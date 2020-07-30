PREP SPORTS: Track and field throwing guru Joe Schneider hired as new activities director at Columbus High School

“He also has a calm, steady demeanor that will help him transition to this new role. We are very excited to have him join the administrative team in Columbus.”

Schneider takes over for Terri Schumacher, who retired when the 2019-20 school year ended on June 30 after six years as the high school’s athletic director and dean of students. The job description then changed, and in addition to his title as activities director at the high school and middle school, Schneider is also an assistant principle at the high school.

He’s excited about his new role.

“We’ve had a lot of great coaches here, and still have a lot of great coaches, who have been the driving force of success,” he said. “As far as my overarching goals, it’s number one, making sure that they’re all in a place that they’re able to facilitate the best experience possible from the athletic standpoint for all our students that are coming through.