PREP SPORTS: Waupun selects Disch as new activities director and community partnerships

A smooth transition was needed in Lenz’s mind because that’s what he felt the coaches among all sports would want, but it’s still been hectic for Disch.

“The end of the school year is always kind of crazy,” Disch said. “You’re trying to finish up one role. Some of those duties are carrying over. That doesn’t really end. Then it’s trying to learn and wrap your head around all the responsibilities that Steve had.

“This is probably going to be the fastest summer of my life. It’s just trying to get ready. Football and fall sports will start in less than a month. We’ll be off and running, and I’ll feel better once we have our first football game.”

Disch will get familiar with things as time pushes forward too, but Lenz said the challenge he’ll face will be understanding that Waupun offers 10 sports for boys and 10 for girls. Even though Disch may know some sports, he as to become acclimated to all the other sports as well as there are many contacts he must know.

“That was part of my decision-making process — was knowing that this first year is obviously going to be a big learning curve for me,” Disch said. “There’s a lot of logistical things that magically happen behind the scenes (Lenz was) always taking care of.