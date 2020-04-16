PREP SPORTS: Schools from the Trailways Conference will turn stadium lights on to show support for athletes

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

High school athletics in the state of Wisconsin, and all over the world, have been shutdown for more than month due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And with the spring sports season in serious jeopardy as we all continue social distancing to limit the spread of the virus, thousands of high school athletes are missing out on the memories that come with playing high school sports.

There have been different ways of showing support for these athletes. One trend on social media is showing old senior photos to support the current high school seniors. Some schools have shown support for their senior athletes by turning on stadium lights for a period of time.

Trailways Conference commissioner and Randolph athletic director Rich Fronheiser said he noticed on Twitter about two weeks ago, schools in Minnesota were turning their stadium lights on to show support of the student athletes.

During last week’s Trailways Conference meeting, Fronheiser brought up the idea with the school administrators, and it was decided schools in the Trailways Conference would turn on their stadium or field house lights on Friday night from 9 p.m. to 9:20 p.m.