechvatal’s shoulders to the mat for BD/W’s other two wins.

Penalties a problem for Warriors

Waupun’s prep boys hockey team played host to the second-ranked team in Division 2 according to WisconsinPrepHockey.net on Friday night and fared pretty well outside of the three power play goals it allowed.