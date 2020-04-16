PREP SPORTS: Trailways Conference schools turning on lights to support spring athletes

High school athletics in the state of Wisconsin, and all over the world, have been shutdown for more than a month due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And with the spring sports season in serious jeopardy as we all continue social distancing to limit the spread of the virus, thousands of high school athletes are missing out on the memories that come with playing high school sports.
There have been different ways of showing support for these athletes. One trend on social media is showing old senior photos to support the current high school seniors. Some schools have shown support for their senior athletes by turning on stadium lights for a period of time.
Trailways Conference commissioner and Randolph athletic director Rich Fronheiser said he noticed on Twitter about two weeks ago, schools in Minnesota were turning their stadium lights on to show support of the student athletes.
During last week’s Trailways Conference meeting, Fronheiser brought up the idea with the school administrators, and it was decided most schools in the Trailways Conference would turn on their stadium or field house lights on Friday night from 9 p.m. to 9:20 p.m.
“There’s over 200 schools in the state that are doing this. We’re not on the bleeding edge of this, but we might be the first conference that coordinated it,” said Fronheiser, who started the #BeTheLightTrailways hashtag, which he said on Twitter is part of a larger campaign in Wisconsin called #BeTheLightWi. There is also a national campaign called #BeTheLight.
There are 24 schools in the Trailways Conference, including Pardeeville, Rio, Montello and Cambria-Friesland.
In Pardeeville, the lights will be turned on at the high school’s football and track facility from 9 to 9:20 p.m. Members of the public are allowed to drive into the high school parking lot to see the lights, but should not get out of their cars before leaving.
Rio High School will also be participating in the campaign, as the lights at Fireman’s Park, where the school’s baseball and softball teams play, will be turned on from 9 to 9:20 p.m. The public will be allowed to drive through the park, and through the Rio Middle School/High School parking lot.
Montello will turn on the light’s at its baseball field, but because it is located in a heavy residential area of town, the lights will be turned from 8 to 8:20 p.m., or an hour earlier than most Trailways Conference schools.
Cambria-Friesland district administrator Timothy Raymond said the Cambria-Friesland schools will not be participating in the campaign.
“The state's Safer-At-Home mandates, as well as overall public safety in maintaining social distancing, were two of the major reasons for this decision,” he said in a statement sent by email. “People gathered in school parking lots and on sides of county roads may be beyond a school district's ability to supervise and monitor.”
