PREP SPORTS ROUNDUP: Waupun baseball, Randolph softball win in blowouts; Beaver Dam football loses; Columbus football wins

Mason Holz led off the bottom of the fourth inning with a double and the line just kept on moving the rest of the inning for Waupun’s prep baseball team.
By the time Sheboygan Falls finally got the last out, the host Warriors had put up seven runs in the frame, more than enough to punctuate an 11-1, non-conference victory at Gus Thompson Field.
Cole Hicken went 2-for-2 with an RBI in the leadoff spot for the Warriors and No. 2 batter Austin Wiese was 2-for-3 with two RBIs, both coming on a two-run single in the big inning.
Carson Bresser was 1-for-3 with 3 RBIs for Waupun, which is now 3-0 on the young season.
Bresser had an RBI groundout to give Waupun a 2-1 lead during a three-run first inning and added a two-run double in the fourth.
The final run of the fourth, making it 11-1, plated when Holz reached on a two-out error.
Holz was 2-for-3 and Evan Sauer had two RBIs despite going 0-for-3.
Hicken tripled in the contest to go along with the extra base hits by Holz and Bresser.
Holz pitched four innings, allowing three hits, three walks and one earned while striking out seven. He got the win the game, which ended after the top of the fifth because of the 10-run mercy rule.
Rockets blast off against Rio
Randolph’s prep softball team won big in a doubleheader against the Vikings on Friday evening, taking game one 21-9 before a 26-0 victory in the nightcap of the twin bill.
Brianne Baird homered for Randolph in game one while Allison Nieman (2-for-4), Josie Spors (2-for-3) and Leia Agnew (3-for-3) all had multiple hits in the contest.
In game two, it was Jorey Buwalda with a round tripper as she went 2-for-2 at the plate, her other hit being a double. She had three RBIs.
Madelyn Hemling was 2-for-3 and Cassandra Alsum was 2-for-3.
Red Hawks trap Golden Beavers
Milton did all the scoring it would need in the second quarter, finding paydirt three times for what would end up being a 21-12 win over visiting Beaver Dam on Friday night.
A 13-yard touchdown run by Gabe Klatt got Beaver Dam within 7-6 in the second stanza but Zach Bothun answerd with a 1-yard TD burst to make it 13-6.
Carter Riesen hit Wesley Biel for a 44-yard TD strike in the fourth quarter to make it 21-12, but it was too little, too late.
Klatt rushed for 97 yards while Riesen found Riley Rueckert two times for a total of 97 receiving yards to lead the Beaver Dam offense.
Brunell, Cardinals crush New Glarus/Monticello
Caden Brunell rushed for 135 yards and four TDs as the Columbus prep football team blew out NG/M 42-6 on Friday night.
William Cotter passed for 217 yards and a TD in the victory, hitting Brunell on a 40-yard strike in the fourth quarter for Brunell's fifth score of the night.
Golden Beavers downed at Baraboo
The Beaver Dam prep boys golf team suffered a 181-208, Badger North Conference defeat to the Thunderbirds on Friday at Baraboo Country Club.
Logan Heim shot a 12-over-par 48 for the Golden Beavers’ low score while Ben Nortman carded a 50.