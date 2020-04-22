PREP SPORTS: WIAA officially cancels 2020 spring sports season

What has felt almost inevitable for over a month is finally official: there will be no spring high school sports season in Wisconsin in 2020.
After five weeks of suspended sports due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association made the call Tuesday morning to officially cancel the 2020 spring sports season. The decision came on the heels of Gov. Tony Evers extending the state’s Safer at Home order and the announcement that both public and private K-12 schools would be closed for the remainder of the 2019-20 academic year.
“We want to extend our sincere empathy and regrets to all the student-athletes and coaches that have worked hard in anticipation of participating in sports this spring, particularly the seniors,” WIAA executive director Dave Anderson said in a statement. “The Board of Control and Executive Staff have been resolute in their hopes to preserve some chance to play one more time, and it is our hope that by providing the extended unrestricted days, we can provide some opportunities and closure for spring sport student-athletes.”
During a WIAA Board of Control meeting Tuesday, April 21, Anderson made the recommendation to cancel all WIAA spring sports, which consist of baseball, softball, girls’ soccer, boys’ golf, boys’ tennis and track and field. The board passed the recommendation via a 10-1 vote, bringing about a definitive outcome that felt increasingly unavoidable.
The WIAA also voted to allow 30 contact days in the summer — a period that would start no earlier than July 1 — as long as class of 2020 graduates are included and statewide orders pertaining to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic are followed. This contact period would allow for practices and competitions featuring students currently in grades 9-12. Normal WIAA regulations would be in effect for this contact period.
Virtual coaching is allowed to continue throughout the remainder of each respective spring sport’s season, ending when the sport’s state tournament would have been completed.
The pandemic began causing the WIAA to shut down sports back in March at the tail end of the winter sports season and hasn’t stopped since. On March 12, the WIAA canceled the girls’ basketball state tournament and the remainder of the boys’ basketball postseason.
The statewide Safer at Home order first went into effect in Wisconsin on March 25, during which the WIAA suspended all spring sports practices and competitions. Evers recently extended the order through May 26 and announced that K-12 schools would not reconvene during the current school year.
Given the circumstances, it seemed like only a matter of time before the WIAA had no choice but to cancel the spring sports season entirely.
Among those currently sidelined from sports is Royall baseball head coach Joe Vitcenda. He has coached baseball at Royall High School nonstop for over 50 years. He notes that he’s been trying to find new things to do during all this extra free time, but wants people’s sympathies directed toward the athletes who are missing out on a season of sports during their finite high school careers.
“People keep telling me that they feel sorry for me,” Vitcenda said. “I’ve coached 51 years, so it’s not as major an impact for me. I feel sorry for the kids.”
Vitcenda admits he misses a ton about coaching right now, especially in a sport like baseball, where there is more down time during games that allows for more communication between coaches and players.
“Just having the kids there and talking baseball with the kids. Telling stories about baseball and seeing a kid make a great play,” he said. “Just all the stuff that’s involved in coaching baseball. There’s always something going on that’s exciting.”
Vitcenda says he had 18 players signed up for baseball this season prior to the shutdown. He still texts them about once a week just to check in and offer words of encouragement during these strange and difficult times. Like everyone else, he’s looking forward toward a day where things can go back to something resembling normal, but hopes nothing is rushed in that process.
“I think we just better be careful about how quickly we want to bring kids back into groups,” Vitcenda said. “If we bring them back too early and this takes off again, it’s going to be worse than it is now.”
Follow Zach Rastall on Twitter @zrastall17 or contact him at 608-697-7943.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.