PREP SPORTS: WIAA officially cancels 2020 spring sports season

The WIAA also voted to allow 30 contact days in the summer — a period that would start no earlier than July 1 — as long as class of 2020 graduates are included and statewide orders pertaining to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic are followed. This contact period would allow for practices and competitions featuring students currently in grades 9-12. Normal WIAA regulations would be in effect for this contact period.

Virtual coaching is allowed to continue throughout the remainder of each respective spring sport’s season, ending when the sport’s state tournament would have been completed.

The pandemic began causing the WIAA to shut down sports back in March at the tail end of the winter sports season and hasn’t stopped since. On March 12, the WIAA canceled the girls’ basketball state tournament and the remainder of the boys’ basketball postseason.

The statewide Safer at Home order first went into effect in Wisconsin on March 25, during which the WIAA suspended all spring sports practices and competitions. Evers recently extended the order through May 26 and announced that K-12 schools would not reconvene during the current school year.

Given the circumstances, it seemed like only a matter of time before the WIAA had no choice but to cancel the spring sports season entirely.