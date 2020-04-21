PREP SPORTS: WIAA cancels spring season, extends summer contact period for spring teams

After Gov. Tony Evers’ “Safer at Home” extension to combat the COVID-19 pandemic on April 16 closed public and private K-12 schools for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year, the writing was on the wall for the WIAA spring sports season.
The inevitable became reality Tuesday as just over a month after it prematurely ended the boys and girls basketball seasons, the WIAA Board of Control officially canceled the 2020 spring sports season before it began.
“From what’s come out from the Governor, I think their hands were tied. I don’t think there was any other decision they could have made, or what they could have done other than to cancel,” Portage athletic director Tim Haak said.
While the spring sports season — namely its competitions and tournaments — went from suspended to canceled, the WIAA Board of Control contemplated ideas to give some consolation to disheartened athletes and coaches, approving a summer contact period.
After meeting via video conferencing for two hours Tuesday, the Board of Control announced that it “has voted to cancel 2020 spring competitions and tournaments – 30 days of summer contact will be allowed for spring coaches, if they include seniors. Acclimatization rules must still be followed and contact must follow the governor’s orders.”
All acclimatization regulations remain unchanged prior to teams' first competition, according to the WIAA, and in addition, teams must till hold a day of rest after six straight contact days. Furthermore, if schools hold competitions, the required number of WIAA licensed officials also remains unchanged.
WIAA executive director Dave Anderson made the initial recommendation during the meeting, which was then discussed and eventually passed by a 10-1 vote.
“I think they’re trying to give the seniors some type (of season), and your hearts go out to the seniors. One of the things I think our coaches have always done a great job of is building those relationships with kids. Not letting the seniors have that opportunity for those memories, it’s just so unfortunate,” Haak said.
Virtual coaching is permitted to continue. The 30 out-of-season contact days this summer will allow coaches to work with spring season athletes who currently are in grades 9-12 (this might occur in July or August if games or scrimmages are allowed to be held). That would assume access to schools.
The 30 days of contact would provide an opportunity for spring teams to practice and hold competitions, according to the WIAA.
The decision was anticipated in the wake of Gov. Tony Evers’ decision last Thursday extending the state’s “safer at home” order until May 26 and closing public and private K-12 schools through the rest of the 2019-20 school year (June 30) due to concerns about the coronavirus outbreak.
The Board of Control members wanted equity for spring athletes. In other words, one sport wouldn't be able to start before others and, in actuality, none could prior to June 30.
The WIAA announced last Thursday it would discuss options for the rest of the spring sports season and for summertime regulations at its scheduled meeting Tuesday.
Evers’ announcement Thursday came three weeks after he implemented the “safer at home” directive that was scheduled to end April 24. That meant training, practices, scrimmages and contests remained suspended. Athletes had tried to stay fit through individual workouts and coaches had offered their help through virtual coaching.
Portage baseball coach Mike Hemming is among those who has continued to coach over the web with the Warriors. Hemming, who knows how disheartening it is to not spend the spring with his team, said he’s used his school baseball team site and email to stay in contact with players.
“I’ve been in touch with the boys regularly, just trying to talk some baseball with them, trying to give them other information where other things are going to be at,” he said. “Just that concept of that and hearing from them from time-to-time, whenever they had a chance they were outside throwing the ball, running and trying to stay in shape.
“The hope was to try and get some kind of a season. If anyone would have to say, that’s what baseball coaches, when I reached out to my network, were hoping that we could get some kind of season.”
That hope is still there with the WIAA’s approval and Haak said he is “all for that,” however, there are some questions that still need to be answered. Haak noted potential problems with not only transportation but also contracting officials and umpires.
“Hopefully in the next couple days we’ll get something from the WIAA, but the biggest thing is we don’t have clear cut information right now,” he said. “There’s a lot of moving pieces and the next couple of days we’ll have a chance to digest what exactly we get from the WIAA.”
Haak said he’s having a video conference Wednesday over Zoom with fellow athletic directors and will then host a meeting with all of the Portage varsity spring coaches to discuss moving forward. Hemming said he is in the camp of having some sort of abbreviated season to be able to spend some time on the diamond with his team, namely the Warriors’ 11-man senior class.
“It’s an outstanding group of senior kids that I would hope I could be on the field (with again) for some part of it, and see them through this difficult time,” he said.
In the meantime, the Warriors are showing their support for all spring athletes by participating in the Badger Conference’s rendition of the #BeTheLightWI movement on Friday, April 24. Schools and conferences across the state have lit their fields to show their support for students and student-athletes, including the Trailways Conference on April 17.
According to Haak, Portage, along with the other 15 schools in the Badger Conference, will be lighting its athletic fields from 8-8:30 p.m. to show support for spring athletes.
Others are also encouraged to stay home and turn on their porch lights to show support for all spring athletes.
“We wanted to do it as a total group with our conference, so everyone is involved and doing that Friday night to show that support. It’s heartbreaking, not just for the seniors, but for the underclassmen too,” Haak said.
“You have freshman playing spring sports for the first time and you have seniors’ last time to participate, so it’s important for us to show that support and we certainly feel for them.”
