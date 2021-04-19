PREP SPORTS: Spring sports officially return for first time in nearly two years

While there’s been plenty of time off, all spring athletes have had the chance to get back into the swing of things during the offseason. The Warriors baseball team played during the summer of 2020 at the Woodside Summer League, while Loomis was one of just a handful of players to hit the diamond playing club ball.

The prep programs themselves also got to regroup with the allotment of 15 contact days this year. Hemming made sure the baseball team, which lost a 10-man senior class to graduation last year and has few returnees from the 2019 team that finished 14-9-1.

“We really feel we got a lot of things in that we, normally, wouldn’t get in before the first day of practice,” he said. “We still have a lot of work today because we have a lot of inexperience, but it’s been enjoyable to, bits and pieces, get things done.

“We think it’s been vital; we figure we’ve covered all of the different things. We’ve worked on bunt coverages, first-and-third situations, our bunting and everything needed to do to get ready for a game. Are we doing it great right now? No, nothing spectacular, but we feel like we’ve addressed it.”