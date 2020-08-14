PREP SPORTS: WIAA decides to keep fall sports seasons, approves alternate spring season

When the WIAA Board of Control met on Friday morning in a meeting that was streamed live on YouTube, Portage High School athletic director Ed Carlson couldn’t help to fear for the worst.
So when the WIAA announced it was going forward with its plan to hold sports this fall in Wisconsin, Carlson, and likely athletes all over the state, felt a sense of relief.
“You wondered what they were going to do,” Carslon said. “I still had doubt in my mind. Were they going to have a plan that made it difficult to compete in the fall?
"It was nice to hear good news.”
The Board of Control approved a plan by an 11-0 vote that will allow schools to hold sports this fall. And for schools that cannot play this fall due to pandemic concerns, they will have the option to move falls sports to spring.
The plan will give WIAA four sports seasons during the 2020-21 school year — the delayed fall season, which will have practices for girls golf, girls tennis, girls swimming and diving, and boys and girls cross country beginning on Monday and practices for football, boys soccer and boys and girls volleyball starting on Sept. 7; the winter season; the alternative spring season; and the traditional spring season.
While schools can chose to move fall sports to the alternative spring season, Carlson said Portage is sticking to its plan to play fall sports in the fall.
“Our initial plan was to go through with the sports in the fall. We thought we had a pretty good plan that was put together by our team,” Carlson said. “Obviously (Friday’s) WIAA Board of Control meeting kind of reconfirmed our plans, that we can follow through on them and start to hammer down the details.”
The plan will force the WIAA’s traditional calendar to be amended.
Dates for practice, competition and any state tournaments (or so-called culminating events) will be changed for the winter and spring sports, meaning there will be new starting and ending dates. Winter sports are expected to be shortened by about three weeks and the amended traditional spring season will be about two weeks shorter, with the final events being in late June (likely June 28).
The WIAA’s decision on Friday also means Carlson, along with other area athletic directors, can start making more concrete plans and forming schedules for the fall season.
“We have a group that we’ve been collaborating with for about three weeks now. We’re very close to finalizing schedules for the sports that begin (practice) on Monday; (girls) swimming, (girls) golf, (girls) tennis and cross country,” Carlson said. “And we have a very good solid framework for (boys) soccer, football and volleyball. We feel pretty good about it. The last three weeks have been very challenging, because there have been a lot of ups and downs with the news, but it’s our job to have a plan for the kids and we had to be ready. … We feel really good right now with where we are at.”
The first fall sporting event for Portage will be the Wisconsin Dells girls golf invite next Thursday.
Carlson, who is also Portage’s girls golf coach, said there will still be changes to how most sports are held. For next week’s golf meet in Wisconsin Dells, Carlson said golfers will likely play in groups that include only their teammates. There will also be fewer multi-team events in sports like cross country and volleyball, though some schools are trying to find creative ways to hold such events, like holding a multi-team cross country meet over two weekends to allow more teams to participate.
The WIAA on Friday also decided for scheduling purposes that a school must declare by Sept. 1 whether it will play fall sports in the fall, shift all fall sports to the alternative spring season or play a blended schedule, with some fall sports remaining in the fall and others moving to the alternative spring season.
Earliest dates for first competitions in the fall are Aug. 20 for girls golf; Aug. 21 for girls tennis; Aug. 25 for boys and girls cross country and for girls swimming and diving; Sept. 15 for boys soccer and girls and boys volleyball; and Sept. 23 for football, according to the WIAA.
Football, permitted to start games Sept. 23-26, would have seven weeks of regular season, with two weeks of a culminating event.
The alternative spring season would allow for seven weeks of football.
The winter and traditional spring seasons would allow for tournaments.
Health and safety protocols remain local issues determined by counties and school districts. Further guidance from the state's Department of Health Services could come next week.
Carlson said the biggest winner after Friday’s decision from the WIAA were the student athletes.
“The biggest thing is, when you talk to students and you get emails from students, is how much they want to play,” Carlson said. “It makes your work really easy, because it shows the passion that kids want to get back and we have a great administrative team that’s worked together and tried to find a way to do it the best way we can.”
Jon Masson of the Wisconsin State Journal contributed to this story.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!