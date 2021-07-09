PREP SPORTS: Waupun selects Disch as new activities director and community partnerships

WAUPUN — Steve Lenz has been working for the Waupun School District for over three decades, and during that time he’s noticed that “people come and go in education, but, yet, the machine keeps on going. It keeps on running.”
He likes to joke about how they’re all cogs in the machine, and when one gets pulled out, it gets replaced by another that’s hopefully as good, if not better, than the one it’s replacing.
And as of June 30, Lenz’s cog within the Waupun Area Junior/Senior High School will be replaced with a shiny new one. Lenz stepped down as the director of activities and community partnerships and was replaced by career and technical education coordinator (CTE) Doug Disch on July 1.
“I have no doubt Doug is going to be able to take this position,” Lenz said. “He’s already developed a rapport with the coaches that are in our building because he has been there with them.”
What made Disch the perfect fit for the position is how well-rounded he is. He began as an art teacher in 1997, and has held that position in some capacity or another ever since.
He was also responsible for communications during the time he was the CTE coordinator prior to accepting his current position, though he’ll keep the CTE position moving forward and the communications component will transition to being more focused on student activities.
During Disch’s career, he also has been involved with yearbook, Warrior Nation club and he’s also coached basketball and track at the youth, junior high and high school levels.
That’s where Lenz and Disch are similar. Lenz was a jack-of-all-trades, starting out as a social studies teacher before becoming the dean of students in 2010, and from there he eventually saw time as an assistant principal, principal, athletic director and for the last couple of years has been Waupun’s activities and community partnership director. He also coached hockey and golf for many seasons as well.
“I remember Steve my first week,” Disch said. “He was very welcoming. I think he went out of his way. Since then, we’d eat lunch together when he was in the classroom and I was in classroom.
“I feel like I was always going to Steve for advice and input on things for either classroom related, community partnership stuff we’d work on together, and as a coach, I was going to him a lot for advice.”
That’s what made it easy for Disch the last couple of months during this past school year because the two had built a strong relationship over time. Lenz said they met every Thursday to talk about Disch’s new position and form a list of things to work on before Lenz called it quits.
“He’s very capable of taking over the reins,” Lenz said. “It was also an opportunity for him and I to work together to make it as smooth a transition as possible.”
A smooth transition was needed in Lenz’s mind because that’s what he felt the coaches among all sports would want, but it’s still been hectic for Disch.
“The end of the school year is always kind of crazy,” Disch said. “You’re trying to finish up one role. Some of those duties are carrying over. That doesn’t really end. Then it’s trying to learn and wrap your head around all the responsibilities that Steve had.
“This is probably going to be the fastest summer of my life. It’s just trying to get ready. Football and fall sports will start in less than a month. We’ll be off and running, and I’ll feel better once we have our first football game.”
Disch will get familiar with things as time pushes forward too, but Lenz said the challenge he’ll face will be understanding that Waupun offers 10 sports for boys and 10 for girls. Even though Disch may know some sports, he as to become acclimated to all the other sports as well as there are many contacts he must know.
“That was part of my decision-making process — was knowing that this first year is obviously going to be a big learning curve for me,” Disch said. “There’s a lot of logistical things that magically happen behind the scenes (Lenz was) always taking care of.
“I’ve only looked at it through my own sports that I’ve been involved with. You kind of have some knowledge, but there are so many different contexts. There’s a different person that’s an expert for everything. You talk to this person for hockey officials and you talk to this person on who’s going to come judge gymnastics. It’s all different people with relationships (Lenz) built.”
Disch will sleep easy at night his first year on the job because Lenz won’t be going anywhere anytime soon.
While it was a tough decision he made with his family to retire, Lenz said he plans to be a substitute teacher in Waupun for the time being.
“I’ve been out of the classroom for more than 10 years now. I just miss that day-to-day interaction. What I plan to do going into next fall is I want to be a substitute teacher. I want to get back in the classroom. I want to be around kids.”
Disch said a big reason why he decided to accept his new position was because he wanted to spend more time with students because his communications work was mostly done in front of a computer.
As the activities director, Disch will try to be present among as many athletic and club events as possible just like Lenz was.
“I have all the confidence in Doug,” Lenz said. “The reality is he and I are different people. He has to find his niche on how he wants to be the advocate, the leader, the supporter for the athletic programs, the activities and the community partnerships.”
