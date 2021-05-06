PREP SPORTS ROUNDUP: Steinhorst's heads-up baserunning, error lift Poynette softball by Lake Mills, 1-0

After a quartet of easy wins to start the season, the Poynette softball team faced its biggest challenge to date on Thursday in the form of fellow unbeaten Lake Mills.
The youthful Pumas were kept in check most of the night but they couldn’t be caged, scoring in the top of the seventh inning to scratch out a 1-0 win over the L-Cats in a Capitol North Conference game at Rotary Park in Lake Mills. Brooke Steinhorst went 2-for-3 and Holly Lowenberg fanned nine and allowed now runs on six hits and a walk in the complete game win as the Pumas stretch their winning streak to 58 games.
Steinhorst delivered the game-winning run for the Pumas after leading off the seventh inning with a sharp single down the third base line. The sophomore then advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by senior Peyton Gest and smartly swiped third as the L-Cats (4-1, 3-1) failed to cover the hot corner.
As the old saying goes ‘If it isn’t broken, don’t fix it,” and the Pumas showed why as Laken Wagner followed things up with another sacrifice bunt. Lake Mills third baseman Syd Schwartz safely fielded the bunt, but after looking back Steinhorst, sailed her throw to first base, allowing Steinhorst to come across for the 1-0 lead.
With the long-awaited advantage, the Pumas shut the door in the home half of the seventh as Lowenberg retired the side on three straight groundouts. Tessa Kottwitz went 2-for-4 with a double while Taylor Roughen struck out 15 and allowed the unearned run on four hits and no walks in the complete game loss.
Poynette will look to extend its win-streak to 60 on Saturday when it takes on Waterford and Merrill in the Portage Invite.
Blue Devils, Cardinals fall in regional finals
The Lodi boys soccer team’s season came to a close on Thursday as the Blue Devils fell to top-seeded DeForest, 4-1, in a WIAA Division 2 alternate fall regional final at DMB Stadium in DeForest.
Brady Ziegler scored the lone tally for Lodi while Blake Olson netted a brace for the Norskies. A strong start carried DeForest (8-1-1) as it found the back of the net three times, including twice in the opening eight-plus minutes, for a 3-0 halftime lead.
Olson scored his second goal with 48 minutes, 59 seconds played off an assist from Nick Anderson, who also scored a goal, for a 4-0 lead early in the second half. Ziegler eventually got the Blue Devils (3-7-1) on the board in the 74th minute, but it was far too little too late.
Carson Richter and RJ Annen combined for nine saves in the loss.
Alongside the Blue Devils, the Columbus/Poynette co-op team dropped a heartbreaker to Campbellsport in its Div. 2 regional final.
The No. 3 Cardinals (4-8-0) and second-seeded Cougars played to a 2-2 tie through regulation and extra time, requiring penalty kicks. Campbellsport (4-5-1) went on to win the shootout, 5-4, and no other information was available at press time.
Lodi lets Lakeside Lutheran slip away
A strong start fell flat for the Lodi softball team on Thursday as the Blue Devils couldn’t keep pace in an 18-4 loss in five innings to Lakeside Lutheran in a Capitol North Conference game at Lodi High School.
Mackenzie Christofferson went 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles while Rylee Schneider went 3-for-3 and Ava Glaser went 2-for-3 with a double to lead the Blue Devils.
Lodi hung with the Warriors early on, trailing just 3-2 through the first two innings, but Lakeside Lutheran turned up the heat from there. The Warriors (4-1, 3-1 Capitol North) hammered out six runs in the top of the third, and after a scoreless fourth, tacked on nine more to seize a commanding 18-3 lead.
The Blue Devils (0-5, 0-4) responded with a run in the home half of the fifth but it wasn’t enough to keep things alive. Lodi was only outhit 13 to 12, but committed six costly errors in the defeat.
Emma Krumpen struck out three and gave up six earned runs on five walks and 13 hits in the complete game loss for the Blue Devils, while Olyvia Uecker went 4-for-5 with a double and three RBIs as one of four multi-hit batters for the Warriors.
Portage/Poynette falls in opener
It was a difficult star to the season for the Portage/Poynette girls soccer team as the United fell behind 5-0 and couldn’t claw back in a 6-2 non-conference loss to Adams-Friendship on Tuesday.
Emma McGlynn and Julia Aulik each scored for the United, while goalkeeper Allie Poches made seven saves in the loss. Adams-Friendship led just 2-0 at halftime on a pair of goals by Camryn Clark, but the freshman forward was just getting started.
Clark scored twice more 15 minutes apart to open the second half and sandwiched a fifth goal in the 82nd minute between the Portage/Poynette tallies to cap off an impressive varsity debut.
Rio can't rally past Orfordville Parkview
The Vikings baseball team failed to dig out of an early hole on Thursday night en route to a 7-4 loss to Orfordville Parkview in a Trailways South Conference game.
Cody Bartelt went 3-for-4 and Tanner Lang went 2-for-4 to lead Rio in the loss.
Parkview got off to a blistering start, scoring three runs in both the second and third innings for a quick 6-0 lead. The margin proved to be enough as Rio scored just one run over the first six innings before late three-spot in the seventh fell short.
Daniel Smith added a two-run double for the Vikings.
Montello fades fast vs. Oshkosh Lourdes/Valley Christian
The Hilltoppers baseball team fell behind 4-0 through the first two innings and couldn't recover on Thursday night, suffering a 12-1 loss to Oshkosh Lourdes/Valley Christian in a Trailways North Conference game.
Note Postler racked up three of the Hilltoppers' four hits and Dalton Johnson struck out four while allowing four earned runs on eight hits and a walk over four innings to get the loss for Montello.
The Red Knights really turned things up in the fourth inning as they pushed across four runs to extend their lead to double-digits at 10-0. Montello got on the board in the bottom of the frame, but it wasn't enough as Lourdes/Valley Christian finished things off with two more runs in the top of the sixth.
Jack McKellips went 4-for-5 with a double and four RBIs while fanning nine in four innings to get the win for the Knights.
Pioneers plucked by Golden Eagles
The Westfield baseball team fell behind early and just ran out of time to comeback on Thursday night, falling to Mauston, 9-5, in a South Central Conference game.
Ty Monfries doubled while Ervin Meiller went 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs to help lead the Pioneers. Mauston got off to a solid start, piling up four runs in the first inning before tacking on single tallies in the second and third for a 6-0 lead.
Westfield cut into its deficit with a three-run sixth frame, but the Golden Eagles clawed back with two more runs of their own in the top of seventh and shut the door on a Pioneers' comeback attempt in the bottom of the final inning.
Trevor Gray struck out eight but allowed two earned runs on nine hits and two walks over five innings to get the loss for the Pioneers, who committed three errors. Brock Massey, Brock Seifert and Josh Bell each recorded two hits, while Braeden Haske doubled to help power Mauston.
Pioneers third at host mini-meet
The Westfield golf team turned in a solid performance on Thursday as the Pioneers shot a 188 to finish third at their home South Central Conference mini-meet at Thal Acres Links & Lanes.
Wisconsin Dells won the team competition with a 176, four strokes ahead of runners-up Wautoma (180), while the Chiefs' Grant Marsich earned medalist honors with a 2-over-par 37.
Marcus Grant and Lucas Thompson led the way for the Pioneers, shooting a 45 and 46, respectively. James Abbott carded a 48, while Connor Robinson shot a 49 and Brady Holly a 50 to round out Westfield's varsity quintet.