PREP SPORTS ROUNDUP: Westfield baseball can't finish comeback in completion vs. Wisconsin Dells

Pumas roll past Hornets

The Poynette softball got right to work Friday night and steamrolled to a 13-1 non-conference win in five innings over Richland Center at the Diamond of Champions.

Holly Lowenberg and Laken Wagner each went 2-for-2 with a double, while Brooke Steinhorst doubled with three RBIs and struck out seven and gave up one hit and one walk in three innings to get the win.

Poynette wasted little time getting ahead, scoring three runs in the bottom of the first inning. The Pumas poured things on with two more in the second before blowing things wide open with an eight-run third, including two-run singles by Maysa Clemens and Klink, for a 13-0 lead.

Peyton Gest had a double while Ashia Meister, who struck out three in two innings of relief, had a pair of RBIs.

Rio routs Fall River for first win

The Vikings softball team broke into the win column with style on Friday, cruising by rival Fall River, 16-1, in four innings in a Trailways South Conference game.

Lexi Marble went 2-for-2 with two RBIs while Danielle Tompkins went 2-for-2 to help lead Rio. The Pirates jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first but the rest of the game belonged to Rio.