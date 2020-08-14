PREP SPORTS: WIAA decides to keep fall sports seasons, approves alternate spring season

“Our initial plan was to go through with the sports in the fall. We thought we had a pretty good plan that was put together by our team,” Carlson said. “Obviously (Friday’s) WIAA Board of Control meeting kind of reconfirmed our plans, that we can follow through on them and start to hammer down the details.”

The plan will force the WIAA’s traditional calendar to be amended.

Dates for practice, competition and any state tournaments (or so-called culminating events) will be changed for the winter and spring sports, meaning there will be new starting and ending dates. Winter sports are expected to be shortened by about three weeks and the amended traditional spring season will be about two weeks shorter, with the final events being in late June (likely June 28).

The WIAA’s decision on Friday also means Carlson, along with other area athletic directors, can start making more concrete plans and forming schedules for the fall season.