PREP SPORTS ROUNDUP: Steinhorst's heads-up baserunning, error lift Poynette softball by Lake Mills, 1-0

After a quartet of easy wins to start the season, the Poynette softball team faced its biggest challenge to date on Thursday in the form of fellow unbeaten Lake Mills.

The youthful Pumas were kept in check most of the night but they couldn’t be caged, scoring in the top of the seventh inning to scratch out a 1-0 win over the L-Cats in a Capitol North Conference game at Rotary Park in Lake Mills. Brooke Steinhorst went 2-for-3 and Holly Lowenberg fanned nine and allowed now runs on six hits and a walk in the complete game win as the Pumas stretch their winning streak to 58 games.

Steinhorst delivered the game-winning run for the Pumas after leading off the seventh inning with a sharp single down the third base line. The sophomore then advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by senior Peyton Gest and smartly swiped third as the L-Cats (4-1, 3-1) failed to cover the hot corner.

As the old saying goes ‘If it isn’t broken, don’t fix it,” and the Pumas showed why as Laken Wagner followed things up with another sacrifice bunt. Lake Mills third baseman Syd Schwartz safely fielded the bunt, but after looking back Steinhorst, sailed her throw to first base, allowing Steinhorst to come across for the 1-0 lead.