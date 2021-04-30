PREP SPORTS ROUNDUP: Waupun baseball, Randolph softball win in blowouts; Beaver Dam football loses; Columbus football wins

Mason Holz led off the bottom of the fourth inning with a double and the line just kept on moving the rest of the inning for Waupun’s prep baseball team.

By the time Sheboygan Falls finally got the last out, the host Warriors had put up seven runs in the frame, more than enough to punctuate an 11-1, non-conference victory at Gus Thompson Field.

Cole Hicken went 2-for-2 with an RBI in the leadoff spot for the Warriors and No. 2 batter Austin Wiese was 2-for-3 with two RBIs, both coming on a two-run single in the big inning.

Carson Bresser was 1-for-3 with 3 RBIs for Waupun, which is now 3-0 on the young season.

Bresser had an RBI groundout to give Waupun a 2-1 lead during a three-run first inning and added a two-run double in the fourth.

The final run of the fourth, making it 11-1, plated when Holz reached on a two-out error.

Holz was 2-for-3 and Evan Sauer had two RBIs despite going 0-for-3.

Hicken tripled in the contest to go along with the extra base hits by Holz and Bresser.