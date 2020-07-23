PREP SPORTS: WIAA votes to allow delayed start for 2020 fall sports season

Labor Day falls on September 7 this year, so practices for those “high-risk sports” would begin during that week. Football games would be allowed to start Thursday, September 24 and Friday, September 25 with the plan calling for a six-week regular season and three weeks of playoffs.

Whether or not the WIAA will be able to hold state tournaments in any sports remains to be seen. There is the possibility that state championships will be replaced with regional/district championships or some other alternative for this year. However, those are among the many details that will be worked out at a later date.

Anderson stated that the WIAA is allowing schools who return with online-only instruction this fall to still field sports teams if they so choose. He noted that states like Missouri are not allowing sports for schools opening virtually for the fall semester and wanted to provide clarification on the matter.

“Here in Wisconsin, our recommendation would be that if you are opening virtually and you still want to allow your teams to assemble, (it’s) your call and we would say absolutely yes they can do that,” Anderson said. “School is still going on. It’s in a different style and manner of delivery of that instruction, but school is going on. If you are in school and you have full-time students that want to get going (with sports), by all means. That would not be an issue this year with WIAA.”

