PREP SPORTS: WIAA cancels spring season, extends summer contact period for spring teams

After Gov. Tony Evers’ Safer at Home order was extended last Thursday to go until May 26, the writing was on the wall indicating an official end to the WIAA spring sports season wasn’t far behind.
The inevitable became reality Tuesday as just over a month after it prematurely ended the boys and girls basketball seasons, the WIAA Board of Control officially canceled this year’s spring sports before they even began. Evers’ original Safer at Home order was issued on March 25 and set to expire this Friday prior to Thursday’s extension.
While the spring sports season — namely its competitions and tournaments — went from suspended to canceled, the WIAA Board of Control contemplated ideas to give some consolation to disheartened athletes and coaches, approving a summer contact period.
After meeting via video conferencing for two hours Tuesday, the Board of Control announced that it “has voted to cancel 2020 spring competitions and tournaments – 30 days of summer contact will be allowed for spring coaches, if they include seniors. Acclimatization rules must still be followed and contact must follow the governor’s orders.”
“I think with everything that has come out in that last week or so, it was kind of expected. I’m a little surprised with the extending of the contact days for spring sports from July to August,” Wisconsin Dells athletic director Aaron Mack said.
“I think it clouds the waters for a lot of things, but at the end of the day it’s good for kids that are going to participate in spring sports to get some sort of organization and closure to their seasons, provided the Governor allows us to get together at that time.”
All acclimatization regulations — a required number of practices for conditioning purposes before a team can compete — remain unchanged, according to the WIAA. Additionally, teams must still hold a day of rest after six straight contact days and the number of WIAA licensed officials required at compeitions also remains unchanged.
WIAA executive director Dave Anderson made the initial recommendation during the meeting to cancel the spring sports season with an extended summer contact period in its place, which was then discussed and eventually passed by a 10-1 vote.
Virtual coaching is permitted to continue. The 30 out-of-season contact days this summer will allow coaches to work with spring season athletes who currently are in grades 9-12, and that is likely to take place in July or August, assuming there is access to schools. Both public and private K-12 schools were closed until July 1 when Evers extended the Safer at Home order.
The 30 days of contact would provide an opportunity for spring teams to practice and hold competitions, according to the WIAA. The Board of Control members wanted equity for spring athletes. In other words, one sport wouldn’t be able to start before others and, in actuality, none could prior to June 30. The WIAA announced last Thursday it would discuss options for the rest of the spring sports season and for summertime regulations at its scheduled meeting Tuesday.
Mack said that he and the rest of the coaches and administrators “will do whatever we can and exhaust all options,” to get the Chiefs those opportunities. With that being said, Mack knows it’s not that easy.
“I think the challenges lie with the unknown; no one still knows what the order is going to look like July 1, and what that truly is going to allow us to do,” he said.
“You’re going to go through a lot of steps that you don’t really know if it’s going to take place. We’re hopeful it’s going to take place, but we don’t know that at this time so I fear we’re going to create what could be false hopes for kids. Who knows what the gathering order is going to be … and those are things you don’t know heading into this because it’s so far off.”
Notwithstanding those potential pitfalls, Mack said he’s been in contact with the Chiefs’ coaches, and as expected, the group was optimistic some sort of season could come to fruition. While the WIAA chose to completely cancel, the 30-day window granted gives schools the chance to still put together practice and potentially games.
For Mack, that starts close to home with the rest of the South Central Conference.
“You always want to find out what other conference schools are willing to do. Then you branch out from there and piecemeal any type of semblance of some competitions together with people that are in close proximity to you or have a similar interest level,” he said.
Even if a brief season can be made, there are still potential roadblocks facing Mack and other Ads. The question of transportation and facility availability, as well as contracting officials and umpires are likely problems.
Despite those likely challenges, at the heart of everything is a good cause: the kids.
“I think it affords the opportunity for you to do good by kids, and allow them to get closure on something really, really important to them and have put a lot of time into, albeit very abbreviate and very brief,” Mack said. “I think it gives us the opportunity to do that by our kids, which is good.”
Mack and the rest of the Wisconsin Dells School District have already shown some support for the Chiefs students by participating in the #BeTheLightWI movement on April 8. Schools and conferences across the state have lit their fields to show their support for students and student-athletes, including the Trailways Conference on April 17.
For Mack, the gesture wasn’t just for Chiefs’ student-athletes, but all students, especially the seniors.
“Those kids are going to miss a lot of endings and milestones to their academic and school careers,” Mack said. “Whether it’s prom, senior trips, senior pranks or senior skip day, all of those things they’re going to miss out on, it was a way for us to at least show some sort of appreciation and let them know we’re thinking about them in the tough times.
“That’s why we’re in education, for the kids, and it was just nice to be able to do something nice for our community and so many other communities were able to do the same thing in this area and around the state.”
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!