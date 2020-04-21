PREP SPORTS: WIAA cancels spring season, extends summer contact period for spring teams

The WIAA announced last Thursday it would discuss options for the rest of the spring sports season and for summertime regulations at its scheduled meeting Tuesday.

Evers’ announcement Thursday came three weeks after he implemented the “safer at home” directive that was scheduled to end April 24. That meant training, practices, scrimmages and contests remained suspended. Athletes had tried to stay fit through individual workouts and coaches had offered their help through virtual coaching.

Portage baseball coach Mike Hemming is among those who has continued to coach over the web with the Warriors. Hemming, who knows how disheartening it is to not spend the spring with his team, said he’s used his school baseball team site and email to stay in contact with players.

“I’ve been in touch with the boys regularly, just trying to talk some baseball with them, trying to give them other information where other things are going to be at,” he said. “Just that concept of that and hearing from them from time-to-time, whenever they had a chance they were outside throwing the ball, running and trying to stay in shape.

“The hope was to try and get some kind of a season. If anyone would have to say, that’s what baseball coaches, when I reached out to my network, were hoping that we could get some kind of season.”