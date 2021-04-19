PREP SPORTS: Spring sports officially return for first time in nearly two years

For nearly two years, spring prep sports athletes have patiently waited as their peers returned to the field.
From football in the fall to basketball in the winter, spring athletes have followed along in the stands, or on live streams, and worked in the offseason until they could officially resume their beloved activities. That day finally arrived on Monday as prep baseball, softball, track and field, and boys golf players sprung back into action with the start of the traditional spring sports season.
Portage and other area schools were among those to return to the diamond, track and the links, albeit mostly inside due to the colder mid-April temperatures.
For coaches and players alike, it didn’t matter.
“It’s been really, really fun,” Portage softball senior Madison Loomis said. “I love being with this group of people; the dynamics have been really good, and it’s been fun to watch everyone get back into it and keep improving.”
“We lost the season last year; we got bits and pieces of it back (though). The kids played in the summer, a lot also played some fall ball, but nothing changes. You always get excited when March comes around,” Portage baseball coach Mike Hemming said.
In fact, it’s been 698 days since the Warriors baseball and softball teams played on the diamond as both squads saw their 2019 seasons come to a close on May 23. Meanwhile, the Portage tracksters and golfers last hit the track and links as a team on May 20, 2019.
While there’s been plenty of time off, all spring athletes have had the chance to get back into the swing of things during the offseason. The Warriors baseball team played during the summer of 2020 at the Woodside Summer League, while Loomis was one of just a handful of players to hit the diamond playing club ball.
The prep programs themselves also got to regroup with the allotment of 15 contact days this year. Hemming made sure the baseball team, which lost a 10-man senior class to graduation last year and has few returnees from the 2019 team that finished 14-9-1.
“We really feel we got a lot of things in that we, normally, wouldn’t get in before the first day of practice,” he said. “We still have a lot of work today because we have a lot of inexperience, but it’s been enjoyable to, bits and pieces, get things done.
“We think it’s been vital; we figure we’ve covered all of the different things. We’ve worked on bunt coverages, first-and-third situations, our bunting and everything needed to do to get ready for a game. Are we doing it great right now? No, nothing spectacular, but we feel like we’ve addressed it.”
From a player perspective, Loomis said playing during the offseason was a benefit. The senior, who was part of the Warriors’ 16-7 squad from 2019 and is one of six returning seniors, said it’s been helpful “but even the people that haven’t (played) have gotten a lot of work in over the winter.”
There’s also the added wrinkle of a condensed campaign, with the regular season shrunken down to just six weeks. While she isn’t concerned about the accelerated process of the season — the Warriors softball team will scrimmage Middleton on Saturday before heading to Reedsburg next Tuesday for a season opener — Loomis is just happy to be playing.
“No matter what anything else looks like, I think it’ll be fun and I’m really excited. I love this group, all the way from freshmen to seniors, it’s a really good group and it’s been really fun,” she said.
As for Hemming, he believes Portage’s scrimmage against Lake Mills will be a positive tune up ahead of next Tuesday’s season-opening tilt against Sauk Prairie. He also sees the value in the fact most of the Warriors played sports in the fall, giving them a leg up against some of the competition.
“Other schools haven’t been able to take advantage of the things we have been able to, and you can’t get everything back,” he said. “But I feel like the juniors and seniors have already gotten something those other classes can’t say they have.”
While the Portage baseball and softball teams will get some live action against true opponents before getting their seasons underway, the Warriors track and field team will face off with one another on Thursday in an intersquad scrimmage.
It will give coaches Joe Pease and Brad Meixner a chance to look at this year’s underclassmen heavy crop of Warriors before the team’s true opener on April 27 against Wisconsin Dells and Columbus. Meanwhile, the boys golf team will be the first team to hit the links when the Warriors host Reedsburg on Thursday.
The baseball, softball, track and field, and boys golf teams are just the first wave of spring sports to get started, as girls soccer teams can begin practice on April 26 and the boys tennis season gets underway May 3.
