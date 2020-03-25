PREP SPORTS: Wisconsin Dells athletic director Aaron Mack hired as DeForest head football coach

Wisconsin Dells High School will be looking for a new individual to lead its athletic department as current athletic director Aaron Mack has been hired as the new head football coach at DeForest High School.

DeForest athletic director Mike McHugh announced Mack’s hiring on Tuesday.

“We are excited to have Aaron Mack leading our football program,” McHugh wrote. “Aaron is a polished individual with extensive leadership skills and a proven background as a head coach.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mack becomes just the fourth head football coach in the history of the DeForest football program. He replaces Mike Minick, who retired at the end of last season, after leading the Norskies to a Division 3 state championship.

Mack served as the head football coach in Wisconsin Dells from 2012 to 2015 before becoming the Chiefs athletic director. Mack also has head coaching stops at Iowa-Grant from 2007 to 2010 and New Berlin West from 2010 to 2012.

Mack also worked as a graduate assistant coach and quality control coach for the University of Wisconsin from 2003-07.

Mack couldn’t be reached for comment on Tuesday morning, but he did tell NBC15 sports reporter George Balekji that the opportunity was too good to pass up.

“This opportunity isn’t great, it’s a good opportunity that doesn’t come along in a great community and it really is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for a head coach to get that opportunity at a position like this and that’s what sparked my interest,” Mack said.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.