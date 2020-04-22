PREP SPORTS: WIAA cancels spring season, extends summer contact period for spring teams

Mack said that he and the rest of the coaches and administrators “will do whatever we can and exhaust all options,” to get the Chiefs those opportunities. With that being said, Mack knows it’s not that easy.

“I think the challenges lie with the unknown; no one still knows what the order is going to look like July 1, and what that truly is going to allow us to do,” he said.

“You’re going to go through a lot of steps that you don’t really know if it’s going to take place. We’re hopeful it’s going to take place, but we don’t know that at this time so I fear we’re going to create what could be false hopes for kids. Who knows what the gathering order is going to be … and those are things you don’t know heading into this because it’s so far off.”

Notwithstanding those potential pitfalls, Mack said he’s been in contact with the Chiefs’ coaches, and as expected, the group was optimistic some sort of season could come to fruition. While the WIAA chose to completely cancel, the 30-day window granted gives schools the chance to still put together practice and potentially games.

For Mack, that starts close to home with the rest of the South Central Conference.