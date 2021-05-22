PREP SPORTS ROUNDUP: Westfield baseball can't finish comeback in completion vs. Wisconsin Dells

A three-day layoff sunk the Westfield baseball team on Friday as the Pioneers faded away quickly for an 11-5 loss to Wisconsin Dells in the conclusion of a South Central Conference game at Woodside Sports Complex.
After the Pioneers scored three runs in the top of the fifth inning to tie things at 5, the Chiefs immediately responded with six runs in the bottom of the fifth. Junior Will Michalsky started things with an RBI single before Matt Getgen and Jace Knetter worked back-to-back RBI walks and Degan Jensen added a two-run single.
The Pioneers threatened in the top of the sixth as Weston Hoffa drew a leadoff walk, but after a Mitch Meinke fielder’s choice forced out Hoffa at second, Trevor Gray grounded into an inning-ending double play.
Westfield made a final push as it loaded the bases with one out in the top of the seventh, but Tommy Huff struck out swinging and Kash Kangas grounded out to end the game.
Gray struck out five and allowed four earned runs on five walks and 11 hits in the complete game loss, while Getgen delivered two scoreless innings of relief to get the win for the Chiefs. Michalsky went 4-for-4 with a double and three RBIs while Jacob Rockwell went 3-for-4 with a double and Brooks Slack went 2-for-3 with two RBIs for Wisconsin Dells.
Senior Carter Stauffacher went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs, while Cole Barton doubled to pace the Pioneers.
Pumas roll past Hornets
The Poynette softball got right to work Friday night and steamrolled to a 13-1 non-conference win in five innings over Richland Center at the Diamond of Champions.
Holly Lowenberg and Laken Wagner each went 2-for-2 with a double, while Brooke Steinhorst doubled with three RBIs and struck out seven and gave up one hit and one walk in three innings to get the win.
Poynette wasted little time getting ahead, scoring three runs in the bottom of the first inning. The Pumas poured things on with two more in the second before blowing things wide open with an eight-run third, including two-run singles by Maysa Clemens and Klink, for a 13-0 lead.
Peyton Gest had a double while Ashia Meister, who struck out three in two innings of relief, had a pair of RBIs.
Rio routs Fall River for first win
The Vikings softball team broke into the win column with style on Friday, cruising by rival Fall River, 16-1, in four innings in a Trailways South Conference game.
Lexi Marble went 2-for-2 with two RBIs while Danielle Tompkins went 2-for-2 to help lead Rio. The Pirates jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first but the rest of the game belonged to Rio.
The Vikings scored six runs in both the first and second for a 12-1 lead, before tacking on three more in the third and closing things out with a Kaylee Frye RBI hit by pitch in the fourth. Anna Benisch struck out five while allowing the lone run on five walks and two hits in the complete game win, while Benisch and Riley Grams each doubled.
Blue Devils can’t top Columbus, Marshall
The Lodi baseball and softball teams both came out on the short end Friday as the Blue Devils fell to Columbus and Marshall, respectively.
The Blue Devils baseball team couldn’t get on the scoreboard until the top of the sixth inning en route to an 8-2 loss to Columbus in a Capitol North Conference game. Meanwhile, the Lodi softball squad failed to dig out of a five-run hole early on before falling to Marshall, 11-2, in a non-conference tilt.
Lodi did its best to keep Columbus quiet early on, trailing just 1-0 through the first three innings. It wasn’t enough though, as Columbus opened things up in the bottom of the fourth with five runs for a 6-0 lead.
The Blue Devils, who mustered just one hit, rebounded with two runs in the top of the sixth, but the Cards responded with two of their own in the home half to finish things off. Keegan Flesichman had the lone hit for the Blue Devils, while Christian Oppor struck out 13 and 5.1 innings of work and tripled to help pace the Cardinals.
The Lodi softball team meanwhile fell behind 4-0 after the first inning and gave up another solo tally in the third to trail 5-0. The Blue Devils recovered to keep the Cards scoreless over the next three innings and cut the deficit to three with a pair of runs in the bottom of the sixth.
The momentum quickly faded though, as Marshall scored six runs in the top of the seventh to put things on ice. Naomi Dahl went 3-for-4, Jenna Swanlund went 3-for-4 with a triple and Allie Rateike struck out 10 in the complete game win.
Emma Krumpen went 2-for-3 with a double and fanned five while allowing nine earned runs on 13 hits and seven walks in the complete game loss.